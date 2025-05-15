How to watch 2025 FA Cup final on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

And then there were two.

Crystal Palace and Manchester City will clash in the 2024-25 English FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. The showdown in the world's oldest national soccer competition will air on ESPN+ and Disney+.

While Palace seek their first FA Cup title, City are after their eighth. City fell to rival Manchester United 2-1 in last season's final. The loss snapped City's 11-game win streak in FA Cup competition, the longest streak in team history. City beat United in the 2023 final.

City rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Palace 5-2 on April 12 in Premier League play. Palace scored twice in the first 21 minutes before five different players scored for City in a rout.

Here are key facts about the 2024-25 FA Cup final:

When is the match?

Coverage of the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester City begins at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the FA Cup streaming hub.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, scores and more.