2025 FC 100: Haaland among best center forwards in men's soccer

Center forwards are a potent blend of close-range finisher, playmaker and space creator for teammates around the box. They're talented enough to handle the free role and graceful enough under pressure to constantly deliver. They'll score in any game, against any team, from any position. Fleet of foot and quick of mind, their ability to read the play and anticipate where the ball will be three passes before it gets there is what sets them apart.

It's not just the tap-ins they'll score, either. The best can improvise with any part of the body (except the hands, of course) to get the job done. Clever flicks, nifty tricks, brash backheels and calm set pieces are their best weapons.

All stats provided by ESPN Research, all ages and teams correct as of June 1.

Mbappe still led the way in global voting at center forward despite Madrid's season ending in disappointing fashion. Illustration by Masa

What makes him special: Scorers who are 6-foot-4 and possess one-on-one capabilities don't exactly grow on trees.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked

One key stat: Sesko led Leipzig with 21 goals in all competitions this season (next closest player had 13).

Why he's on the list: It was a disappointing season for Sesko and RB Leipzig in 2024-25. But here's what "disappointing" looks like for the mammoth forward: He was only ninth in the league in goals (13), and he only scored four goals in eight Champions League matches. He's still learning the finer points of possession play and how to contribute in the passing game, but in the meantime, he's already nearly elite at simply being a big-bodied forward. He wins tons of aerials, and, perhaps uniquely for someone so tall, he both attempts and wins lots of one-on-ones on the ground.

What he says: "Comparisons [to Erling Haaland] motivate me and give me energy. They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is. My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I'm better than him!"

What they say: "He is the modern striker par excellence ... We're talking about a physically strong center forward, very strong indeed. And he's making great progress also technically, month after month." -- Slovenia men's national team coach Matjaž Kek

What's next: That's a good question. Despite a frustrating 2024-25 campaign, Sesko's name remains a constant in the transfer rumors, with Arsenal and Chelsea among those supposedly interested in his services. He'll be worth watching regardless of the shirt he's wearing, though, and having scored 16 goals for his national team before his 22nd birthday, he'll be a huge part of Slovenia's World Cup qualification push. -- Bill Connelly

What makes him special: A stylish chameleon capable of leading the line or creating from midfield.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 11

One key stat: Havertz led Arsenal with 15 goals in all competitions this season.

Why he's on the list: Havertz recovered from a slow start after his £65 million move from Chelsea to Arsenal in 2023 to become a key signing, taking the Gunners to within a whisker of their first Premier League title in 20 years. When he was ruled out for the rest of the season in March with a hamstring injury, Arsenal's hopes of glory largely went with him.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta values not only Havertz's intelligence in possession and ability to score a wide range of goals, but also his tireless pressing off the ball. When the Gunners are able to dominate teams and overwhelm them, it is in no small part down to the positional flexibility and dexterity with which Havertz plays.

What he says: "I haven't worked with a coach that puts so much work into small little details on the pitch. Some things were new for me and I didn't even know they were necessary, but obviously there are lots of things. I don't want to give away our game plan, but so many things are important, and I learned that."

What they say: "He is a powerhouse. He is so well-built. He is a player that anything you ask him, he is happy to do. ... And then he really looks after himself. When you see the professional, how he lives his life, it is immaculate. He does more than any other player there. That is not a coincidence." -- Arteta

What's next: The future is a little uncertain for Havertz, with Arsenal targeting a new striker in this summer's transfer market. Any additions will mean further competition for places and perhaps point to Havertz reverting to a midfield role more often. But either way, he is contracted to Emirates Stadium until 2028 and remains happy where he is. -- James Olley

What makes him special: With Canada joint-hosting next year's World Cup, David's stock is only going to rise. He's one of the most sought-after players in world football, and he will make a high-profile move this summer.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked

One key stat: David led Lille in Ligue 1 and Champions League play with 34 goal contributions (25 goals, 9 assists) -- the next closest player had 11.

