Jordi Alba has agreed to a contract extension with Inter Miami that will keep the left back in south Florida through the end of the 2027 MLS season.

The 36-year-old's original contract with Inter Miami was due to expire at the end of the 2025 campaign.

"I'm happy to renew my contract because I have the desire to continue competing, and because of how I feel at the club, with the affection I receive from fans at every match. I've been very comfortable these past two years at the club, and I feel very loved by all the fans," Alba said in a statement.

"We have that desire to continue competing, to continue winning, and, hopefully, win as many titles as possible."

Alba signed for Miami in July, 2023, joining former former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi in the MLS.

He has since gone on to record six goals and 20 assists in 49 appearances to inspire the club to the 2024 Supporters' Shield and MLS record for most points in a single season.

The left back played an integral role in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. where they reached the semifinals for the first time in their history.

He continues to be a staple for new head coach Javier Mascherano, teaching the younger players by example on the field.

Alba stands as the first of the four former Barcelona players to renew terms at Miami, with the deals of Luis Suárez, Messi and Busquets all coming to an end in 2025. Though sources confirm ongoing talks continue between Messi and the club, an extension has not been signed.

Inter Miami sit in fifth place on the Eastern Conference table with 22 points in 12 games.