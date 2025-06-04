2025 FC 100: Alexander-Arnold among best fullbacks in men's soccer

Open Extended Reactions

Let's talk wide defenders, shall we? In the past, FC 100 has grouped them with central defenders and separately. In 2025, they get their own voting category once more. After all, the position continues to evolve in line with the creativity of coaches and how they choose to use those fullbacks.

So what do you say about a modern fullback? Players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Achraf Hakimi have revolutionized what the position can be, taking it from a stolid behind-the-ball role to becoming a primary playmaker who adds just as many goals and assists as they prevent opponents from getting.

The best in the game will marry a strong positional awareness with blinding speed, as well as the daring to surge forward and support their teams in attack. Comfort and precision crossing is a commodity, too, as the top fullbacks will be at their best when on the overlap before curling in the perfect ball.

Hakimi was exceptional in PSG's treble-winning season, taking top honors in this very competitive and dynamic category. Illustration by Masa

10. Jurriën TIMBER, Arsenal/Netherlands, 23 years old

What makes him special: Versatile and dynamic defender who has quickly become pivotal for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal on the left side of defense.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): Unranked.

One key stat: His 57% tackle success rate was third highest in the Premier League this season (minimum 50 tackles).

Why he's on the list: When the Dutch international suffered a serious knee injury on the opening day of last season, Arteta reacted as though his plan for the entire campaign had been destroyed. Timber was a center back at Ajax, but, after a £34 million move to the Emirates in 2023, he was earmarked for a left back role inverting into midfield. After impressing everyone at the club with his diligence in regaining full fitness, Timber has predominantly played as a right back with Ben White sidelined for several months. Able to support Bukayo Saka in attack, Timber is equally robust in defense, and his form has enabled Arsenal to reintegrate White slowly. He enjoys the physical side of the game but is also technically gifted beyond his years.

What he says: "It's always been a dream to play here [at Arsenal], definitely. ... You can tell they're really building something. So the moment they came as well, it was like, deep down in my heart, I knew, 'OK, this is my club, I want to play for them.'"

What they say: "Probably nobody realizes the player that we signed until he stepped through that door and decided to show every quality that he has. On the human side again because he is a leader, he had a really tough start, he had a really difficult injury, almost a year out." -- Mikel Arteta

What's next: Timber will be focused on staying injury-free to make further progress at Arsenal and regain his place in the Netherlands side. He missed Euro 2024 due to a lack of match fitness, but the 2026 World Cup is firmly in his sights. -- James Olley

What makes him special: The Dutch right back tore Barcelona apart in Inter Milan's Champions League semifinal triumph, and it was far from the first time he has dominated a game from his wide position.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): Unranked.

One key stat: Led Serie A defenders with seven goals.

Why he's on the list: There's always a bit of pressure on a young man when he's named after Hollywood A-lister Denzel Washington, but Dumfries has met that moment and been box office this year. He has always been an incredibly consistent player, but he has pushed on in the past couple of years. He has flourished at Inter as a staple wing back in their unorthodox 3-5-2 formation, helping them to the 2023-24 Serie A title and to this season's Champions League final.

On the international scene, Dumfries has consistently impressed for the Netherlands, featuring for them at their past three major tournaments. But you feel he took his game to the next level this season, where he has appeared close to being the complete wing back. He was immense in Inter's quarterfinal win over Bayern Munich, then found another gear against Barcelona, scoring twice in their away-leg 3-3 draw, complete with a remarkable scissor kick. All this from a man who played amateur football until he was 18.

What he says: "For me, these were two great games. I worked hard for the team and suffered. I'm very proud, I did everything to win." -- Dumfries after Inter's 4-3 win over Barcelona.

What they say: "Dumfries is pure power, a hurricane of physicality, when you see him coming, you know that Inter will create danger in the opponent's area." -- Former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Juventus manager Fabio Capello

What's next: After a run to the Champions League final that ended in heartbreak vs. PSG, Dumfries' name will be linked with plenty of clubs in the summer. He was mentioned as a possible successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, but the Reds decided to sign Jeremie Frimpong instead. -- Tom Hamilton

Frimpong joined Liverpool on May 30, 2025

What makes him special: A fullback(ish) with nearly 60 combined goals and assists in three years is awfully unique. That's Frimpong, the do-it-all right back.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): 24

One key stat: Recorded 10 goal contributions in the Bundesliga this season, behind only Florian Wirtz and Patrik Schick among Leverkusen players.