Why he's on the list: Search David's name on the internet, and you're met by a wall of clubs linked with him. This is no surprise as (A) he's very good, and (B) his contract is up in June and he's available on a free transfer. The list of teams reportedly courting David is a "who's who" from the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Serie A. Wherever he ends up, his new club will be getting an incredibly versatile player: He can cover both wings, play as a false 9 and serve as a defensive forward but also an all-out striker.

David is Canada's all-time leading goal scorer, and they will expect him to be one of the poster boys of next year's World Cup. For Lille this season, he has scored 25 goals. Whichever club gets him next will be a lucky one. In short, he's outstanding.

What he says: "I like the fact that I don't give much away. It's hard to read me. I try to keep it that way."

What they say: "I've advertised him often as the most intelligent footballer I've ever coached. His ability to put things to practice, his ability to read in the game, what's necessary. He's really clever." -- Canada coach Jesse Marsch

What's next: The man called "The Iceman" has bided his time over his next move. David has confirmed he'll leave Lille this summer as a free agent and has been linked with (deep breath) Juventus, Napoli, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool. -- Tom Hamilton

What makes him special: A journeyman striker who just had the season of his life.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked

One key stat: Wood managed to score 6.6 goals above expected, the second-biggest gap in the Premier League this season (20 goals scored on 13.4 xG).

Why he's on the list: The 33-year-old New Zealand international is playing for his 12th English club and is the definition of a reliable goal-scoring center forward, but he has taken his form to a new high this season by hitting 20 Premier League goals for Forest. Wood's contributions have been consistent throughout the campaign and a major factor in the club's surprise achievement of European football next term. He might not be the most glamorous name, but only Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Haaland have scored more Premier League goals this season, and he also topped the scoring charts in Oceania with nine goals to help fire New Zealand to the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

What he says: "The six or seven loans I had as a youngster taught me a lot about being appreciated and valued. It's not always about you as a person or player, it's how you connect and build with a team. A lot of it is out of your control. I'm not a man who is going to beat two or three players and stick in in the top corner. I'm a man who relies on service. If they can't supply me, I can't score."

What they say: "Everyone wants to talk about Woodsy right now. He's doing amazing. Right now, what he's done -- this is something that may not happen again for a New Zealander to be playing at that level, in that form." -- New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley

What's next: Wood has signed a contract extension until 2027 at Forest, so his immediate future will be at the City Ground as the two-time European champions return to continental football for the first time since the mid-1990s next season. Sustaining this season's form will be Wood's big challenge, but with a World Cup to look forward to next year, he has the perfect incentive to keep performing. -- Mark Ogden

What makes him special: A dynamic scorer who can play anywhere across the front three.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked

One key stat: His five goals from outside the penalty area were tied for most (with Bruno Fernandes) in Premier League this season.

Why he's on the list: The Brazil international's career had been a slow burner until he signed for Wolves on loan from Atlético Madrid in January 2023. And yet, since arriving at Molineux, Cunha has become one of the most consistent scorers in the Premier League, hitting 15 league goals for the team this season after registering 12 in his first full campaign at the club last year.

The 25-year-old, who played for FC Sion, RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin before signing for Atlético in 2021, has a fiery side to his character. His temperament has led to disciplinary problems, but his pace and goal threat ensure he has been a positive presence at Wolves.

What he says: "Some things you can't control, but I couldn't leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone. But I've made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential."

What they say: "He knows his potential as a top player. For me, it's normal that he wants to fight for titles. It's natural. What's important is that he is committed to helping the club to achieve their targets until the end of the season." -- Wolves coach Vítor Pereira

What's next: Arsenal tried to sign Cunha last summer and might regret missing out, as Manchester United announced on Sunday that they've agreed to sign him pending visa and registration processes, after triggering the £62.5 million ($83.5m) transfer clause in the Brazil international's contract. An ESPN source said he signed a five-year contract, with an option to extend another year. -- Mark Ogden

What makes him special: For some, he's simply the GOAT. Ronaldo has been tearing up record books and growing his gargantuan cult following for the past 23 years. Over in the Saudi Pro League, he's also creeping ever closer to that astonishing target of 1,000 career goals.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked

One key stat: Ronaldo finished as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 25 goals. He was the top scorer in both of his full seasons with Al Nassr (2023-24 and 2024-25).

