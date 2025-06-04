2025 FC 100: Pedri among best central midfielders in men's soccer

Open Extended Reactions

Midfield is often the biggest battleground in soccer, and players who occupy that precious territory take many forms and have many roles. There are defensive midfielders who create attacks or destroy those of their opponents. There are also central midfielders who connect the dots in transition with defense-splitting passes or otherworldly strength in possession.

These rankings celebrate both forms, from the disruptors like Aurelien Tchouaméni and Alexis Mac Allister to the space-covering, two-way stars like Declan Rice and Bruno Guimarães.

All stats provided by ESPN Research; all ages correct as of June 1.

The 2024-25 FC 100, position by position

Go to: Goalkeeper | Fullbacks | Center backs | Defensive/central midfielders | Attacking midfielders | Wingers | Center forwards

Illustration by Masa

What makes him special: Plays with calm, composure and cleverness in midfield, becoming a crucial part of Newcastle's team.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): Unranked.

One key stat: Tied for third in the Premier League in possessions won in the middle third of the pitch (109).

Why he's on the list: On the pitch, Tonali has been the subject of predictable comparisons to Italian legend Andrea Pirlo due to his style of play, AC Milan background and physical similarities. But the 25-year-old has emerged to prove himself as a top-class midfielder at Newcastle in his own right, a player capable of creating and destroying, blending tenacity with vision.

Tonali's midfield partnership with Bruno Guimarães has become one of the best in Europe, and after serving a 10-month suspension for breaching betting regulations, Tonali has become a standout player in the Premier League.

What he says: "When I had the ban for 10 months, I was still inside St James' Park, and [the level of affection] from the fans felt the same. It was the same as before the ban. Any player who had a 10-month ban, if you have those fans, it makes it easier and it felt quicker."

What they say: "When I first saw Sandro play, there were definite links to Pirlo, without a doubt, and it's not just the hair. There's more to it than that." -- Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

What's next: With his suspension firmly behind him and Newcastle looking to strengthen ahead of a hopeful challenge for the Premier League title next season, Tonali is primed to help the club emerge as the biggest threat to newly crowned champions Liverpool. And with Italy attempting to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2014, Tonali could enjoy a glorious 2026 if he delivers success to St James' Park and also plays a key role in helping Italy win a fifth title. -- Mark Ogden

What makes him special: An unfussy defensive midfielder who's also a very able center back when required.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 7

One key stat: Led Real Madrid with 575 defensive interventions in LaLiga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

Why he's on the list: Tchouaméni's reputation is still higher among football fans generally than Real Madrid fans, who have been frustrated at times -- with some whistles from the crowd at the Santiago Bernabéu -- by his limitations on the ball. That said, he has still been an important contributor, playing 31 league games this season -- many of them as emergency center back, where he's performed pretty well.

Tchouaméni scored two huge goals in Madrid's Copa del Rey run, too, both thundering headers: one in the 4-4 semifinal second leg with Real Sociedad, and another in the 3-2 final defeat to Barcelona, briefly putting Madrid in front. Given his aerial ability, he should pose a goal threat more often.

What he says: "There's always criticism. You can be the best in the world, but people still talk about your level. With experience you know that. The most important thing is trying to improve all the time."

What they say: "He's good with his head, his positioning is good, he has good tactical understanding. ... He might play well, not so well, or have a problem, but he's always delivered. I can only remember one clear mistake, where we conceded a goal." -- Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, on Tchouaméni playing in defense

What's next: Xabi Alonso's arrival as Madrid's new manager could be a make-or-break moment for Tchouaméni. Will he finally cement his place in the Madrid midfield and silence his critics, continue to fill in as a defender, or will he lose his place in the team entirely if the club signs a central midfielder who's more gifted on the ball? -- Alex Kirkland

What makes him special: Ruiz possesses an elegant left foot and has a knack for arriving in the box at the perfect time.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): Unranked.

One key stat: 28 chances created in the Champions League this season, tied for fifth most in the competition.

