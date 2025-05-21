Ronaldo at the Club World Cup? Which teams could make transfers before June 14?

Gab Marcotti explains what the teams participating at the Club World Cup can expect to bank in participation fees and prize money. (1:08)

This summer, the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup runs from June 14 to July 13 in the United States and it has already changed everything we know about the transfer window.

Usually, most leagues in Europe open their windows on July 1, but many have agreed to open the summer window early for a short period from June 1-10, before closing it for six days and then re-opening again on June 16.

Clubs in all leagues will still be able to sign players as free agents after the first deadline, while FIFA also has a clause in the Club World Cup regulations which allows clubs to replace players on their squad lists whose contracts have naturally expired in the period June 27-July 3. But the question remains: will some players end the season at one club, then play at the Club World Cup for another? Or join a team on a short-term deal simply to play in this summer's competition?

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is one superstar who could move, but he cast doubt over whether he will play at the competition because he fears getting injured and ruining his changes of a permanent transfer before he leaves City when his contract expires on June 30.

Still, here are some other clubs and players who could be making moves before June 14.

UEFA (Europe)

By Sam Tighe

Qualified teams: Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Inter Milan, FC Porto, Benfica, FC Salzburg

REAL MADRID

Dean Huijsen: Madrid have already confirmed the signing of Huijsen for €59m ($67m) and stated he is available to play at the Club World Cup. They moved fast to secure his signature due to the sheer amount of competition for him, following a breakout campaign in the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: He is yet to be confirmed as a Madrid player, but ESPN sources have confirmed he'll become the latest star player to sign for the club on a free transfer. That said, if Los Blancos want the England right-back to play in June's games, they'll need to negotiate and pay a fee to Liverpool to break his contract before its June 30 expiry date.

Álvaro Carreras: Madrid are in the market for a new left-back and ESPN sources have confirmed they're keen on Carreras, who spent time in their academy then flew the nest to Manchester United, but has really only blossomed since moving to Benfica in 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo: There's been some speculation that Ronaldo could complete a brief, inspired return to the club specifically to play the summer tournament, but that seems unlikely. A club in Brazil has reportedly extended him an offer to represent them instead, though his wages will be an issue for any team.

Rodrygo: Despite possessing immense talent, Rodrygo is seen as the potential odd one out in a Madrid forward line that isn't particularly well balanced. His absence from the squad in May has generated a few murmurs that a summer move is on the cards, with Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool linked.

ATLÉTICO MADRID

Johnny Cardoso: Sources have told ESPN that the Real Betis midfielder is Atleti's top target as boss Diego Simeone wants a more defensive-minded player. The United States international has a €80m release clause though, which could take time to negotiate around, while Tottenham also have a priority option to sign him.

Darwin Núñez: Ángel Correa waved his goodbyes to the Metropolitano last weekend ahead of a move to Liga MX giants Tigres and that, plus uncertainty over Antoine Griezmann's future, means Atlético may need to sign a striker or two this summer. Reports suggest Núñez is top of the list of potential replacements and his physical style could suit Simeone's squad and temperament, while Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus and Jonathan David of Lille are also reportedly of interest.

Mathías Olivera: According to AS, Atleti like Napoli and Uruguay left-back Olivera, who plays with the type of grit Simeone loves.

CHELSEA

Dário Essugo: Chelsea secured Essugo (€22.2m) in a double deal along with Geovany Quenda (€52.1m) from Sporting CP back in March. Quenda will stay at Sporting for another season, but Essugo is joining this summer and is confirmed to be available for the Club World Cup.

Marc Guéhi: Crystal Palace's FA Cup-winning captain is a product of Chelsea's youth academy and there's interest in bringing him back home. He has just one year left on his contract in south London, and Palace want at least a £70m fee, but the fact he may have his eyes on a 2026 move to Barcelona complicates matters.

Victor Osimhen: The Blues' interest in Osimhen has been consistent over the last few years and perhaps 2025 is the year they finally get the deal done. The Nigeria international is approaching the final year of his deal with Napoli and reportedly has a €75m release clause for clubs outside Serie A.

MAN CITY

Florian Wirtz: City are in the market for an attacking midfielder to replace De Bruyne, but as it stands, Wirtz looks like a no-go. Progress on any potential €140m deal has already faltered, according to ESPN sources, due to costs and the looming interest of Bayern Munich.

Morgan Gibbs-White: The Nottingham Forest captain might be the next port of call, as clear interest in him has been established. Gibbs-White has had a phenomenal season leading Forest into Europe and might be ready for the next step, but Forest won't let him go on the cheap.

Eberechi Eze: Turn your greatest weakness into your greatest strength? Eze, the man who scored the goal that defeated City in the FA Cup final last weekend, is reportedly on their shortlist.

Andrea Cambiaso: Pep Guardiola has admitted the club need to sign a new full-back this summer and the club's interest in Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso dates back to January. His teammate, Nicolò Savona, is also of interest.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Serhou Guirassy: It's been quiet in terms of rumored incomings at PSG, which is perhaps a by-product of the fact they're focused on securing a European treble ahead of their Champions League final clash with Inter Milan. Dortmund striker Guirassy, who scored 13 goals in this season's Champions League, has been one of the few names linked to the club so far.