Why he's on the list: Ronaldo has five Ballon d'Ors, holds the record for the most goals in the Champions League (140), has the most international goals (136) and sits on 934 senior goals overall (which, depending on how many you believe Pelé scored, means he lays claim to having the most strikes in football history). He's still rolling out his best hits for Portugal on the international stage after taking his goal-scoring ability to the Saudi Pro League. Al Nassr are still struggling to win that elusive piece of silverware despite having a front two of Ronaldo and Jhon Durán, finishing a distant third to champions Al Ittihad in the league, getting eliminated from the Kings Cup in the round of 16 and losing in the semifinals of the AFC Champions League.

What he says: "It's about living in the moment, enjoying the moment, seeing the response that my legs will give me in the next few years. One thousand goals is great, but if it doesn't come, I'm already the player in history with the most goals."

What they say: "It feels like I'm playing FIFA Career Mode. I'm celebrating goals with Cristiano Ronaldo!" -- Durán, on playing with Ronaldo

What's next: Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr is up at the end of the season. There are talks over a new deal, but transfer buzz is rampant as some believe he's going to join a team participating in this summer's Club World Cup by virtue of the extra pre-tournament transfer window. Regardless of where he ends up, his big remaining goal is becoming the first undisputed player to hit the 1,000-goal mark in the sport. -- Tom Hamilton

14. Marcus THURAM, Inter Milan/France, 27

What makes him special: Thuram has become one of Europe's most admired all-around forwards and helped fire Inter to the Scudetto in 2024 and the Champions League final this year.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked

One key stat: Scored nine of his 14 Serie A goals with the first touch (tied for third most in the league this season).

Why he's on the list: Sometimes in soccer, it's tough for sons to step out of their fathers' shadows. But Thuram has done it, shining for club and country under the watchful eye of France legend Lilian Thuram.

He's been one of Inter's most consistent performers, forming a potent attacking partnership with Lautaro Martínez, but he has shone in his own right -- not bad for someone Inter signed as a free agent in 2023. He scored that memorable flicked backheel against Barça in their Champions League semifinal and is reportedly getting some admiring glances from teams in the Premier League.

Thuram is quickly developing into an impressive all-around striker: brilliant with the ball at his feet, he's a clinical finisher and can hold the ball up effectively while having great awareness for where his teammates are.

What he says: "I would like to thank Thierry Henry for all the advice he gave me. Sometimes I talk more to him than to my dad. He's the best uncle I have. He's always been there for me: in good times and bad."

What they say: "Do I have two phenomenal children? No, they're not phenomenal. They always have to improve and always work hard. I'll tell him, 'I talked to the coach and he told me you are good but you have to do better,' and then he'll take note. Maybe the talent they have is that of listening and knowing that you improve by listening to those around you." -- Lilian Thuram, on his sons Marcus and Khephren (Juventus)

What's next: Thuram is under contract through 2028, but there are reports Inter are looking to extend that deal. He has a release clause in the region of €85 million, and he has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea in the past. Regardless, Inter will be very reluctant to let him leave. -- Tom Hamilton

What makes him special: A flexible forward with an eye for goal.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked

One key stat: Though his last game with Eintracht Frankfurt was Jan. 14 before he joined Man City, Marmoush's 20 goals were the second most of any Die Adler player this season across all competitions (Hugo Ekitike had two more goals, but in 22 more games).

Why he's on the list: The FC 100 is all about recognizing fantastic seasons, and this has been Marmoush's breakthrough campaign. At one point in his career, there was a danger the Egypt international might turn into a Bundesliga journeyman, but after spells at Wolfsburg, St. Pauli and Stuttgart, his numbers for Eintracht Frankfurt exploded -- 20 goals in 26 games between August and December -- and it didn't take long for Europe's heavyweight clubs to take notice.

Manchester City made him a central part of their rebuild under manager Pep Guardiola by bringing him to the Etihad Stadium in a £60 million deal in January and while it's still early days, he has settled in quickly, scoring seven goals in 20 games. Comfortable anywhere across the front line, Marmoush's acclimatization to his new club was helped by a Premier League hat trick against Newcastle United in February.

