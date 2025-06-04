2025 FC 100: Salah among best wingers in men's soccer

Open Extended Reactions

Wing is a position of trickery, showmanship and skill. Whether beating opponents for pace or on the dribble, roaming freely infield to take high-quality shots or hugging the touchlines to provide perfect balls for teammates, the wing is no place for the timid. These are your showboats, scorers and free-roaming forces of nature.

Though plenty of teams have conventional wide forwards, emerging stars such as Lamine Yamal and Désiré Doué have shown there is plenty of benefit to having fast, forward-thinking players in wide positions. Blessed with pace and persistence to beat their markers and make it to the byline for a cut-back cross, or getting into scoring position, they are a menace for opponents and a delight for fans.

All stats provided by ESPN Research; all ages and teams correct as of June 1.

In one of our tightest voting races yet, Salah narrowly edged out Yamal and Raphinha to take top honors among all wingers, a testament to his remarkable longevity. Illustration by Masa

What makes him special: He has been a model of consistency as a goal scorer for Brentford.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked.

One key stat: Third in Premier League with 27 goal contributions this season.

Why he's on the list: Few clubs are able to identify reliable scorers as consistently as Brentford, and Mbeumo has followed in the footsteps of Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney to become the main attacking threat for manager Thomas Frank's team. The Cameroon international has pace, strength and a calmness in front of goal that has delivered 19 goals in 37 Premier League appearances this season. Alongside Yoane Wissa, Mbeumo has formed one of the best strike partnerships in the Premier League with the Bees.

What he says: "I didn't really expect it. I know I have had a good season, but I was surprised when I've seen my name there." -- Mbeumo, when asked about being nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season

What they say: "I'm the head coach, I want my best players to stay forever. I know that Bryan is very happy being here at Brentford, he's thriving, doing well and playing fantastic. What happens in the future? I don't know. I've said many times: We are a selling club. But I'm very happy he's here, and I'm convinced that Bryan will still be happy playing football here." -- Thomas Frank

What's next: With Manchester United keen to sign Mbeumo this summer -- his Brentford contract expires at the end of next season -- and so a move seems inevitable. Brentford make no secret of the fact that they're always prepared to offload star players if the offer is reasonable, and it appears Mbeumo will be next. -- Mark Ogden

19. Giuliano SIMEONE, Atlético Madrid/Argentina, 22

What makes him special: A nepo baby? Forget it. Simeone is now one of Atlético's most influential players and has truly earned it.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked.

One key stat: Led all LaLiga attackers with 11.8 kilometers covered per game (fourth best among all players).

Why he's on the list: Nobody embodies Atlético's hard-working, all-for-one ethos more than Simeone. It's unsurprising given his dad, Diego, is the coach. The 22-year-old has taken a slow, steady route to the top, with seasonlong loan spells at Real Zaragoza and Alavés, but in 2024-25 he took a giant leap forward, making Atlético's right-wing spot his own. You know exactly what you're going to get from him -- namely, tireless running -- but there has also been plenty of end product, as Simeone has created 11 big chances for Atlético in LaLiga this season. Only Antoine Griezmann has more. The next step is scoring more goals -- he managed five in all club competitions this season.

Simeone's best moment in 2025? Playing, and scoring, in Argentina's joyous 4-1 thrashing of Brazil. He has done enough to suggest that he could be an Atlético starter for the next decade; he might become a regular for his country, too.

What he says: "People sometimes think [the Simeone surname] is a burden, but I don't see it like that. I'm proud to be my father's son."

What they say: "Honestly, I didn't expect him to perform like this. I thought he could help us, I thought he could be part of the squad, but he's having a very good season and let's hope he can keep it up. Nobody has gifted him anything, and nobody will." -- Diego Simeone

What's next: He will play at the Club World Cup, then look to further cement his place in the Atlético starting XI as well as win a place in the Argentina squad for the 2026 World Cup. -- Alex Kirkland

What makes him special: Versatile, consistent and hard-working, with enough stardust to deserve the "Captain America" moniker.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 28

One key stat: Tied for fourth in Serie A with 20 goal contributions this season.

