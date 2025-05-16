Open Extended Reactions

Oliver Glasner has said Crystal Palace must avoid getting overly emotional in the FA Cup final or they risk suffering the same fate as Brazil did in the 2014 World Cup, where they lost 7-1 to Germany in the semifinals.

Palace are looking to win the first trophy in their history when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday. It will be the south London club's third final appearance, with the previous two both ending in losses to Manchester United.

History beckons for the mid-table Premier League side on Saturday, but Glasner has called for cool heads.

"Yes this would be reward for an outstanding FA Cup journey but I don't really think about the trophy," he told a news conference on Friday.

"I can remember the World Cup in Brazil and the Brazilian players were crying during the national anthem because of all these emotions, that they wanted to give back to their country, winning the World Cup at home ... and they lost 7-1 to Germany in the semifinal.

"We shouldn't feel pressure to bring silverware to Crystal Palace because this never happened in the club's history. We will give our best. This is our mindset tomorrow."

Oliver Glasner is looking to make history on Saturday at Wembley. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

With 16 points and eight places separating the two finalists in the Premier League, 12th-place Palace go in to the final as underdogs.

But, they will take encouragement from their dominant 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup semifinal, as well as their recent league form that has seen them draw with Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest and win away at Tottenham Hotspur.

"Our preparation was more or less the same as for a Premier League game. We focused on what we want to do, we analysed Man City but 90% we were talking about us because this is what we can influence," Glasner said.

"The players did very well in the last couple of weeks and we have a lot of confidence, looking forward to the final."

The Austrian manager confirmed that he has a fully-fit squad to pick from, with midfielder Adam Wharton available again after missing the win at Spurs last weekend.