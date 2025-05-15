Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid are looking at Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, while Manchester United are lining up moves for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo and Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Fletcher to leave Wrexham but 'not by choice'

- Madrid set to sign Huijsen before Club World Cup

- Jordi Alba extends Inter Miami contract until 2027

Adam Wharton's strong performances have reportedly caught the eye of Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid. Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid are interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, reports the Daily Mail. Los Blancos have reportedly sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old this season, while Liverpool are also keeping tabs on his situation. The Eagles are believed to be willing to let him go if they receive an offer worth £60 million in the summer, following an impressive campaign during which Wharton has made 26 appearances across all competitions.

- Manchester United are continuing to work on moves for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo and Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap, according to the Independent. The two Premier League players have been identified as key reinforcements in the summer, but the Independent reports that securing the pair hinges on whether United are able to secure qualification to the Champions League by winning the Europa League this month. Semenyo, 25, and Delap, 22, have been standouts for their respective clubs, with the latter able to be signed for £30 million through a relegation release clause. He could be acquired as a replacement for 22-year-old Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund, with Juventus interested in a potential deal that would see him return to Serie A.

- An offer worth £40 million would be enough to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, reports the Telegraph. Rashford, 27, has enjoyed bright form while on loan at Aston Villa this season, but while he reportedly would be willing to make his stay there become permanent, the Villans are said to not have the "first refusal" on landing him, which could open the door to other suitors. Rashford was previously linked with Barcelona in January.

- Liverpool have joined the race for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, according to Foot Mercato. The 27-year-old has reportedly been added to the Reds' shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window, with belief that his versatility could make him a strong addition to manager Arne Slot's side. Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are said to remain interested in Nkunku, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge after making nine Premier League starts this season.

- Talks are underway between Bayern Munich and center back Dayot Upamecano over a new contract, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Further details are being clarified, with the Bundesliga champions keen to keep the 26-year-old at the Allianz Arena, and there is optimism that an agreement could be reached soon. Upamecano has been a key player for manager Vincent Kompany this season, making 32 appearances across all competitions before sustaining an injury on international duty with France during their UEFA Nations League clash against Croatia in March.