Why he's on the list: Ruiz went viral last summer when he sent Germany's Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller and Florian Wirtz all skidding out of the picture. With one turn, the Spain midfielder took all three out of the game as La Roja knocked the hosts out of the European Championships in Germany. Spain went on to win the trophy (with Ruiz playing a major role) and as a result, the young midfielder has been getting some of the credit many feel he has deserved for years. He has since been part of Paris Saint-Germain's success story under Luis Enrique, scoring in the Champions League semifinal win over Arsenal and further enhancing his reputation.

What he says: "I feel comfortable with the ball and playing a positional game. I like to get into the box, but I can also drop back and play the ball out from deep."

What they say: "An exceptional, underrated player. If he was not called Fabián, you would be speaking about him a lot more. He represents all those players that work in the shadows without the media recognition for their hard work or the success they have had." -- Spain coach Luis de la Fuente

What's next: Fresh off PSG's first-ever UEFA Champions League title, it feels like Ruiz's career will be spent constantly having to reprove himself. At PSG, Vitinha, João Neves and Warren Zaïre-Emery are all battling for midfield positions, while he has the likes of Rodri and Pedri to compete with at the international level. So far, he has seen off all his rivals, so don't bet against him having another big year heading into the 2026 World Cup. -- Sam Marsden

What makes him special: The central creative figure in Atlético's new midfield, and Lionel Messi's right-hand man with Argentina.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): Unranked.

One key stat: Had eight assists in LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, tied for fourth most among midfielders in those competitions (Isco and Arda Güler).

Why he's on the list: De Paul arrived at Atlético four years ago, but it feels like he only reached his full potential in 2024-25. This season, he became the heartbeat of Diego Simeone's team, for better or worse. When De Paul is on form, controlling the game's tempo with his range of short and long passing, Atlético are at their best; when he isn't, they struggle. But was more consistently influential in this campaign than ever before. The midfielder is one of LaLiga's most creative players and plays a vital role in helping Atlético advance up the pitch, ranking 12th in the league for passes into the opposition half and 11th for passes into the final third.

De Paul has also got end product, creating 38 chances in 33 league games, though three goals and four assists is a somewhat underwhelming tally. His performance of the season came in Atlético's 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, where he completely dominated midfield, before Atlético went out on penalties. As for Argentina: He played 90 minutes in their seismic 4-1 win over Brazil in March.

What he says: "When you suffer more, you enjoy it more too. We've been working hard, I think they're 12 wins in a row. The team deserves to end the year like that." (on beating Barça to end 2024 top of LaLiga)

What they say: "He's an experienced player, a world champion, who's been playing his best football for Atlético lately. He's very important for us, he's a player who reads the game with a lot of personality." -- Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone

What's next: This is a big summer for De Paul. His contract at Atlético expires in June 2026 and both club and player will have to decide whether to extend or look for a move. -- Alex Kirkland

What makes him special: A midfielder who can turn defense into attack in the blink of an eye, spinning away from the press and driving forward with the ball glued to his foot.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 14

One key stat: Finished second in LaLiga with an 88.5% success rate in forward passes (minimum 250 forward passes attempted).

Why he's on the list: De Jong's Barça career has been up and down at times, and there was uncertainty about his place in the first team when he returned from an ankle injury earlier this season. However, he reclaimed his place, excelling alongside Pedri at the base of the midfield, and produced some of his best football for the club in the second half of the campaign as Barcelona surged to win LaLiga.

What he says: "I'm a controlling midfielder. I play as a No. 6. I can certainly score and assist, but just because a player doesn't score doesn't mean they are not playing well."

What they say: "De Jong is sensational; he's a world-class player. He surprised me to the same extent as Lamine Yamal did." -- Internazionale coach Simone Inzaghi

What's next: At 28, De Jong is reaching a major career crossroads. The Dutchman needs to sort out his contract -- his Barça deal is up in 2026 -- and then focus on using this season's form as a springboard for the next. That should be at Barça, who want him to stay, but if he doesn't renew soon, there will be no shortage of interest from top European clubs. -- Sam Marsden

10. João NEVES, Paris Saint-Germain/Portugal, 20

What makes him special: The heartbeat of Paris Saint-Germain's outstanding midfield.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): Unranked.