BAYERN MUNICH

Jonathan Tah: Die Rekordmeister tried and failed to sign Tah last summer, but appear confident he'll finally join 12 months on. His contract at Leverkusen is about to expire, so it should be easy enough this time around.

Florian Wirtz: City have backed off from Wirtz, in part because Bayern are strongly positioned to sign him. It would be an expensive and complicated deal, though, which they may struggle to get done in time for the summer tournament.

Leroy Sané: Player and club thought they had agreed a contract extension earlier this year, but Sané switched agents in May and progress has now stalled. His contract expires in just over a month, with a host of top clubs monitoring the situation.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Jobe Bellingham: The 2020 signing of Jude Bellingham worked out brilliantly for Dortmund, so why not try his brother, Jobe? Reports suggest extensive work has been done on this deal, which BVB want done ahead of the Club World Cup, but it's complicated by the fact the England U21 international midfielder has a Championship playoff final this weekend for Sunderland!

Carney Chukwuemeka: Signed on loan from Chelsea in January, Dortmund are interested in making Chukwuemeka's stay in Germany a permanent one.

Rayan Cherki: The prodigiously talented French forward has confirmed he is leaving Lyon, which opens the door for clubs like Dortmund to sign him. An electric attacking presence, he'd suit them well.

JUVENTUS

Miguel Gutiérrez: Perhaps in response to Man City's interest in Cambiaso, Juventus are keen on Girona left-back Gutiérrez. His transfer would cost €35m, per AS, but the Old Lady face competition from Napoli for his signature.

Jonathan David: David will leave Lille when his contract expires this summer and is attracting serious interest from across Europe. Juve reportedly like him and would like him to replace Vlahović. Though there's interest in Osimhen too.

INTER MILAN

Luis Henrique: Inter have been negotiating to sign the Marseille midfielder for some time and appear close to a breakthrough. If the deal goes through, it's expected he'll be able to play at the Club World Cup.

Jonathan David: Inter are kings of the free transfer, so it's no surprise they're rivalling Juventus (and others) to sign David and have reportedly tabled an offer. He'd suit Simone Inzaghi's system very well.

FC PORTO

Fábio Vieira: Currently on loan at the club from Arsenal, Porto would like Vieira to stay for the entire Club World Cup, plus there's a chance he makes the move back to the Dragão a permanent one at around €35m.

Gabri Veiga: Two years ago, Veiga used a breakout LaLiga campaign for Celta Vigo to earn a money-spinning move to Saudi Arabia. Now, there's a chance he could return to Europe, with Porto firmly in the queue.

BENFICA

João Félix: Félix's loan at AC Milan from Chelsea has not gone to plan, so the Portugal forward enters yet another summer searching for a solution. A return to his former club Benfica will always be an option, provided the finances work for the Eagles.

Matías Galarza: The 23-year-old Paraguay midfielder, who plays for Argentine outfit Talleres, is reportedly a target, although Ajax hold an interest too.

FC SALZBURG

Stefan Lainer: The Austria international, 32, has been linked with a return home to his first club. In a team that often showcase some of the most promising young players in Europe, he'd be a welcome veteran presence.

Sota Kitano: Salzburg have reportedly lodged a formal offer to Cerezo Osako to sign the 20-year-old Japanese forward, with negotiations advancing. There's a good chance his transfer can be sealed in early June, just in time for the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Brazil. Clicks Images/Getty Images

CONMEBOL (South America)

Qualified teams: Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense, River Plate, Boca Juniors, Botafogo

BOTAFOGO

Club owner John Textor is keen to sign someone ahead of the tournament and one idea is to get players from his other clubs: French giants Lyon and Belgian side Molenbeek -- Yasmin Torres

PALMEIRAS

Palmeiras won't sign anyone. They had a goalkeeper on their radar (Grêmio's Gabriel Grando), but decided to keep Marcelo Lomba as backup to Weverton until the end of the year, so they ended the negotiations. The club are looking for a left winger to replace Dudu, who left for Cruzeiro, but they haven't found anyone yet -- Daniel Bocatto and Francisco De Laurentiis

FLAMENGO

Jorginho: The Arsenal midfielder is already considered a sure thing, but the club are also looking for wingers and a backup for attacking midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta. No names are being spoken about yet -- Fabio Xavier

FLUMINENSE

The club's president Mário Bittencourt has already said they will sign players ahead of the tournament. The priorities are a defensive midfielder (after recent injuries) and forwards. -- Thiago D'Amaral

CONCACAF (North and Central America, and the Caribbean)

By Armando Neria

Qualified teams: Pachuca, Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, Inter Miami, Los Angeles FC/Club America

Due to Club León's ban by FIFA, LAFC will host Club América on May 31 at BMO Stadium to decide the final place.

INTER MIAMI

Ángel Di María: The 37-year-old winger continues to showcase his enormous quality, but said he has played his last game in the famous Benfica shirt. And rumors have surfaced in recent months that Di María could play at the Club World Cup alongside his former Argentina teammate Lionel Messi.