Why he's on the list: At 26, he's far and away the most successful U.S.-born player in European history, eclipsing everyone in both appearances and goals. He has consistently delivered goals and assists for Milan since moving there in summer 2023, and even in a disappointing year for the club, Pulisic has been popular among fans and productive on the pitch -- arguably the club's best player alongside midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. And he has done it with the massive weight of expectation put on him by U.S. soccer media one year away from the World Cup, which will be hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

What he says: "I think -- I hope -- that we're going to be able to build something here with U.S. Soccer, where it's not just going to be about one lost match or one lost cycle or one lost team. It's going to be about an entire country rallying around an entire sport in a way that lasts."

What they say: "He gave up his body for his country" -- Former U.S. international Alexi Lalas

What's next: With two years left on his contract, it's time to talk about an extension, but with uncertainty over who will coach the Rossoneri next year -- and the fact that they didn't qualify for the Champions League -- he's in no rush. The 2026 World Cup on home soil will be a defining moment for him and a year at Milan, without midweek football, could see him enter the tournament fresh and fully fit. -- Gab Marcotti

What makes him special: Has the perfect blend of serenity and explosiveness, which helped him play a vital role in Liverpool's surge to the title.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked.

One key stat: His 24 goal contributions across all competitions this season was second most for Liverpool (behind Mohamed Salah).

Why he's on the list: By the end of last season, Gakpo's long-term future at Liverpool looked uncertain. He struggled for form during Jürgen Klopp's final months at the club, and people were starting to question whether he had what it took to be a standout performer in the Premier League. Having managed 18 goals and six assists in all competitions this term, it's fair to say the Netherlands international has answered his critics. Under new manager Arne Slot, Gakpo has proved to be the man for the big occasion, scoring against the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United.

What he says: "No matter where you start, you can earn anything through hard work. Never undervalue yourself. And when the going gets tough and the dream feels a lifetime away? Put your head down and get to work. That's the story of our season in a nutshell."

What they say: "He does everything. Now he can play in a number of positions. He's gone up another level." -- Former Liverpool and England player Joe Cole

What's next: Targeting 20 goals in all competitions should be his next aim. -- Beth Lindop

16. Rafael LEÃO, AC Milan/Portugal, 25

What makes him special: His upside is almost limitless if he can find consistency.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 14

One key stat: One of only four players with eight-plus goals and eight-plus assists in Serie A this season.

Why he's on the list: Leao is so gifted -- both technically and athletically -- that even when he has a down season, he's still productive. Case in point: 2024-25 was not a great season, though the Portugal international still hit double figures in both goals and assists across all competitions. He's fast, strong and a mazy, intoxicating dribbler who can also finish. There's a good reason why he drew comparisons with a young Cristiano Ronaldo early in his career.

The flip side is that Leao is inconsistent, and his work off the ball is often lackluster. The fact that he plays with a permanent smile on his face probably doesn't help him, either, because some conclude that he doesn't care. But he does care, and if he can harnesses that potential, he can be a top-10 player in the world.

What he says: "Smiling is my way of living. It's my way of fighting back against those who attack me."

What they say: "I've known him since he was 12, and of all the players who have come through Sporting's academy, just one could match him for talent: Cristiano Ronaldo." -- Former Sporting youth coach Tiago Fernandes

What's next: At 25, the expectation is for him to fulfill his potential. Milan believe in him, securing him to a contract through 2028 with a hefty release clause (rumored to be north of €150 million). That means he probably would move only on if he lives up to his skill set and Milan get a monster offer. If he doesn't, they'll continue to wait. -- Gab Marcotti

What makes him special: A direct, goal-scoring winger with pace to burn.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked.

One key stat: He was third in Serie A with 59 chances created this season.