Why he's on the list: He can play fullback (or winger) in a lineup with four at the back. He can play a right midfield (or wing back) role with three at the back. He's a defender who serves as a brilliant extra attacker -- a false No. 7, perhaps? However you want to define him, Frimpong is very fast and very good. And under former manager Xabi Alonso's guidance, he became a particularly unique threat.

Deployed primarily as a fullback before Alonso's arrival at Leverkusen, he still provided solid passing numbers, but when he moved more into the midfield starting in 2022-23, the sky became the limit. He has averaged 9.3 goals and 9.7 assists in all competitions over the past three seasons, peaking at 14 and 10 during Leverkusen's brilliant and nearly unbeaten 2023-24 campaign. He's not on this list for his skills behind the ball, but he's a willing defender when he needs to be.

What he says: "I bring energy to the team, that's just my personality. That's just me."

What they say: "Since I got here for the first time, since the first day, Jeremie has been a key player for us and for myself. He's a great guy. ... He brings a lot of joy to the locker room. So you need to keep him having this joy. But as well as become more mature." -- Former Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso

What's next: A move to Liverpool has already been announced for the 24-year-old Dutchman. He will be tasked with replacing a unicorn in Trent Alexander-Arnold, and while he's one of the few possible fullbacks in Europe who can match the England international's attacking output on his preferred right side, he's far more of a dribbler and pass receiver than pass creator. It's going to be a change, but the thought of Frimpong and Mohamed Salah creating havoc on the right is awfully tantalizing. -- Bill Connelly

7. Federico DIMARCO, Inter Milan/Italy, 27

What makes him special: An energetic left back who can defend and attack with equal intensity and class.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): 10

One key stat: Had eight assists this season in all competitions, tied for most among Inter Milan players.

Why he's on the list: Dimarco is one of the key reasons Inter coach Simone Inzaghi's 3-5-2 system worked so well. He's responsible for covering a lot of ground on the left flank, and he does it as well as anyone in the world. Technically good and very quick, he's a constant threat going forward, and his 15 Serie A goals for Inter is an impressive tally for a player who is predominantly classified as a defender.

What he says: "I look up to Jordi Alba and, going back, Roberto Carlos -- I try to study them and make some aspects of their game my own."

What they say: "We all know how important Dimarco is for us" -- Outgoing Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi

What's next: More success with Inter and a place in the Italy squad for the 2026 World Cup beckon for Dimarco as he enters his prime, despite a difficult loss to PSG in the Champions League final. -- Rob Dawson

What makes him special: His ability to drive forward with purpose makes him one of the most exciting young left backs in the world.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): Unranked.

One key stat: Had four assists in LaLiga, tied with Iñigo Martínez for most by a Barcelona defender.

Why he's on the list: Balde is one of the many Barcelona players who have improved under Hansi Flick. The left back's explosiveness in attack has yielded seven assists in all competitions, but it's in defense where he was missed when he injured his hamstring late in the season. Internazionale wing back Dumfries did great damage down Barça's left in both legs of the Champions League semifinal between the two sides -- that might not have been the case if Balde had been there. The La Masia graduate has adapted well to the demands of Flick's high defensive line, helping Barça win the ball back by pressing high, contributing in the final third and saving the team at the back when required.

What he says: "I could score more goals. I'm someone who gets forward a lot, so that's an aim I have, to score more. It's good to get assists, but I can still do even more in the final third."

