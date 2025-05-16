Open Extended Reactions

The new ruling will come into effect from the next Premier League season. Getty

Starting from the 2025-26 Premier League season, only captains will be allowed to approach referees to talk about major decisions from the game.

The ruling was confirmed by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) -- the body that governs the laws of the game -- after completing their trial on the matter in March this year.

"These new guidelines will be included into the Laws of the Game 2025/26 for any competitions wishing to apply the principle of only the captain approaching the referee in specific situations," IFAB said in a statement.

"As with other law changes, these new guidelines will be effective as from July 1. 2025, but competitions starting before that date may implement these earlier."

The rule was first introduced by UEFA at last years's Euros and has also been implemented in all UEFA competitions this season.