Harry Kane will play his former side Tottenham Hotspur for the second successive summer with Bayern Munich set to host the north London side in a preseason clash in August.

The two sides faced off twice in preseason last summer, first in Seoul, South Korea and then again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Bayern were victorious on both occasions.

Harry Kane and Eric Dier played their former side in two preseason clashes last summer. Getty

Kane will come up against his former side as a Bundesliga winner after ending his trophy-drought earlier this month. The England captain's 25 league goals led Bayern to the title in their first season under Vincent Kompany.

Meanwhile, Spurs could go into the clash as Europa League champions with Ange Postecoglou's side facing Manchester United in the final of the competition next week.