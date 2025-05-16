Gab Marcotti talks about the impact of Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian's investment into Chelsea Women. (0:51)

Chelsea are interested in signing United States teenager Lily Yohannes this summer, sources have told ESPN.

The reigning Women's Super League (WSL) champions have held an interest in the 17-year-old for some time, sources said, but no formal offer has been made yet due to the midfielder's age.

Yohannes, who plays for Dutch side Ajax, turns 18 on June 12. She has one year left on her contract, which runs until 2026.

She faced Chelsea in the quarterfinals of last season's Champions League, when the club was still under the management of now-USWNT head coach Emma Hayes.

The midfielder chose to represent the USWNT over the Netherlands and scored 10 minutes into her debut for the four-time World Cup winners against South Korea in 2024.

Another source told ESPN that Yohannes is open to a move to west London but has not made any decisions about her future.

Chelsea won their sixth consecutive league title with two games to spare and amassed a record points tally (60) following an invincible run, winning 19 games and drawing three.

The west London side made Yohannes' compatriot Naomi Girma the first $1 million signing in January and also signed England star Keira Walsh in the same window.

Chelsea are preparing for several departures while planning to strengthen in specific key areas.