What they say: "He has so much potential in attack and defense. He drives forward with the ball and can create attacking overloads with just one dribble, which is so hard to find in football." -- Former Barça coach Xavi Hernández

What's next: Balde has served his apprenticeship. At 21 and with over 100 Barça appearances to his name, it's time for him to make the step from young prospect to established star. To do that, he needs to polish his end product. Only then will he return to the Spain squad, with coach Luis de la Fuente preferring Marc Cucurella and Alejandro Grimaldo in the position. -- Sam Marsden

5. Alphonso DAVIES, Bayern Munich/Canada, 24

What makes him special: The speed to serve as both a stalwart defender at left back and an extra winger.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): 14

One key stat: Led all Bundesliga defenders with 3.6 one-on-one dribbles per game.

Why he's on the list: From the moment he became a regular in 2019, the former Vancouver Whitecaps prospect (he scored eight goals with nine assists in MLS at age 17) has been a transformative presence on the left side of the Bayern lineup. It already feels as if he has been with the club forever -- he assisted a Joshua Kimmich goal in Bayern's famous 8-2 win over Barcelona in the 2019-20 Champions league quarterfinals and played all 90 minutes in the title game -- but he's still only 24. Davies has dealt with ankle issues and the lingering effects of COVID-19 through the years -- he even tore an ACL in March -- but when he's at full strength, he's one of the most complete and entertaining fullbacks in the world.

What he says: "My speed is one of my biggest assets. I try to use it as much as possible. As a defender, especially when your opponent is going toward your goal, your first instinct is, you have to stop him at all costs. That's what I try to do."

What they say: "Alphonso Davies has become one of the best players in the world in his position at Bayern and has attracted a lot of interest. The fact he wants to continue here with us shows Bayern's status in international football and that Alphonso has found his sporting home in Munich." -- Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund

What's next: It has been less than two months since Davies' knee injury, and he will likely miss at least the first couple of months of the 2025-26 season. Despite that, the future remains pretty clear: Davies signed a contract extension to remain with Bayern until 2030, and he should be fully healthy in time to lead Canada into their second straight World Cup in summer 2026. -- Bill Connelly

What makes him special: He finally added defensive concentration and maturity to his wonderful attacking arsenal, becoming one of the elite left backs in Europe.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): Unranked.

One key stat: Had 463 touches in the attacking third, second most among left backs in Ligue 1.

Why he's on the list: This season, he shut down Liverpool ace Salah twice; stopped Manchester City's Phil Foden; kept Arsenal star Saka quiet; and dominated the best Ligue 1 wingers -- such as Maghnes Akliouche (AS Monaco), Mason Greenwood (Marseille) and Rayan Cherki (Lyon) -- in the most impressive form of his career.

Mendes used to be a great attacking left back, though his ability to defend left something to be desired. However, over the past two seasons, manager Luis Enrique has helped make Mendes a marvelous defender. He wins duel after duel against opposing wingers and gives them barely any space. His pace and physical strength make him hard to beat in one-on-one situations and, going forward -- as we saw in the quarterfinals against Aston Villa, with Mendes contributing two goals and one assist over the two legs -- he brings so much to this PSG side as well. He has reached a new level this season, and there is still plenty of room for improvement.

What he says: "To continue playing at a high level and to hear more compliments, saying that I am the best, one of the best in my position ... it is going to be decided over the course of the competition and the season. I work every day to make it happen."

What they say: "I think Nuno Mendes is a fighter plane, both in attack and defense. Whatever the game, he is always ready, at the highest level, at 100%. He is a unique player. He is capable of attacking, of making the final pass, of scoring. He is capable of defending against one of the best players in the world. Nuno's mentality and his performance this season and since I have been here is remarkable." -- PSG manager Luis Enrique

What's next: Mendes was on the transfer radar for a number of clubs last summer -- Ruben Amorim was particularly keen in January to bring him to Manchester United, given their past work together at Sporting CP -- but PSG, who signed him in 2021 for €40 million from the Portuguese club, aren't interested. They have secured him to a new long-term deal through 2029 and view him as a key part of their future plans. -- Julien Laurens

What makes him special: Can play as a central defender or a fullback at the highest level, with the perfect combination of technical, mental and physical qualities.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): 28

One key stat: Led all LaLiga defenders with 471 passes in the attacking third.

