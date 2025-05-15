Open Extended Reactions

Karim Benzema has led Al Ittihad to the Saudi Pro League title. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Al Ittihad, captained by Karim Benzema, clinched the Saudi Pro League title with two matches to spare as they came from a goal down to beat Al Raed 3-1 on Thursday.

The win moved Al Ittihad to 77 points from 32 matches, nine points ahead of second-placed Al Hilal.

A victory was all Laurent Blanc's side needed to earn their 10th league title, and the first since 2023, but the already-relegated Al Raed drew first blood as Omar González gave the bottom team the lead from close range after nine minutes.

Al Ittihad, however, fought back with Steven Bergwijn equalising 12 minutes later. A Danilo Pereira header gave them the lead shortly before halftime.

Two minutes into the second half, Abdulrahman Al Oboud put the game out of Al Raed's reach.

The Jeddah-based club still have a chance to win another trophy this season as they take on Al Qadsiah in the King's Cup final on May 30.