What he says: "With Pep, his technical staff and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to become better. That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here. I cannot deny that I also want to win trophies."

What they say: "The reason why [City signed Marmoush] was the potential. The club thought he is a potential future [star] for many years with incredible quality in the final third, and that is why we did it." -- Guardiola

What's next: Marmoush got his big move in January. The next step is to nail down a regular place in City's team and help them challenge for Premier League and Champions League honors again after a disappointing season. -- Rob Dawson

12. Victor OSIMHEN, Galatasaray (on loan from Napoli)/Nigeria, 26

What makes him special: At times, his combination of intelligence, strength and speed make him difficult to stop.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 13

One key stat: Led the Turkish Süper Lig with 25 goals and 30 goal contributions this season.

Why he's on the list: His contractual situation with Napoli might have ended with him taking a year on loan in Turkey, but make no mistake: Osimhen has lost none of his sparkle, scoring 36 goals in 40 games en route to the title with Galatasaray. As a center forward, he's a one-man gang, often tying up entire defenses with his movement, and he excels at dropping off and linking play. He's also very much a charismatic leader who lifts teammates and fans alike.

Still only 26, he's the second-leading scorer in history for the Nigerian national side, which he led all the way to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

What he says: "Normally, I show everyone love. I can joke with anyone, especially since I have armed security with me. ... Joking aside, if you hurt me, don't expect me to show love back. If you are evil towards me, I will be evil back."

What they say: "He has anger inside, he lives for goals. He fights, he wants to win, he wants to help teammates. He transmits determination that makes you win games." -- Former Italy international and manager Fabio Capello

What's next: He has a year left on his contract with Napoli (he went on loan to Galatasaray because they couldn't reach an agreement on an extension) and they have a big decision to make. It's very likely he'll be on the move again, since it's hard to see Napoli signing him to a new deal despite his fine season in Turkey, especially after committing to Romelu Lukaku. With only a year left, you wouldn't expect the fee to be particularly high. -- Gab Marcotti

What makes him special: Quintessential penalty box predator with an eye for goal, but without the selfishness and ego associated with No. 9s.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked

One key stat: Led Serie A with 25 goals this season, the second Atalanta player to finish Capocannoniere (Filippo Inzaghi did it in 1996-97).

Why he's on the list: Some were skeptical when he chose to play for Italy, the country of his grandparents (and one in dire need of a true center forward) ahead of Argentina, where he was born and raised. But he has proved the skeptics wrong, winning the Serie A scoring title with 25 goals in 36 appearances for Atalanta.

Retegui isn't the biggest, fastest, nor the most skillful, but he has that knack for getting into shooting positions and finding space for himself. In that sense, he's the purest of center forwards. But unlike the stereotypical strikers of the past, he also works his backside off for the team, pressing hard out of position and making runs for teammates.

What he says: "For me, it's more important to improve as a person than it is to improve as a footballer."

What they say: "In the box, he's very good. He knows how to find space and be in the right place at the right time. He's always there, shooting on goal, getting to every loose ball. And he works hard for the team, putting it first." -- Former Inter Milan center forward Christian Vieri

What's next: He only signed for Atalanta a year ago, and their faith was instantly repaid. He has had a great season, but this is Atalanta, which means everyone is available to be transferred at the right price. Some suspect he's a "system" center forward who might not be as prolific elsewhere, so there is a good chance he'll stay put. Expect him to lead the line for Italy at the 2026 World Cup (assuming they qualify). -- Gab Marcotti

10. Antoine GRIEZMANN, Atlético Madrid/France, 34

What makes him special: A creative genius with an almost unique versatility and work ethic for his teams.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 6

One key stat: He tied for most goal contributions for Atlético Madrid in the Champions League this season with eight (6 goals, 2 assists).

Why he's on the list: Griezmann lit up the first half of the season -- like when he scored seven goals in five games between November and December -- and, while he tailed off in 2024, he remains a clutch player and a game changer who can thrive in every midfield or attacking position. His soccer IQ is way above average, and even at 34, he keeps running to help his team.

