Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Dejan Kulusevski will be out for "a few months" and will miss next week's Europa League's final.

After being forced off in Sunday's Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace, it was revealed on Wednesday that the winger had undergone surgery on his right knee.

While no timeframe was offered for his absence, Kulusevski was a near certainty to miss the final against Manchester United on May 22 and Postecoglou has now confirmed that.

"It's obviously disappointing news," Postecoglou said at a news conference on Thursday. "Initially we thought it wasn't too serious because obviously the medical team were worried about how the knee was structurally, but it seemed pretty good.

"But then it kind of blew up a day after and so we knew there was an issue there. He's had surgery and it will put him out at least for a few months."

Asked if Kulusevski would be back the start of next season in August, Postecoglou added: "We'll see. I've only got basic information in terms of recovery but it will certainly put him out for a while."

With James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall both suffering season-ending injuries, Tottenham could only have three fit senior midfielders for the clash with United in Biblao -- Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr.

Maddison suffered a knee injury in the 3-1 Europa League semi-final first leg win over Bodo/Glimt at the start of the month, while Bergvall suffered ankle ligament damage in training ahead of the same game.

There was speculation that Bergvall could make a shock return against United, but Postecoglou quashed those rumours on Thursday.

"No, it's still the same sort of timeframe," he said.

"Never long term, but he's just got out of his boot and taking his first steps on the grass. He'll likely be a while."

Tottenham could welcome back captain Son Heung-Min for the Premier League game against Aston Villa on Friday.