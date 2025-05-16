Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he wants to "draw a line" under the exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold and move on. (2:17)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has called for fans not to boo teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the club's remaining games this season, insisting the defender deserves a proper farewell before he leaves Anfield this summer.

Alexander-Arnold was jeered by some fans after being introduced from the bench in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend, having confirmed his intention to leave the club at the end of the season earlier this month.

The 26-year-old is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer and sources have told ESPN the Spanish club want the right-back to join them in time to play at this summer's Club World Cup.

But Salah does not believe Alexander-Arnold should be criticised for his decision to seek a new challenge away from Merseyside.

Asked if he was saddened by the reaction his teammate received against Arsenal, Salah told Sky Sports: "Absolutely. I was surprised because it is not how we react as Liverpool fans.

"We shouldn't react this way with anyone. We always appreciate the people who came here, even if it was for six months.

"Imagine someone who gave his all for 20 years. It shouldn't be like this and I hope it will change in the next game -- Brighton or the last game of the season -- because he deserves a farewell."

Salah has spent much of the season at the centre of speculation over his own future, with the 32-year-old eventually penning a two-year contract extension last month. But the Egypt international has said he understands why Alexander-Arnold has chosen to leave the club he has represented since the age of six.

"It is his decision," Salah said. "I know 20 years at the club is so tough. People think it is easy to make a decision and just stay. No, it's not. I didn't want to speak to him much because I want him in my team, but I understand.

"[I will miss him] a lot. I told him yesterday do not give me eye contact in your farewell because I really love him.

"He deserves the best farewell leaving the club. He has done a lot for the city and a lot for the club. He was probably [one of] the best players in the club's history and he needed a new challenge. He spoke to me about it. It is his decision, for sure."

Salah added: "He is 26 years old and a league title winner twice. What more could he have done? He needs to change and challenge himself. People do not know about it much, but he is 20 years in the club.

"It is so tough mentally for someone to be 20 years in a club. It is the place you love, yes. I love the place. But going every day to the same place, mentally you could be depressed.

"I really wish him the best. I will always be in contact with him. The fans have been harsh with him. He didn't deserve that because he gave it all to the fans."

