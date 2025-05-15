Open Extended Reactions

Cole Palmer has said he believes Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world, adding that he loves watching Barcelona's teenage star in action.

The 17-year-old Yamal made a case for himself during Barça's Champions League run that ended in a semifinal loss to Inter last week.

Despite his age, Yamal scored five goals and registered five assists in the Champions League this season.

Cole Palmer is looking to inspire Chelsea to Champions League qualification. George Wood/Getty Images

He played a starring role in Barcelona's eventual 7-6 aggregate semifinal defeat to Internazionale.

"It's mad innit. I think he's the best player in the world, to be honest," Palmer told Sky Sports when asked for his thoughts on Yamal.

"I feel like everything they do just goes through him, and just when you watch him, just ... Mad."

Remaining games - UCL race Team GW37 GW38 CHELSEA Man United (H) Nottm Forest (a) FOREST West Ham (a) Chelsea (H) NEWCASTLE Arsenal (a) Everton (H) MAN CITY Bournemouth (H) Fulham (a) VILLA Spurs (H) Man United (a)

Barcelona rallied to a Clásico win against rival Real Madrid over the weekend. Yamal scored the equaliser in Barça's eventual 4-2 win that all but secured their 28th LaLiga title.

"You can tell the way he plays that he's confident and he's got no fear, and I love watching him," Palmer said about Lamal's maturity.

Asked how hard it is to play with such authoirty at the age of 17, Palmer joked: "I don't know ... I've never tried it."

Palmer and Chelsea are looking to qualify for next season's Champions League. Enzo Maresca's side are fifth in the table, above sixth-placed Aston Villa on goal difference with two matches left to play.

Chelsea will face LaLiga side Real Betis in the final of the Conference League on May 28.