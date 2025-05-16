Open Extended Reactions

The National Women's Soccer League said that it would abandon future games featuring life-threatening emergencies to players.

The official policy change comes three days after Angel City FC defender Savy King underwent surgery for a heart abnormality discovered following her collapse on the field during a match on May 9.

Play resumed after roughly 10 minutes of medical attention, and the game was completed. The NWSL Players Association said this week that the game should not have continued, and the union called for future games to be abandoned due to medical emergencies.

"Having reviewed our protocols and how they were implemented, and in listening to feedback from our stakeholders, the Angel City vs Utah game last Friday night should not have continued," the NWSL said in a statement issued to ESPN on Friday. "The health and well being of the entire NWSL community remains our top priority, and in any similar situation going forward the game should and would be abandoned."

King collapsed with about 15 minutes left in the game on May 9. The 20-year-old was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital in Los Angeles, where Angel City said at the time that she was responsive.

Angel City said on Tuesday that King's "prognosis is excellent" after "doctors discovered a heart abnormality" and conducted surgery. The club, league, PA and family asked in separate statements that King's privacy be respected.

Players gathered together in prayer following Savy King's collapse. Harry How/NWSL via Getty Images

Players from both Angel City FC and Utah Royals FC were visibly shaken as King received medical attention. After the match, players from both teams locked arms at the center circle of the field in prayer for King.

"In those moments, I'm not sure if we should have continued the game," Utah head coach Jimmy Coenraets said after the match. "You're emotionally -- not only them, but also our players, were just scared and I think that's not the right position or not the right situation to be in. But in the end, that's a decision that other people are making. But I think it was really a tough moment."

Angel City forward Christen Press, who scored the winning goal in the 2-0 victory, called it "a really emotional game" after the match. "That's really all I can think about right now."

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, who has been sidelined with a back injury, weighed in on Instagram.

"Prayers for Savy King as well as her loved ones and the players that were on that field. In no world should that game have continued," Rodman wrote.

King was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft after playing one season at the University of North Carolina. She was traded from Bay FC to Angel City, her hometown NWSL team, in the offseason.