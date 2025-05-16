Open Extended Reactions

Everton have confirmed they have struck a deal with law firm Hill Dickinson to become the naming rights partner for the club's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The club's men's side are set to play their final game at their iconic Goodison Park home when they host Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

They will move into their new dockside base -- which will be named the Hill Dickinson Stadium -- ahead of the 2025-26 season, while the club's women's team is set to relocate to Goodison.

Hill Dickinson is a commercial law firm with its headquarters based in Liverpool. The new stadium, which has a capacity of 52,888, will officially open in August, with a number of test events having already been held at the ground.

"Welcoming Hill Dickinson as our naming rights partner is a bold and strategic step forward," Everton CEO Angus Kinnear said in a statement.

"This partnership goes beyond branding -- it's a shared commitment to progress, excellence and the regeneration of our city. Hill Dickinson Stadium will stand as a symbol of Everton's ambitions, our values, and the global future we are building together."

Everton said the partnership with Hill Dickinson is a "a long-term agreement".

Hill Dickinson chief executive officer Craig Scott added: "To put our name to Everton's new stadium is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

"We believe deeply in what this project stands for - a bold, transformational vision for Liverpool and its future."