One key stat: Led PSG with 56 defensive duels won in the Champions League.

Why he's on the list: The 20-year-old had an array of options when it became clear he was leaving Benfica last year, and it was a mild surprise that he chose to move to Ligue 1. But his decision to move to France looks inspired, because the young midfielder has established himself as one of the best emerging talents in the world alongside Ruiz and Vitinha in Luis Enrique's midfield. Neves can do everything -- he can win the ball, distribute it and set the tempo of the game from the center of the pitch. The Portugal international was one of the stars of the season during PSG's run to a first-ever Champions League title.

What he says: "I enjoy playing in midfield, no matter the position. One of the things that attracted me to Paris was the flexibility to switch roles during the game. Sticking to just one spot can limit my development. I believe this versatility is good for both my growth and evolution."

What they say: "The best way to judge a player is the reaction in the changing room. Certain things clearly earn the respect of the changing room. At 19 years of age, João earned the respect of the changing room in two days. I'd never seen that in my career." -- Portugal coach Roberto Martínez

What's next: Barcelona and Manchester United missed out on Neves when he signed for PSG as a 19-year-old. But while the French champions are one of Europe's top clubs, PSG have discovered that they cannot keep the biggest stars -- Kylian Mbappé being the obvious one -- because the challenge of Ligue 1 does not match that on offer in England or Spain. The big question about Neves is how long he'll stay in France before pursuing a move elsewhere. -- Mark Ogden

9. Ryan GRAVENBERCH, Liverpool/Netherlands, 23

What makes him special: He has made the No. 6 role -- providing additional muscle in front of the defense as well as kick-starting attacks in transition -- his own at Liverpool, filling the Reds' biggest position of need and helping propel them to a second league title in three seasons.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): Unranked.

One key stat: Led Liverpool with 193 recoveries in the Premier League this season.

Why he's on the list: Last summer, Gravenberch's Liverpool career appeared to be coming to a premature end. The midfielder's debut 2023-24 campaign in England -- after a move from Bayern Munich -- was underwhelming as he struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under then-manager Jürgen Klopp. But Liverpool failed to land Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad last summer, and new manager Arne Slot opted to put his faith in Gravenberch as his defensive midfielder.

While not a typical No. 6 tasked with merely shielding the defense and intercepting opposition passes, Gravenberch's blend of physicality and technical brilliance was one of the most impressive aspects of Liverpool's extraordinary season. At 23, he still has plenty of room to get better.

What he says: "In the beginning of the season I had to adapt to the new role, to the new position. I didn't play a lot there but now I know what I have to do. The manager fully trusted me there, so I'm really happy with that."

What they say: "As he got older, we started to see he had a certain skill set that just wasn't normal. From a very early age, we could tell he was a special boy." -- Ryan Gravenberch Sr., Gravenberch's father

What's next: The difference between a good player and a great one is the ability to keep delivering season after season. After a stellar, title-winning campaign, can Gravenberch maintain those high standards? With the Reds looking to bolster in the summer transfer window, he'll need to remain prominent and dominant in the face of friendly competition. -- Beth Lindop

8. Bruno GUIMARÃES, Newcastle United/Brazil, 27

What makes him special: A leader who combines quantity and quality like few others.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 17

One key stat: Recorded 52 chances created in the Premier League this season, most on Newcastle United.

Why he's on the list: When it comes to two-way central midfielders who can do a bit of everything, there are few better, and he can operate as a defensive midfielder, a deep-lying playmaker or even in a box-to-box role. He's also hugely durable and consistent, having missed just one league game for Newcastle in the past two seasons.

At 27, he has 33 caps for Brazil -- though his form over the past three years makes you feel like he should have more. He's a goal scorer, too, averaging around five league goals a season in the past three years, all of them from open play.