Why he's on the list: If the world didn't know about Lookman before the 2024 Europa League final, they do now. All-conquering German champions Bayer Leverkusen were supposed to cruise to another success in Dublin, but that was before Lookman decided to have the game of his life, scoring a hat trick in a comprehensive 3-0 win for the Italian side. Lookman also has been prolific in Italy, scoring at least 10 Serie A goals in each of his three seasons at Atalanta. Five goals in seven Champions League games this season is also an impressive return.

What he says: "I've always had the confidence in my ability. In the past two years I've been able to take my game to a new level and show it on a more consistent basis. Maybe it could have come earlier, but it's come now. I'm pleased with the progress I've made but this is just the beginning."

What they say: "Nobody could ever imagine he could make this much progress. He wasn't overly prolific in England. I changed his position to a more attacking role." -- Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini

What's next: Lookman had a mixed time in England with Charlton Athletic, Everton, Fulham and Leicester City, but most summers, there's usually interest from Premier League clubs looking to bring him back. His future in Serie A is uncertain after a midseason row with Gasperini. -- Rob Dawson

What makes him special: The ultimate replacement for Neymar. He's a magician with the ball at his feet, with confidence and physical strength, and he's only 19.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked.

One key stat: Doué had 54 chances created in Ligue 1, third most for PSG this season.

Why he's on the list: Doué shocked the world in 2025, almost out of nowhere, with his skill, entertaining style and his knack for racking up goals and assists. His hero growing up was Neymar and he plays in a similar way to the Brazil star, only without the petulance and frustration that sometimes defined his hero. Already a France international, he can dribble past any defender with a step-over, a little hook or a sombrero, but he is a team player who does whatever is needed, whether in attack or when leading the press from the front.

Doué is a technician with ball control you rarely see even at this level. He also has ice in his veins, as we saw when he stepped up to score the winning penalty in the shoutout at Anfield against Liverpool in the round of 16 of the Champions League in February. Born into a football family -- his brother, Guéla is also a Ligue 1 and international player -- he was destined for this.

What he says: "I have improved in my efficiency, both defensively and also offensively. I have better stats and I know that in modern football, it is very important for many. There are things you don't see much, but I have improved on that level."

What they say: "He was almost unstoppable. People can see his technique, his finishing, his awareness of his position between the lines. That's a special talent. I hope he can stay like this and last a long time." -- Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry

What's next: Nobody expected Doué, at such a young age, to have such a big impact on the team so quickly, and he should keep getting better. How far can he go? His versatility certainly gives Luis Enrique many options. -- Julien Laurens

13. Bradley BARCOLA, Paris Saint-Germain/France, 22

What makes him special: His sheer pace and trickery with the ball at his feet is a special combination, fueling PSG's renaissance as one of the game's most entertaining and dynamic teams.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked.

One key stat: Barcola's 39 goal contributions in all competitions is second most for PSG (only Dembélé has more, with 45).

Why he's on the list: The arrival of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the explosion of Doué stole some of his headlines, but Barcola's impact on this rampant PSG side going forward has been undeniable. Just ask Matheus Nunes. The Manchester City right back is still looking for the ball after getting nutmegged by the former Lyon winger on his way to setting up Dembélé's goal against the Citizens in January in the league phase of the Champions League.

On his day -- and there have been many this season -- "BB29" is unstoppable on the dribble. You can't catch him for speed, and his unpredictability is another special element. At 22 and with only three full seasons as a pro under his belt, there's still plenty of room for improvement.

What he says: "I give my all for Paris, but I don't think about being an icon. I just want to be the best, the most consistent player I can be."

What they say: "The most underrated player for me is Bradley, my best assist guy. For me, he is one of Ligue 1's best players. When he is on the pitch, I am super happy because I know he will make me score." -- PSG teammate Ousmane Dembélé

What's next: Because Barcola was quite a late bloomer compared to Dembélé or Doué, he is still raw at the elite level. Expect his learning curve to continue under manager Luis Enrique, who can use Barcola on the left wing (his preferred position) or the right. -- Julien Laurens

What makes him special: Fights for every single ball, every single time. His high-energy, aggressive play is essential to Liverpool's success.

