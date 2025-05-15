Open Extended Reactions

FIFA president Gianni Infantino appeared on Thursday to give some support to South American confederation CONMEBOL's idea of having 64 teams in the 2030 World Cup, saying that "every idea is a good idea" and should be reviewed.

In his inaugural address at the 75th FIFA Congress in Paraguay, CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez said all member associations should think creatively to ensure no one is left out of the tournament, which will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup, hosted and won by Uruguay.

"The 100-year celebration will be something special. And I want to underline the words of Alejandro [Domínguez] in this speech. He told all of us to think on how we can really celebrate it in the way it deserves to be celebrated. So every idea is a good idea," Infantino said in his closing remarks.

The 2026 World Cup, which will be played next year in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, has been expanded to 48 teams. CONMEBOL wants the next World Cup, which will be played in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco and also include matches in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay, to have 64 teams.

After the Congress, CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani reiterated his disagreement.

"I've already made a comment on that, no it's not a great idea, and you know, I think that we haven't even kicked the ball for 48 [in 2026], and I think, obviously they can study all they want, but it just doesn't feel right," Montagliani told reporters.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino suggested he was open to the idea of a 64-team World Cup in 2030. Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Also at the FIFA Congress Thursday, Palestinian officials were left frustrated after FIFA gave no clear timeline to report on two investigations into Israeli soccer opened last year.

FIFA asked its disciplinary body last October to study allegations of discrimination by the Israeli soccer federation, and its governance panel to advise if teams from Israeli settlements in the West Bank playing in national competitions breached the governing body's statues.

The Palestinian soccer federation's renewed claims to FIFA last year are part of a 15-year campaign seeking action against settlement clubs.

"Let's not wait another year. We need to act now," Palestinian soccer official Susan Shalabi, a member of the Asian Football Confederation's executive committee, urged FIFA leaders.

"All we are asking for is a clear update on the status of the matter and an exact date in which the investigation will be concluded," she said.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this report.