What he says: "I've always had this really strong desire in wanting to be the best, in wanting to win. I can't accept losing. I hate losing. After we lose, sometimes I don't want to speak to anyone. I don't speak to my partner. I just want to sit quietly and watch TV series. I'm really upset when we lose."

What they say: "With his flamboyance comes a steeliness, which is hugely important in his position." -- Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe

What's next: He's committed to Newcastle until 2028, just before his 31st birthday, and while he has been the subject of transfer speculation in the past, he's happy and settled at the club. They have the resources to keep him happy both financially and in terms of his ambition -- they've qualified for the Champions League in two of the past three seasons -- suggesting he's not going anywhere. Next summer will be big as he looks to cement himself in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil midfield at the 2026 World Cup. -- Rob Dawson

7. Joshua KIMMICH, Bayern Munich/Germany, 30

What makes him special: Whether in midfield or at fullback, creating extra attack or tempo-setting pivot play, Kimmich provides what the moment requires.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 15

One key stat: Led Bundesliga with 119.2 touches and 96.5 passes completed per game.

Why he's on the list: The emotional heart of the Bayern lineup since his arrival from RB Leipzig in 2015, Kimmich has produced between seven and 15 combined goals and assists, plus at least 200 defensive interventions, for nine straight seasons. He's safe in buildup play, can step in defensively when he has to, and has the talent to knock in a long-range goal when the moment calls for it.

Different Bayern managers have envisioned different optimal roles for the 30-year-old, and at the moment he's both Vincent Kompany's starting central midfielder (for Bayern) and Julian Nagelsmann's starting right back (for Germany). If he's in the lineup, you probably aren't losing: Since the start of August, he has played in 58 matches and lost just seven of them.

What he says: "At FC Bayern, I have the best environment to achieve my sporting goals ... I feel at home here and I am not finished yet."

What they say: "Mentality and identity -- that is what Joshua Kimmich represents. He has internalized the DNA of FC Bayern over the years and embodies it both on and off the field. Where others stop, he starts." -- Bayern sporting director Max Eberl

What's next: After he struggled to see eye-to-eye with former Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel and contract negotiations stalled for a bit, it appeared that Kimmich might be looking toward a new chapter outside of Munich. Instead, he extended his contract to 2029. He should remain the fulcrum, and heart, of the Bayern lineup for the foreseeable future. His third World Cup is on the horizon, too. -- Bill Connelly

6. Nicolò BARELLA, Inter Milan/Italy, 28

What makes him special: A dynamic, natural midfield leader with a warrior mentality and charisma to burn.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 13

One key stat: Led Inter with 254 defensive interventions and 165 recoveries in Serie A.

Why he's on the list: A standout from an early age, Barella became the youngest player to captain Cagliari before his 21st birthday. He never stops running, but also has a flair for the spectacular, whether it's back heels, dribbles or long-distance strikes. It's an unusual mix for a player who is, fundamentally, a central midfielder (a classic No. 8). He was unfazed by his big-money move to Inter, coolly establishing himself as a fixture in their midfield, and the Italian national team is pretty much built around him. His mental toughness and intensity have long made him both a fan favorite and a player who is admired and respected by opponents.

What he says: "What makes me proud? Not so much praise and love from teammates and fans, because that's easier to get -- they want to support you. Rather, when I feel the respect and the credit from an opponent, not necessarily in words, but in the way they play and act toward me. That's not something you can fake."

What they say: "He's like N'Golo Kanté, and that's the best praise I can give him. He covers every blade of grass, he does the running for others and he's physically strong. Both of them are a huge help to me in midfield." -- midfielder and Italy teammate Jorginho

What's next: Barella is locked into a long-term deal at Inter that runs through 2029, when he'll be 32. It's highly likely he'll end up as a club legend, and he'll perhaps go back to his native Sardinia and Cagliari after that. -- Gab Marcotti

5. VITINHA, Paris Saint-Germain/Portugal, 25

What makes him special: His ball composure, press resistance, technical ability and intelligence set him apart.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): Unranked.