Rank in 2024 FC 100: 19

One key stat: Díaz scored 13 Premier League goals for Liverpool this season, and became one of only four Colombian-born players all time with 25-plus Premier League goals.

Why he's on the list: One of the most popular chants among Liverpool fans this season has been the one belonging to Díaz. The Colombia international has enjoyed his most productive season in a red shirt -- posting 17 goals and eight assists this term -- and has further endeared himself to supporters with his unrelenting intensity. His pace and guile on the left flank make him a joy to watch, while he has also shown his versatility when asked to play as a more central No. 9. He is one of several players to see his game reach another level under manager Arne Slot.

What he says: "People in Liverpool have made me feel like one of their own. They've given me so much love. They even have a song for me, the way they sing ... it's incredible."

What they say: "He has been amazing for us and I think he can still improve and play the way he plays. I think consistency is key and hopefully he can show during the year what a fantastic player he is." -- Liverpool teammate Alexis Mac Allister

What's next: Díaz has two years left on his Liverpool contract, which means speculation over his future is bound to carry into the summer. But the 28-year-old appears keen to stay at Anfield. Speaking to Telemundo Deportes in May, Díaz said: "For me, I would stay however many years it takes, it also depends on the club, everything. These are details that are sorted out separately. Very calm, I'm happy and enjoying the Premier League." -- Beth Lindop

What makes him special: On a Bayern squad loaded with stellar wingers, Olise showed up from Crystal Palace last summer and immediately became the best of the bunch.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked.

One key stat: Olise led the Bundesliga with 15 assists this season, the most in a Bundesliga season since Thomas Müller had 18 in 2021-22.

Why he's on the list: The jewel of Bayern's summer 2023 transfer haul, Olise didn't require any sort of breaking-in period to get the lay of the land. In his debut season at the Allianz Arena, he played nearly 3,500 minutes in all competitions and finished first on the team in assists (18), second in chances created (115), second in one-on-ones (225), second in fouls suffered (91), third in goals (17), third in progressive carries (376) and fourth in progressive passes (298). After scoring double-digit league goals for the first time while at Crystal Palace in 2023-24, he added even more to the tally while easily surpassing his career high in assists as well.

A well-rounded athlete without any obvious holes in his game, Olise was integral to Bayern's return to the top of the Bundesliga in 2024-25. And along with other younger players such as Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies, he could remain one of the club's building blocks for years to come.

What he says: "Every time I see the Bayern badge on my shirt, I feel a part of something big. And I think I can be satisfied with my first few months. I want to keep improving, though, and produce top-level performances more consistently. I have the feeling there's a lot more to come."

What they say: "Michael is a cerebral player, he's a thinker. He thinks a lot and questions everything. He enjoys football and works hard. The most important thing I see in him is that he's obsessed with work." -- Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany

What's next: Though transfer rumors seem to linger around nearly every high-level 23-year-old in the world, Olise seems pretty set in Munich. One would assume, then, that his primary focus for 2025-26 -- besides trophies, of course -- is positioning himself well for national team inclusion and participation. He made his debut for France last summer and produced both his first goal and first assist for the team in March. Can he break into the 2026 World Cup team? -- Bill Connelly

What makes him special: An outrageously talented player who has made a habit of stepping up when it matters most in the Champions League.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 16

One key stat: Rodrygo was tied for second-most games with goal and an assist in LaLiga this season (3), with only Jude Bellingham having more (4).

Why he's on the list: There are plenty of questions about Rodrygo. Can he fit into a Madrid side that includes Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Junior? Will he ever score goals consistently enough to warrant a starting spot at Madrid? Should he look to move on this summer, becoming the focal point of another team's attack? But nobody doubts Rodrygo's talent.

Former teammate Marcelo once told ESPN that Rodrygo could do things on the ball that he'd never seen before; Bellingham says Rodrygo is the "most gifted" player in the squad. There have been real, tangible glimpses of that over the years -- think of Rodrygo's two goals in a single minute vs. Manchester City in 2022 -- but they haven't come often enough. This season, the forward got more than enough opportunities, playing 30 LaLiga games, and scoring only six goals before they dried up completely: he has scored only once in all competitions since January.

