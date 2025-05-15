Open Extended Reactions

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has confirmed that Marcus Rashford is unavailable for their clash against Tottenham on Friday, meaning the England international could have played his final game for the club.

Rashford, who joined Villa on loan until the end of the season, is ineligible for their final game of the season against his parent-side Manchester United.

The 27-year-old's last appearance for Villa came in a 2-1 loss to Manchester City in April, during which he injured his hamstring.

"Youri and Marcus tomorrow are not available," Emery told a news conference on Thursday. "Ramsey is suspended. The other players are available."

It marks an underwhelming end to a bright stint at Villa Park for Rashford, who scored four goals and assisted a further six in 17 appearances.

A source has told ESPN that Villa are still undecided about whether to trigger their £40 million ($53.46m) option to make Rashford's loan move permanent.

Rashford, according to a source, does not believe he has a future under United boss Ruben Amorim and is targeting a summer move to a Champions League club.

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Rashford in January and sources have told ESPN they are eyeing a left winger this summer.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this report.