One key stat: Finished second among Ligue 1 midfielders with 592 progressive actions.

Why he's on the list: Imagine a player who finished a Champions League semifinal with 100% passing accuracy against one of the best teams in Europe. Not a single misplaced pass for 90-plus minutes. Imagine a player who went to Anfield to face the best team in Europe at the time, and thrived in front of the Kop and against the Liverpool press, bossing the midfield and the game to help his team qualify against all odds. That player is Vitinha.

At 25, he's become one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe since manager Luis Enrique moved him from his favored No. 8 position to a holding role, where he can control the tempo of the game and build play from deep -- oh, and good luck trying to get the ball off him. Despite being small, he is elusive with the ball at his feet thanks to his composure, calmness and close control. He also has one of the highest football IQs in Europe; his vision and understanding of the game make him the kind of deep-lying playmaker we don't see much anymore.

What he says: "I think I'm comfortable playing in all midfield positions. Whether it's deeper or higher up or box-to-box. I feel comfortable there, in a holding role. I feel good in that position, which shows on the pitch. I like building up the game, starting from a deeper position and working my way up the pitch."

What they say: "Vitinha is now the maestro of European football. He's holding the wand. He is one of the best midfielders in the world, without a doubt." -- Portugal coach Roberto Martínez

What's next: More of the same? Expect Vitinha's progress over the past 18 months to continue, as PSG have signed him to a long-term contract. He has learned a lot this season, especially from moments when he has been less influential. But as he gets more experience and more confidence, he will be even harder to stop. -- Julien Laurens

4. Alexis MAC ALLISTER, Liverpool/Argentina, 26

What makes him special: He is the heartbeat of Liverpool's midfield and a two-way player who has transformed the Reds into title winners.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 18

One key stat: Recorded 346 duels in Premier League this season, second most among defensive midfielders.

Why he's on the list: If there's one word that best sums up Mac Allister, it's consistent. The Argentina international was close to a constant presence in the Liverpool midfield this season and very rarely delivered an underpar performance. He has everything you want from a midfielder -- tenacity in the tackle, but with the quality and guile to unpick a packed defense. He also has an eye for spectacular goals and with a Premier League title to go with his 2022 World Cup trophy, he has the relentless mindset of a proven winner.

What he says: "Every time I feel fit then the manager knows that I will be there to help the team. That's the only thing I want: to play, to feel important, to try to help the team."

What they say: "He is one of the few players in the world that combines this great game intelligence, great on the ball, but [with] a tenacity without the ball. In our midfield, he stands out in terms of tenacity." -- Liverpool manager Arne Slot

What's next: At 26, Mac Allister has a trophy cabinet that would make most veteran footballers envious. He's entering his peak years and will be eager to add some more silverware, including the UEFA Champions League, to his collection. -- Beth Lindop

3. Federico VALVERDE, Real Madrid/Uruguay, 26

What makes him special: Never stops running ... unless it's to score another golazo.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 26

Key stats: Scored five goals from outside the penalty area in LaLiga, tied for the most this season with Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal, while finishing second in LaLiga with 55 interceptions.

Why he's on the list: Carlo Ancelotti, manager of Real Madrid until the end of 2024-25, said Valverde was the world's third-best right back ... which isn't bad for a midfielder. This season, it often felt like Valverde was the only thing holding this Real Madrid team together, covering impossible distances as a one-man link between the side's "fantastic four" in attack -- Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo -- and the rest. And if that wasn't enough, he was called upon to fill-in at right back, in high-pressure Champions League knockout ties against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Naturally, he excelled and at 26, there's still plenty more to come. He has been anointed as one of Madrid's captains, and nobody doubts that he'll be the team's undisputed leader before too long.

What he says: "As a captain you're looked at differently. It's a huge source of pride."