In May, sources told ESPN that Rodrygo wishes to play exclusively on the left and was tired of being used as a makeweight in attack.

What he says: "Often, I'm just filling spaces. ... Is someone missing there? Put Rodrygo in. Is someone missing on the right? Rodrygo. Is someone missing as No. 9? Rodrygo."

What they say: "Rodrygo is so underrated. The things he can do with a football ... we'll be messing around and he'll flick the ball up somehow, and you'll be like, 'How did you do that?'" -- Jude Bellingham

What's next: Sources have told ESPN that Rodrygo doesn't want to leave Madrid and wants to hear new manger Xabi Alonso's plans before making any decisions. Club president Florentino Pérez isn't keen to see him go, either, but his desire to play on the left isn't likely to be granted, so a move might be best for everyone. If that happens, there'd be no shortage of Premier League interest. -- Alex Kirkland

What makes him special: Wliliams is fast, fun and consistently positive with the ball at his feet, and has won big on the international stage with Spain.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked.

One key stat: Tied with Oihan Sancet for most goals for Athletic Club in all competitions since the start of 2025 with nine.

Why he's on the list: They've been excited about Williams for over a decade in Bilbao. Just 22, the player has inspired high hopes from the club since he started flourishing in its academy. That hope was well-judged. Williams is one of the most admired forwards in world football, with just about every club keen on bringing in the Spain international. He shone for his nation at Euro 2024 and scored in the final, and he also helped end Athletic's 40-year wait for a major trophy when they won the Copa del Rey in April 2024.

Some younger siblings struggle to break out of their older brothers' shadows, but Nico is dovetailing beautifully with Iñaki in Athletic's team (Nico wears "Williams Jr" on his shirt, to Iñaki's "Williams"). He can play on both wings, he is incredibly tricky to halt in one-on-one situations, his crosses are on the mark and his shooting is powerful. He has had to shoulder the pressure of fame -- Barcelona's admiration for him is well-known -- and his form slumped at the start of the campaign, but he has managed to rediscover a top gear since.

What he says: "I know I've had a reputation given my performance at the Euros; that's how football works. I want to play football as I always do -- if that happens I'll play a good match."

What they say: "Nico is unique, he is wonderful. During the European Championship, people were talking a lot about Lamine Yamal, who is obviously another wonderful kid, but I personally prefer Nico. He's a fantastic player." -- Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Man United manager José Mourinho

What's next: It looks likely this will be Williams' final season at Athletic Club. Barcelona will be eager suitors, and Arsenal and Chelsea are frequently linked with him. There has also been reported interest from Bayern Munich. -- Alex Kirkland

8. Lionel MESSI, Inter Miami/Argentina, 37

What makes him special: He has transcended soccer for the past 20 years and in many people's eyes, he's the greatest to ever play the game. He's also one of only three players (alongside Jan Oblak and Robert Lewandowski) to be voted into all nine editions of the FC 100.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 7

One key stat: Messi leads Inter Miami with 15 goals, meaning he has scored 10-plus goals in 20 straight club campaigns.

Why he's on the list: Well, he's the GOAT, isn't he? His legs might move a little slower than they did when he bamboozled the whole world in his Barcelona breakthrough in 2004 and won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, but he's still a box-office hit. He captained Argentina to the 2024 Copa América title and led Inter Miami to a record 74 points in 2024. That record milestone was reached in the final match of the regular season as Messi scored a hat trick in an 11-minute span against the New England Revolution. The 2025 season isn't quite as comprehensive, with Messi missing several games because of minor injuries or "load management," but he remains the most influential figure in the Inter Miami side and really any team in which he features.

Argentina wait to see whether he'll continue playing international soccer into next year's World Cup. He has won eight Ballon d'Ors; is the most decorated player in professional football history, with 45 major trophies to his name; and has led to about a thousand players being bracketed as "the next Messi." But as we all know, there's only ever going to be one Lionel Messi.

