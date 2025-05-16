Gab Marcotti says Xabi Alonso should be asking questions of Real Madrid before he commits to replacing Carlo Ancelotti. (2:18)

Bayer Leverkusen will try to set a German league record with a 34th away game in a row without defeat when they take on Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga finale on Saturday, with departing coach Xabi Alonso ready to leave on a high.

Saturday's game will be the last with Leverkusen for Alonso, who is leaving after two and a half years in charge. Sources have told ESPN that Real Madrid are close to agreeing a deal for him to take over at the club this summer.

Alonso led Leverkusen to an undefeated domestic league and Cup double last year and in the current season, they have remained unbeaten on the road to equal Bayern Munich's league record of 33 away league games without a loss.

Leverkusen, who will finish in second place behind champions Bayern, can now set a new record with what would be two entire seasons with no defeat on the road.

"Yes, in terms of football goals, for sure," Alonso told a news conference on Friday when asked about the potential unbeaten record. "It is very, very meaningful if we reach it.

"To have two whole seasons without an away defeat is special but it is not going to be easy. But we want to try until the last day.

"We had enough time to say farewell so we want to end with a good feeling for all."

Alonso, 43, is widely expected to replace outgoing Real boss Carlo Ancelotti, who was announced as Brazil coach earlier this week.

When asked, however, the Spaniard did not want to comment on his next move, saying he first wanted to end the season.

"I think that it is good to finish things properly and there is a right time for everything," Alonso said.