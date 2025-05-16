Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has praised the hiring of Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti for the Brazilian national team, saying that his country "needed" a prominent manager like the five-team Champions League winner.

Casemiro won two Champions League titles and a LaLiga crown during his three seasons playing under Ancelotti in Madrid.

"After Tite left, I think it had to be him," the 33-year-old told ESPN Brasil. "Brazil needed professionals like him, Brazil needed a big name like him, someone who commands respect."

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Monday that Ancelotti would finish his time with Madrid at the end of the season and take charge on May 26 as the country's first foreign coach.

"This guy is exceptional. This guy is incredible, the way he talks about football, the way he understands football," Casemiro added.

"Let's enjoy it, because regardless of whether he wins or loses, when this guy talks about football, he has charisma, a power to make players perform at their best, to get the most out of them, to bring out their best qualities."

Once on the sideline, Ancelotti will need to hit the ground running with CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying campaign resuming for Brazil with a June 5 away match against Ecuador. Five days later, they'll host Paraguay.

Casemiro enjoyed great success playing under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Currently fourth in the standings, the five-time world champions will need to finish in the top six for an automatic spot in the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off in just 13 months.

Sources have told ESPN that Ancelotti's contract is until the end of the 2026 World Cup, with an option to extend.

"I'm happy that a coach of such stature is coaching the Brazilian national team, [but] I'm a little sad that it's only for a short time. Because, man, I say that I know him personally, I know him very well, and just one year ... it's not enough time," Casemiro said.

"We needed more. For me, in my opinion, given the circumstances, he should have been there before."

Regarding a reported return to the national team, Casemiro -- who hasn't appeared for Brazil since October 2023 -- left things up in the air, but remained hopeful.

"It's difficult to talk about returning to the national team. It's inevitable when you talk about the greatness of a coach like that, you're closer to winning. Of course, I'll say it again, it's not certain that Brazil will win now," he said.

"But when you have a coach of that stature and he goes to the Brazilian national team, of course you feel like it, of course you want to return to the Brazilian national team."

Sources told ESPN earlier this week that Madrid were finalising details for Xabi Alonso to replace Ancelotti, lining him up as head coach heading into the summer's Club World Cup.