What he says: "I know the moment I know I'm not performing, that I'm not enjoying myself, that I'm not helping my teammates ... when I feel it is time to take that step [and retire], I will take [that step] without thinking about age. If I feel good, I will always try to continue competing, because it is what I like and what I know how to do."

What they say: "The best of our teams is always when the No. 10 is playing, because he is the greatest of all time." -- Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul

What's next: Messi's contract with Inter Miami is up in December, and he hasn't yet confirmed any future plans for club or country. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni recently said they would not rush Messi into making a call on whether he plays in next year's World Cup. -- Tom Hamilton

7. Khvicha KVARATSKHELIA, Paris Saint-Germain/Georgia, 24

What makes him special: A mercurial winger with the ability to beat defenders on his left or right, his midseason move to PSG unlocked his new team's potential.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 20

One key stat: "Kvaradona" had the second-most successful one-on-ones for PSG (2.25) this season in league, cup and Champions League per 90 minutes.

Why he's on the list: Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League campaign was going nowhere in the first half of the season, but since signing Kvaratskhelia in an €80m transfer from Napoli in January, the French giants have been transformed, with the Georgia international proving to be the final piece of the PSG jigsaw. Kvaratskhelia's audacity in attacking areas makes him so unpredictable that even the best defenses find him impossible to contain. And his addition to the PSG side has coincided with forwards Dembélé and Doué clicking to make the team the most potent attacking force in Europe.

What he says: "I think the hardest part is that a winter signing can be difficult for the coach because you join the team in the middle of the season. The adaptation time is short, but I think I've adjusted pretty well. I feel really good here."

What they say: "For a coach like me it's so great to have a player like [Kvaratskhelia], with his mentality. We tried to sign him last summer and it didn't work out. We signed him in January when we didn't really expect to. He's got everything to be part of our project." -- PSG manager Luis Enrique

What's next: At 24, Kvaratskhelia has the world at his feet. He ended this season as a Champions League winner with PSG, and the French champions are also set to compete for the FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S. this summer. With Georgia also contenders to qualify for next year's World Cup after their impressive tournament at Euro 2024, Kvaratskhelia could become one of the biggest stars in the world. -- Julien Laurens

6. Bukayo SAKA, Arsenal/England, 23

What makes him special: He has been a mainstay for club and country since bursting onto the scene in 2018, scoring as many goals as he sets up thanks to an impressive skill set with our without the ball.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 9

One key stat: Saka created the fourth-most chances per game (2.2) in the Premier League this season.

Why he's on the list: Almost seven years after his senior debut, Saka has developed into one of Europe's most effective and dynamic wingers. There has been adversity along the way -- most obviously when he was one of three England players to miss in the Euro 2020 final penalty shootout defeat to Italy -- but each time, he comes back stronger. Able to beat players by going outside or inside, Saka is Arsenal's most potent attacking threat and his pinpoint dead-ball delivery has become a key component of Arsenal's potency from set pieces. He would be higher on this list were it not for a four-month absence following hamstring surgery, while Arsenal would certainly have gotten closer to ending their wait for a trophy had he been fit all season.

What he says: "For me, I always live by the quote: 'It's not what you see, it's what you believe.'"

What they say: "His reaction straight away after scoring was to say thank you to all the sports scientists, physios and everyone who has participated in his recovery. It tells you who he is as a person, so it's impossible not to love him." -- Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, after Saka returned from injury in April

What's next: A new contract. Arsenal will want to extend Saka's contract this summer given he has only two years remaining. Both Saka and Arsenal have made positive noises about those discussions, but it won't come cheap. He earns up to £300,000 a week. -- James Olley

5. Ousmane DEMBÉLÉ, Paris Saint-Germain/France, 27

What makes him special: Arguably the best player in the world in 2025, Dembélé is a goal-involvement machine still capable of nutmegging you at any time.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 27

One key stat: Dembélé led Ligue 1 with 27 goal contributions (21 goals, six assists) and six multigoal games this season.

