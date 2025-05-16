Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz could feature in their Premier League home game against Newcastle United after recovering from hamstring surgery, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday as the north London club look to consolidate second place.

Havertz was set to miss the rest of the season when he underwent surgery in February but the Germany forward has fast-tracked his recovery to potentially return for Arsenal in the last two games of the season.

Despite missing more than three months of action, Havertz remains Arsenal's top scorer with nine league goals this season and 15 in all competitions.

"We're going to decide that tomorrow. He's done certain parts of the sessions in the last two days," Arteta told reporters ahead of Sunday's game.

"He looks in great shape but the medical staff need to give clearance and how Kai feels. [It's] unbelievable, it's a credit to him and the medical staff and they've been pushing each other.

"We know how important Kai is for us. He looks in great shape... and you see the transformation on him which is really impressive."

Arteta said Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Jurriën Timber will also be assessed on Saturday.

"We're going to have to wait and see tomorrow if they can deal with things they have not done [in training sessions]," he said.

Arsenal go into their final home game of the season with 68 points while Newcastle are third on 66.

Victory for Arsenal would secure Champions League football next season while Newcastle are also looking to finish second for the first time in 28 years.

Eddie Howe's side have had Arsenal's number this season, beating them three times -- once in the league and in both the League Cup semi-final legs en route to the trophy.

"It's our chance as well to finish in second place," Arteta said. "We're going to need a big one [performance], be very clinical. How thin the margins are with [Newcastle] and how clinical we have to be in front of them to score the goals.

"It's been a phenomenal effort from all of them under the circumstances. Last home game is always a special occasion and it is our chance to wrap up Champions League qualification.

"A beautiful moment to say thank you to all of our supporters who have been on every journey and in every ground."

When asked about former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger saying qualifying for the Champions League was like a trophy and if he felt the same way, Arteta said: "I know how those words were used in the past, so I am not going to fall into that trap."