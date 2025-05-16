Open Extended Reactions

Lion City Sailors have already made history in reaching Sunday's AFC Champions League Two final.

They are the first team from Singapore to ever feature in a continental decider, even if it is in Asian football's second-tier club competition.

Should the Sailors actually get their hands on the trophy, it will be a significant milestone not just for them, but Singaporean football as a whole.

Coming up against Sharjah - Emirati powerhouses who have featured regularly in the top-level AFC Champions League Elite in recent times - the Sailors will be the underdogs.

Still, that status has done little to deter them from pulling off some giant-killing feats throughout the campaign.

Here, we look back at their inspirational journey so far as they prepare for one final effort to attain continental glory.

Top of Group F

Right from the start, the Sailors looked to have an arduous voyage on their hands if they were the get out of the group stage -- having been drawn alongside Chinese Super League outfit Zhejiang Professional, Thailand's Port and Persib Bandung of Indonesia.

Despite Zhejiang, on paper at least, being the strongest team in Group F, the Sailors got off to a dream start as they claimed a 2-0 win over the former in their campaign opener courtesy of goals from Hariss Harun and Maxime Lestienne.

Captain Hariss Harun emerged as a surprise scorer of Lion City Sailors' first goal of this season's AFC Champions League Two campaign -- producing a fine effort from distance in an impressive 2-0 win over Zhejiang Professional. Lion City Sailors FC

Inclement weather saw their second game postponed, meaning there was initially a three-way tie at the top after the second match day -- a sign of just how tight things were going to be.

After a 1-1 draw with Persib was followed by an impressive 3-1 win over Port in the rearranged fixture, the Sailors were well and truly on course for the knockout round.

Then, things went slightly awry.

Leading Persib 2-0 at home with just ten minutes left on the clock, the Sailors somehow managed to concede thrice -- including a 95th-minute winner -- to suffer their first defeat of the campaign.

In their very next continental outing, they once again relinquished a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to Zhejiang.

It meant that while the Sailors were still sitting second in the group heading into the final round of group-stage fixtures, just two points separated them, third-placed Zhejiang and bottom side Persib. It also did not help that they were coming up against leaders Port.

The Singapore Premier League outfit again made a fast start, breaking the deadlock after just 42 seconds and holding a 2-0 lead at the break. Once again, they allowed their opponents back into the contest as Port pulled level by the 52nd minute.

A superb hat-trick by Song Ui-Young inspired Lion City Sailors to a 5-2 win over Port, which ensured they would leapfrog their opponents and finish top of Group F. Lion City Sailors FC

This time, however, there was to be no collapse.

The Sailors regrouped and reclaimed the lead as Song Ui-Young completed his hat-trick before further strikes by Shawal Anuar and Lennart Thy sealed a 5-2 win that handed them a top-spot finish.

Move aside, Muangthong

While advancing to the round of 16 as group winners was technically meant to present them with a kinder draw, the Sailors still faced tough opposition after being drawn alongside another Thai League 1 side in Muangthong United.

Muangthong may no longer be the same side that four league titles and reached the last 16 of the ACL Elite in the 2010s, but they are still far from being pushovers.

It made the ease in which the Sailors brushed them aside all the more impressive.

Lion City Sailors were particularly irresistible in the AFC Champions League Two round of 16 as they claimed a dominant 7-2 aggregate triumph over Thailand's Muangthong United. Lion City Sailors FC

Playing the first leg away, they cruised to a three-goal lead inside 27 minutes and, even with the 52nd-minute dismissal of Song, still held out for a 3-2 victory.

Any hopes of a Muangthong fightback in the return encounter were quickly extinguished by first-half goals from Lestienne and Bart Ramselaar, before a Shawal double after the break sealed a commanding 4-0 win on the night for a 7-2 aggregate triumph.

A slice of luck against Sanfrecce

This was where the Sailors' journey looked destined to end. In the quarterfinals coming up against Japanese powerhouses Sanfrecce Hiroshima, who had already secured 'promotion' to this season's ACL Elite after finishing second in the 2024 J1 League campaign.

And after being handed a humbling 6-1 defeat in the first leg, all looked lost for the Sailors.

Then, a curious reprieve.

Given Japanese teams are widely regarded as the most well-run organisations in Asian football, it seemed unthinkable that Sanfrecce could have made the mistake of fielding an ineligible player.

But after it emerged that new signing Valère Germain, who had come off the bench in the first leg to score his side's fifth, was supposed to be serving a suspension, the Asian Football Confederation overturned the result and awarded a 3-0 victory to the Sailors.

Still, given how they had been completely dominant, Sanfrecce were still expected by many to be well capable of doing it all over again at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Making the most of a reprieve after an administrative oversight by their opponents saw them awarded a 3-0 victory from the first leg, Lion City Sailors would complete a 4-1 aggregate victory over Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the quarterfinals. Lion City Sailors FC

The Sailors refused to buy in to this notion, even taking the lead despite having a three-goal cushion to defend. Although Sanfrecce equalised by halftime, a 51st-minute red card to Ryo Germain would leave them with an impossible hurdle to overcome.

March 12: Sailors capitalise on reprieve to hold off Sanfrecce and match historic feat

A 1-1 draw enough to send the Sailors into the semifinals, matching the best performance by any Singaporean club in continental competition -- which was all the way back in 2004.

Seeing off Sydney

Having overcome some of the continent's traditional powerhouses in Chinese and Japanese opposition, the Sailors had an equally-daunting task awaiting them in the semis -- seasoned Australian campaigners Sydney FC.

Since their debut in Asian football in 2007, Sydney have featured in the ACL Elite on seven occasions although they never made it further than the round of 16.

The A-League outfit were also looking to write a new chapter in their own history.

April 9: Sailors produce masterclass to floor Sydney and put one foot in final

With the first leg taking place at Jalan Besar, the Sailors were on a mission to make the most of home advantage before the inevitable test that was awaiting them in Australia.

A stunning effort from Bart Ramselaar would send Lion City Sailors on their way to a 2-1 aggregate win over Sydney FC in the AFC Champions League Two semifinals. Lion City Sailors FC

A near-perfect display, ignited by Ramselaar's stunning 18th-minute opener, led to a 2-0 victory.

Then, with their backs against the wall a week later, they soaked up all the pressure Sydney threw their way -- only caving in the 85th minute. That solitary strike not enough for Sydney to overturn the deficit.

April 16: Lion City Sailors survive in Sydney to make historic

As the final whistle blew at Allianz Stadium, the Sailors were through to the ACL Two final.