Why he's on the list: The transformation of Dembélé could be a case study in universities, academies and big corporations. In 2025, the 2018 World Cup winner has been on another planet. Repositioned as a center forward (albeit a false one) by PSG manager Luis Enrique, he has contributed almost a goal or an assist per game this calendar year in all competitions. He has become lethal in front of goal, more composed, more confident, more elusive and more patient.

The talent was never in doubt for a player who, at 27, is still not sure which of his two feet is the strongest, but he has added the end product and consistency to his natural skills. He even allowed himself to tease Didier Deschamps, the France national team head coach, for still playing him out of position on the wing. After the departures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, Dembélé has become a leader on and off the pitch for PSG, putting himself in the conversation for a Ballon d'Or triumph.

What he says: "What changed? A bit of everything. The positioning, but more importantly the mindset. You want to score goals, to be decisive in every game. I have more belief in front of goals."

What they say: He is a player full of confidence. Back when I played PlayStation as a kid, he was the kind of player you'd choose when you needed someone to change the game. He was already good last season but in 2025 he is even better." -- Luis Enrique

What's next: The only two questions are: Can Dembélé continue in this kind form next season, and can he even do better? Scoring braces and hat tricks in every game is probably not possible, but reaching 50 goal involvements in all competitions in the same campaign is doable for a player like him. -- Julien Laurens

4. Vinícius JÚNIOR, Real Madrid/Brazil, 24

What makes him special: As 2024's Best FIFA Men's Player, and the Ballon d'Or runner-up, his consistent quality ensures he stands out.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 4

One key stat: Tied for most assists for Real Madrid in LaLiga, UCL and Copa del Rey with 12 (also Bellingham); only Raphinha (21) and Lamine Yamal (21) have more among players in those competitions.

Why he's on the list: Viní Jr.'s 2024-25 hasn't lived up to his previous season, but that was always going to be a tall order: How do you match being widely recognized as one of the world's best players and scoring in a Champions League final? The truth is, he has been frustratingly inconsistent this season. When he has been good -- such as his mind-blowing spell against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Oct. 22, scoring a second-half hat trick in perhaps the best one-off display of his career -- there's nobody better. But those performances have been too few, although 21 goals for Madrid in all competitions is a respectable total.

Viní has also forged an underrated connection with Mbappé, learning how to best combine with a strike partner whose natural position is also on the left, as showcased by his two assists for Mbappé in Madrid's 4-3 loss to Barcelona on May 11.

What he says: After missing out on the Ballon d'Or, "I'll do it 10 times if I have to. They're not ready."

What they say: "Football politics. My brother, you are the best player in the world, and no award can say otherwise." -- Real Madrid teammate Eduardo Camavinga

What's next: There are a few goals for the months ahead: signing a new contract at Real Madrid, ironing out the kinks in that on-field relationship with Mbappé, and getting back to best-in-the-world form under incoming manager Xabi Alonso. He'll also hope to fulfill his potential as Brazil's key player under a familiar face, outgoing Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti. -- Alex Kirkland

3. RAPHINHA, Barcelona/Brazil, 28

What makes him special: The Brazilian's energy and work rate are impressive, but his lethal left foot has taken his game to the next level this season.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked.

Key stats: Raphinha enjoyed a career-high 34 goals this season in all competitions, tied for fourth most this season among players from Europe's top five leagues in all competitions. He also enjoyed eight games with a goal and an assist in all competitions this season, the most by a LaLiga player in all competitions.

Why he's on the list: A year ago, Raphinha considered leaving Barcelona after two acceptable, but unspectacular, seasons. Incoming coach Hansi Flick persuaded him not to and the results since have been extraordinary, with the Brazilian having the best season of his career, scoring 34 goals and providing 22 assists across all competitions (57 games). In the Champions League alone, he registered 21 goal contributions (13 goals, eight assists) to beat Lionel Messi's club record for a single season. There have been countless big moments: a hat trick against Bayern Munich, huge goals against Real Madrid and three match-winning performances against Benfica. He is tireless in Barça's pressing game, a relentless sprinter and a genuine Ballon d'Or contender this year.

