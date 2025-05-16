Shaka Hislop reflects on Barcelona winning the 2024-25 LaLiga title and says Lamine Yamal is currently the best player on the planet. (1:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Lamine Yamal said winning more is all he has on his mind after helping Barcelona seal the LaLiga title on Thursday to complete a domestic treble.

Yamal, 17, scored the opening the goal, a superb left-footed strike from outside the box, as Barça beat city rivals Espanyol 2-0 to move seven points clear of Real Madrid with just two games to play.

Barça had already won the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa this season, beating Madrid in both finals, with the league making it three trophies in coach Hansi Flick's first year at the club.

"It's a dream come true," Yamal told ESPN after winning his second league title with the club, having also featured in the 2022-23 success as a 15-year-old.

"Winning LaLiga with Barça is incredible, but this is just the beginning of what we want to achieve. The message to supporters is this is just getting started.

Lamine Yamal gestures to fans after Barcelona secured the LaLiga title. Photo by Omar Arnau/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

"It's impossible to tire of winning. I have it permanently on my mind."

Yamal will only turn 18 in July but is already building up an impressive collection of silverware.

In addition to the four trophies he's won with Barça, he also won the European Championship with Spain last summer, with the Champions League and the World Cup the only major silverware missing.

With 17 goals and 25 assists this season, his performances have drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Ronaldinho, but he's focused on writing his own story.

"The objective is to achieve my own success," he added. "I want to be myself, write my own story and be my own player.

"I don't look at other players. Of course I would love to have that level of success, Messi is incredible, for me the greatest ever, but I want to have my own career."

In a separate interview, Yamal also paid tribute to former coach Xavi Hernández, who was replaced by Flick last summer but only after handing the teenager, as well as 18-year-old centre-back Pau Cubarsí, their debuts.

"We are really grateful to Xavi because without him, none of this would have happened," Yamal told Barça One.

"He's the one that handed debuts to so many young players and we want to thank him for that."

Barça president Joan Laporta, meanwhile, said Yamal is one of the chosen ones after his role in this season's success.

"He's one of the chosen few who will have a truly unique career in this game, assigned only to the best players ever," Laporta told reporters.

"He has an innate talent. He's happy at Barça and has a project which revolves around him, like Ronaldinho and Messi before him. He's surrounded by great players."

Laporta also confirmed an agreement is in place for Flick to extend his contract at the club.

The coach's current deal expires in 2026, but sources have told ESPN he will pen new terms which will keep him in the role until at least 2027.

"A large percentage of the success is down to him," Laporta added of Flick. "He's so excited by the project we have here.

"A few months ago there was a loose agreement. He will stay. [Sporting director] Deco is putting it together and it will be announced soon. He wants to go year by year."

Barça's title celebrations spilled into Friday morning after the win at Espanyol, with the players greeted by thousands of fans and fireworks when they returned to the training ground well after midnight.

Later, midfielder Marc Casadó was spotted joining in celebrations with fans in the city centre, while Dani Olmo, Iñigo Martínez, Pedri and Eric García hopped on rental bicycles to go and celebrate the title with Ferran Torres in hospital.

Torres, who has scored 19 goals this season, missed the Espanyol game as he remains hospitalised after having an appendectomy.

The party will continue on Friday, with an open-top bus parade scheduled to take place to mark the three trophies won this year.