What they say: "He's the most complete player in football right now. He can cover every possible position. He could even play as a center back." -- Ancelotti

What's next: It will be fascinating to watch Valverde's evolution once he starts receiving coaching from one of this century's great midfielders -- and new Madrid manager -- Xabi Alonso. Valverde can make a case for being Madrid's most important player; all that's missing is for the rest of the world to realize that. -- Alex Kirkland

2. Declan RICE, Arsenal/England, 26

What makes him special: An all-action, £105 million midfielder the Arsenal fans think the club signed for "half price," the passion and dynamism he provides has been the missing ingredient in the Gunners' midfield.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 3

Key stats: He is the only player with multiple direct free-kick goals in the Champions League this season. He also led the Premier League with 2.5 expected assists (xA) from corners and free kicks.

Why he's on the list: While everyone fell around him this season, Declan Rice stood even taller. The Gunners endured an injury-ravaged campaign, but only David Raya and William Saliba played more minutes than Rice, who continues to evolve his game under manager Mikel Arteta. Rice went from center back to holding midfielder at West Ham United, but since joining Arsenal in 2023, the 26-year-old has become a highly effective No. 8 by displaying a hitherto untapped attacking aspect to his game.

His two free kicks in April's Champions League quarterfinal win over Real Madrid were the first two dead-ball goals of his career and some of the finest execution of the craft anyone could wish to see. He will surely be at the epicenter of Arsenal's efforts to end their wait for Premier League and Champions League glory.

What he says: [On Arsenal teammates calling him "the horse."] "It's positive! [Oleksandr] Zinchenko started it and then Jorginho went with it. Now everyone starts calling me it. I think it's because they think I can run all day, that I'm athletic, my ability to go again, my sustainability and availability to the team. Even two days since the last game, I'm running around in training and they're thinking I'm a mad man. I don't mind the nickname but I just have to keep it going."

What they say: "If I had to describe him with a picture it would be a lighthouse; this is how I see him. When I was envisioning the squad, how can I explain him? How can I see him in the team? His pressing, he's overlooking everything, he's bringing light and clarity and guidance for everybody." -- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

What's next: Arteta wants more goals from Rice as he seeks further improvement from the England international. After losing successive European Championship finals, Rice will hope to go one better with his country at the World Cup. -- James Olley

1. PEDRI, Barcelona/Spain, 22

What makes him special: Pedri blends the qualities of his two childhood heroes, Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta, as the leader of Barça's midfield.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 8

Key stats: Had the most recoveries (254) among players in the top five European leagues, while tying for third in LaLiga with 70 chances created.

Why he's on the list: Pedri has just wrapped the best season of his career. Injuries halted the 22-year-old's progress after an outstanding breakout campaign in 2020-21, but Barça coach Hansi Flick and his fitness team kept him in impeccable shape this year. Pedri played a key role as Barça won a domestic treble (LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España).

With the ball, he's one of the best chance creators in Spain. Without it, he's among the best at winning it back. He can pass, dictate play and slip away from opponents when it looks like there is nowhere to go. At 5-foot-8, he's quick and strong and, for some, Barça's best player this season. Pedri is an elite creative midfielder who should continue to get better.

What he says: "It's always been a dream of mine to lift the Ballon d'Or. Since Rodri won it, it' has shown that a player who runs the midfield and dictates the tempo and the rhythm of the game can win a Ballon d'Or."

What they say: "Pedri is more important than Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. He has the ability to dribble past players when there is no space. A player like Pedri helps you in every area of the game." -- former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos

What's next: Pedri's aims with his club and country over the next 12 months could not be clearer. The target is to help Barça, with whom he recently penned a new contract until 2030, win a first Champions League crown since 2015, and take European champions Spain to victory at next summer's World Cup. On an individual level, there is room for him to improve in the final third. His nine goal contributions in LaLiga could be improved, although his teammates haven't always helped; he has just five assists from 65 chances created and an xA (expected assists) of 8.59. -- Sam Marsden

The 2024-25 FC 100, position by position

Go to: Goalkeeper | Fullbacks | Center backs | Defensive/central midfielders | Attacking midfielders | Wingers | Center forwards