What he says: "I am in the best moment of my career."

What they say: "I would give the Ballon d'Or to Raphinha this season; Lamine Yamal would also give it to him." -- Barça teammate Pau Cubarsí

What's next: Can he maintain this season's form? His numbers have been so good, and so out of kilter with the rest of his career, that the big question is whether he can clear that high bar next season. With Barça desperate for a first Champions League trophy in a decade and Brazil preparing for the World Cup, both his club and country will hope his ascent continues. -- Sam Marsden

2. Lamine YAMAL, Barcelona/Spain, 17

What makes him special: Potentially the best teenager to ever play the game, electricity reverberates around stadiums when he has the ball.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked.

Key stats: Yamal had 49 carries in goal-ending sequences in LaLiga this season, more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues. His five goals from outside the penalty area in LaLiga were tied for the most in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Why he's on the list: Because he has been one of the best players in the world this season. Yamal got better and better as the campaign progressed. At times, he has been unstoppable. He dribbles, he creates and he scores, but, above all, he enjoys himself. He tries things other players would not dare: a flick, a nutmeg, a trivela pass. Fearless is a word used to describe the teenager. He appears completely unfazed by pressure.

On top of that, he is emerging as the leader of a young Barça side, taking on more responsibility. When the chips are down, his teammates give him the ball, shown by the fact he increasingly has over 100 touches per game. They give it to him because they know he will deliver: just look at his stunning contributions at the business end of the season against Internazionale, Real Madrid and Espanyol.

What he says: "It's as if I'm playing PES. I play, enjoy myself ... and that's all. I don't [notice the pressure]. I don't think too much about other things. I also don't think too much about what I am doing, what I am doing tomorrow, what game I am playing or if it's more important [than others]."

What they say: "Barça have a player [Yamal] who is difficult to stop. He created a lot of problems for us. I had not seen him live before and we had to double up on him in the end. He is a phenomenon that's born once every 50 years." -- Internazionale coach Simone Inzaghi

What's next: Yamal is in real danger of "completing football" while he's still a teenager. After winning the European Championship with Spain and a domestic treble with Barça, he will desperately want to add the Champions League and the World Cup to his trophy collection in 2026. A Ballon d'Or would presumably follow -- if he doesn't win it before then. That is more likely to happen if he continues to add more goals and assists to his game. Comparisons with the game's greatest players ever will be even harder to ignore if he can take his goal scoring to the next level. -- Sam Marsden

What makes him special: Liverpool's goal-scoring talisman looks sharper than ever, lifting the Reds to a Premier League title and setting records along the way.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 5

Key stats: Salah's 47 goal contributions in Premier League are the most in a 38-game Premier League season, and he is the only player with at least a share of the goals lead and assist lead in multiple Premier League campaigns.

Why he's on the list: When Liverpool stumbled down the stretch to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season, Salah took to social media to send an impassioned message to supporters, vowing to "fight like hell" to bring more success to Anfield. It's fair to say the Egypt international has made good on that promise, notching an impressive 28 goals and 18 assists in the top flight this season to fire Liverpool to a record-equaling 20th league title. Manager Arne Slot's side have been far and away the best team in the Premier League this term, and Salah's flair and consistency has been integral to that. Not bad for a "one-season wonder."

What he says: "This is my best season because I have made other players around me better. That is what I feel. I know their games."

What they say: "First of all, he is always judged just as a player -- which is, of course, what you guys should do. But I also see him as a human being. And he is a humble person [who] always wants to work hard, always puts a lot, a lot of effort into becoming the player he has become, and he wants to stay at that level, so he just keeps bringing that effort every single day." -- Liverpool coach Arne Slot

What's next: Salah turns 33 in June but shows no signs of slowing down, which is why Liverpool offered him a two-year contract extension. With the forward having now committed his future to Slot's side, he will be eager to add a few more trophies to the collection before he hangs up his boots. -- Beth Lindop

