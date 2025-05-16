Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has revealed his Arsenal squad have demanded to end their summer break early in a bid to win the Premier League title next season

Arsenal face Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on Sunday scrambling to secure second place after Liverpool were crowned champions last month.

Following their Champions League semifinal exit to Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal are unable to secure any silverware, leaving the 2020 FA Cup triumph as the sole success during Arteta's five-and-a-half years in charge.

Last June, a group of around 10 senior players went to Marbella with their families for a training camp designed to build fitness ahead of the new campaign and when asked whether Arsenal would do the same this season, Arteta said: "Yeah, the players are demanding it. Nowadays I think it's impossible to have four, five, six weeks on your sunbed, pouring suncream and just ordering drinks. Six weeks later and go full gas, tour and play 65 games, I think it's impossible.

Premier League table GP PTS GD 1 - Liverpool 36 83 +46 2 - Arsenal 36 68 +33 3 - Newcastle 36 66 +23 4 - Man City 36 65 +24 5 - Chelsea 36 63 +19 6 - Aston Villa 36 63 +7 7 - Nottm Forest 36 62 +12 8 - Brentford 36 55 +10 9 - Brighton 36 55 +3 10 - Bournemouth 36 53 +12 11 - Fulham 36 51 +1

"Now they demand themselves to be in the best possible condition. We are really lucky because we have boys there that they want to spend the summer with their families and with them, so they want to be together as well, so if they can pick a place that we can do that, we can facilitate that, more than welcome to do that."

Arsenal -- who could welcome back Kai Havertz from a hamstring injury which has sidelined him since February - are also expected to be active in the market this summer with the club's first signing expected to be Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Sources have told ESPN Arsenal are also eyeing up Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García, Athletic Club winger Nico Williams and a forward with Red Bull Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres and Newcastle's Alexander Isak under consideration.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are in line to secure their third consecutive second-placed finish in the Premier League. Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Speaking about new sporting director Andrea Berta, Arteta said there was no prospect the club's hierarchy would not be fully aligned on transfer targets.

"If that happens, that means that we cannot explain ourselves well enough, and we are not clear enough on what we want, and I guarantee you that hasn't happened," Arteta said.

"It didn't happen in five and a half years with Edu, and I guarantee you with Andrea. And because they are good to say, "Look, Mikel, this and this is what we need." I said, "OK, go and do it."

"And if not, it's because I will ask that many questions as well and we will do so much work that it will be so evident that this is what we don't have to do. It's not going to fit, I guarantee it's not going to fit because as well, we have learned a lot.

"Some of them that have worked really well and others not. And that's from the ones as well that we have to learn so well to make sure that we make the right calls. We are all human beings and fortunately, nobody has got a crystal ball here."