Why he's on the list: There was a time in Koundé's early Barcelona career when he did not like playing at right back. A center back by trade, he made it clear that's where he would prefer to play, but he is now excelling as a fullback for club and country to the point where he is primarily thought of as a right back. He provides balance to Flick's Barça's team, linking superbly with Lamine Yamal and offering defensive stability when Balde attacks on the other side. On top of that, he is the epitome of consistency, with a run of over 100 consecutive appearances for Barça and France only recently ending. His campaign was also crowned with a very special moment: the winning goal of the Copa del Rey final, deep into extra time, against Real Madrid.

What he says: "I am one of the key players at Barça, one of the leaders in the dressing room and, above all, a really reliable player. Maybe that's what I am most proud of."

What they say: "The only problem with Jules is that if I take him off for 30 minutes, he will go out for a run the next day! So I prefer him to do his running on the pitch. He's in such fantastic form." -- Barcelona manager Hansi Flick

What's next: At 26, Koundé should have his best years ahead of him. There might still be a decision to be made regarding whether he wants to return to center back one day, but he seems to be enjoying his role for both club and country right now with the immediate goal of Champions League and World Cup success. Barça are keen to extend his deal, which expires in 2027. -- Sam Marsden

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid on May 30, 2025

What makes him special: He has redefined what it means to be a right back at the elite level.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): 20

One key stat: His six assists tied for second most by a Liverpool player in the Premier League.

Why he's on the list: Few players in world football had to contend with as much scrutiny as Alexander-Arnold this term. In the final year of his Liverpool contract, the discourse was understandably dominated by speculation over his future, with the defender finally confirming in May that he plans to leave his boyhood club at the end of the season. He will join Real Madrid in time for the Club World Cup, linking up with close friend Jude Bellingham with Los Blancos. That the news was so poorly received on Merseyside is compelling proof of what a talent he is. The 26-year-old registered four goals and eight assists in all competitions and was one of Liverpool's most creative forces on their road to the title.

What he says: "I want that legacy of being the greatest right back to have played football. I have got to reach for the stars, and that's where I believe my ceiling can go."

What they say: "He's an amazing player and person. He's made me a better player, and that comes from the bottom of my heart. He's taken me to levels where I never knew existed." -- Former Liverpool teammate Andy Robertson

What's next: After 20 years at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold is set to write new chapter with Real Madrid. Playing for arguably the biggest club in world football will not come without its challenges, but the defender will back himself to handle the pressure and take his game to the next level. -- Beth Lindop

1. Achraf HAKIMI, Paris Saint-Germain/Morocco, 26

What makes him special: Simply peerless for club and country, Hakimi has energy, attacking vision and dynamism that have driven PSG back to their best.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): 7

One key stat: He was the only defender in Ligue 1 with four-plus goals and four-plus assists, and he had the most goal contributions among defenders in the Champions League with eight.

Why he's on the list: When Alexander-Arnold said earlier this season that his dream was to become the first right back to win the Ballon d'Or, the Liverpool and England defender might have overlooked the credentials of Hakimi. The PSG star has no equal in terms of defending or attacking as a fullback, which makes it all the more incredible that Real Madrid let him leave in 2020 after just a handful of first-team games for the club. Hakimi has energy, tenacity and pace to burn (UEFA clocked him as the quickest player in this season's Champions League). He is a key figure on the PSG team that won the 2025 Champions League final, and his goal in the semis against Arsenal and another in the final highlighted his ability going forward. In the modern game, where fullbacks have to be able to do so much more than merely defend, Hakimi is the full package.

What he says: "I always had a clear goal. I pushed myself mentally and physically to achieve it, even during the hardest times. Coming from a poor family, I faced extra challenges. People often saw us as outsiders because we weren't originally Spanish. It made finding opportunities more difficult."

What they say: "Hakimi is a right back, a midfielder and a forward all in one. My tactical system suits his skill set perfectly." -- PSG manager Luis Enrique

What's next: After winning the Champions League final with PSG against his former club Inter Milan, Hakimi has the Club World Cup up next this summer -- and he will be a contender for this year's Ballon d'Or. -- Julien Laurens