PACHUCA

Kenedy: The Brazilian winger has joined on a year-long loan from Spain's Real Valladolid, having left Chelsea in 2022.

Fernando Gorriaran: The Tigres defensive midfielder is one of the best options Pachuca could want to sign for the tournament. The Pachuca board are looking to reinforce across the pitch and the 30-year-old Uruguay international could fit nicely as they have not yet found a successor to Nelson Deossa, who left in January.

Juan Brunetta: The Argentine has reached peak form with Tigres this season, with six goals and three assists, and he has been linked with a move to Pachuca. The transfer would be a great addition and allow the forwards to connect even better.

Andrés Guardado: The 38-year-old Mexico midfielder decided to postpone his retirement to play in the Club World Cup with León. However, after FIFA prohibited León's from playing due to non-compliance with regulations, "El Principito" was linked as a possible reinforcement for Pachuca. Though the club's president Armando Martínez has ruled out making a move.

James Rodríguez: Likewise, León midfielder Rodríguez had a strong desire to compete in the Club World Cup, but FIFA's ban prevented him from fulfilling his dream of being part of the competition. The Colombia international was also mentioned as a possible signing for Pachuca, with Martínez also insisting that he is not on the club's radar.

MONTERREY

Guillermo Ochoa: Ochoa, 39, is a legend in Mexico and his contract with AVS in Portugal expires at the end of the season. Rayados could hit the market to find a replacement for Esteban Andrada, who made some significant mistakes in the Clausura 2025 Liga MX playoffs, leading to his club's elimination by Toluca in the quarterfinals. The club's backup goalkeeper, Luis Cárdenas, has also not capitalized on his opportunity and it would not be surprising to see the club bring in a new goalkeeper ahead of the Club World Cup.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS

Ryan Kent: The former Liverpool winger signed last month from Fenerbahce, but the Sounders have not been linked with any other big names as the MLS season is ongoing.

CAF (Africa)

By Ed Dove

Qualified teams: Al Ahly, Wydad, Esperance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns

AL AHLY

Zizo: The Egypt international winger will sign from eternal rivals SC Zamalek on a free transfer and will join up with his new teammates in the U.S. ahead of the CWC.

Mostafa El Aash: He has impressed since arriving on loan from Zed FC and Ahly are considering a permanent deal for the 24-year-old centre-back.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi: The Orlando Pirates defender was a favorite of incoming Spanish coach Jose Riveiro during his time with the Buccaneers in South Africa -- although the 19-year-old's true quality will only be realzed in the years to come.

WYDAD CASABLANCA

Vincent Aboubakar: The 33-year-old Cameroon legend has been linked but Wydad's last major signing -- Senegal international M'Baye Niang -- lasted just eight matches after arriving from Empoli before returning to Sampdoria earlier this year, so don't expect the Moroccan giants to be too keen on parachuting in another big name

Stephane Aziz Ki: Currently with Tanzania's Young Africans, the Burkina Faso international midfielder appears primed to join Wydad during the exceptional FIFA transfer window pending a medical.

Hamza Hannouri: The 29-year-old is already through the door after leaving FUS Rabat, where he scored eight in 30 this season.

ESPERANCE DE TUNIS

Doumbia Arafat: Reports have seen him linked with a move following his impressive performances for Algeria's CR Belouizdad, although interest from France and Belgium may yet scupper their plans for the youngster. Head coach Maher Kanzari was only appointed in March is also considering a move for Algeria's Yassine Benzia, Morocco defender Dylan Bronn, and Mali U23 forward Fily Traore ahead of the CWC.

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS

Lebo Mothiba: Perhaps with one eye on the Club World Cup, Sundowns signed the ex-Strasbourg striker in March on a short-term deal, although he's yet to feature for the club as he continues his long road back from an injury sustained in late 2023.

Oswin Appollis: The Polokwane City forward has been named as a possible target, although the club may have competition from domestic giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to snare the South Africa international.

Matías Esquivel: He is currently on loan with CA Talleres in Argentina, but may get recalled earlier than planned during the exceptional FIFA transfer window, although don't expect the attacking midfielder to make a mark at the CWC.

By Gabriel Tan

Qualified teams: Al Hilal, Al-Ain, Urawa Red Diamonds, Ulsan HD

It is unlikely that Japan's Urawa or South Korea's Ulsan will be making any moves, given their seasons run in accordance with the calendar year and they follow slightly different transfer windows (although the midseason window does slightly overlap with the summer window.)

Similarly, reigning AFC Champions League winners Al Ain (who are from the United Arab Emirates) aren't like the top European teams in terms of being able to or wanting to spend to end a player's contract early so that they can feature at the Club World Cup.

Saudi giants Al Hilal might be different, and there were reports that they were offered Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo but rejected the opportunity. Right now they seem to be focused on their pursuit of Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi and Liverpool chief executive Michael Edwards.

OFC (Oceania)

Qualified team: Auckland City

Auckland City are Oceania's sole representative at the Club World Cup. but are not expected to make any transfers.