There aren't many like him still playing. You have to build your team around him, but he is absolutely worth it.

What he says: "I try to be a complete player -- in attack and defense -- and to improve every year. When I'm on the pitch, I enjoy myself and try to give my all. It's like when you played on the street with your friends. Now every time I score, I turn into a little boy again. It's impossible to explain how happy scoring makes you."

What they say: "He's a game changer, extremely important to the squad. Every time he can help us, he gives the team an extra boost. We hope he continues this way. We need him, and his focus." -- Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone

What's next: He has decided to extend his contract with Atlético, though he might have to transition into an impact or superb sub role for the Colchoneros as he gets older. He could have left and gone to MLS, but his time at Atlético, the club of his life, is not over just yet. -- Julien Laurens

What makes him special: Goals, silly. He scores lots and lots of goals.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked

One key stat: Scored 21 goals in this Bundesliga season, a new club record for a player in his first Bundesliga season at Borussia Dortmund.

Why he's on the list: Here's a complete list of players who have scored more goals than Guirassy in the Big Five leagues since the start of 2023-24: Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé. That's it. Guirassy had never scored more than 11 league goals in a season before 2023, but he scored 28 of them while leading Stuttgart to the Champions League in 2023-24, then he scored another 21 at Borussia Dortmund in 2024-25. (Seven of those goals came during the late, seven-game unbeaten run that allowed BVB to rally from 11th to fourth and qualify for the Champions League.)

He's a solid passer, and he can link up play if you ask him, but he's on the pitch to take lots of shots and score lots of goals, and he's one of the best in Europe at it.

What he says: "I have had two crazy seasons, but I've not changed anything. I'm not working more, I'm not sleeping more, I'm not doing more video analysis. It's just a question of confidence. And I have understood that at the highest level, talent isn't enough. You have to push through the pain barrier in challenges, in the effort you put in, in making high-intensity runs again and again, more quickly and more frequently than your opponents. Perhaps that is where the change has come from."

What they say: "He's like our life insurance at the moment." -- Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac

What's next: Guirassy signed a four-year contract with the move to Dortmund last summer, so the 29-year-old will likely remain with the Schwarzgelben into his 30s. And while Guinea will have to rally for Guirassy to play in next year's World Cup, he will feature for BVB in this summer's Club World Cup and, thanks in part to his own performances, next season's Champions League. -- Bill Connelly

What makes him special: A lethal striker with an exceptional goal record in Portugal.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 30

One key stat: His 54 goals this season in all competitions for Sporting, most by a player in a top-flight club (all comps) this season.

Why he's on the list: Gyökeres has had to wait for his time in the spotlight, but now that he's finally on the big stage, he's making the most of it. His stints at Brighton & Hove Albion and Swansea City weren't particularly notable, but he found form in the Championship with Coventry City. Our story earlier this year showed how the transfer market space TransferRoom helped earn Gyökeres a surprise move to Sporting CP in 2023, and he has been nothing short of phenomenal since. The Sweden striker has scored an unbelievable 96 goals in 101 games across two seasons -- numbers that put him on par with the very best.

Sporting director of football Hugo Viana -- now in the same role at Manchester City -- deserves huge credit for plucking him from Coventry in England's second tier. Gyökeres looks set to move on this summer. And while there will be questions about whether he can score at the same rate in one of Europe's more competitive leagues, he has certainly earned himself the chance to try.

What he says: "There are many rumors circulating. We will see when the time comes what will happen. Playing for one of the best teams in Europe, that is the objective."

What they say: "Viktor's biggest strength is his mentality. When he decides he's going to do something, he's the type that will do it. He went away that summer almost as a man on a mission." -- Aberdeen head of recruitment Chris Badlan

What's next: Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs being linked with Gyökeres, who could be available for around €60 million in the transfer window. Arsenal look best placed to land him as Mikel Arteta searches to fill the gap at center forward. -- Rob Dawson

7. Julián ÁLVAREZ, Atlético Madrid/Argentina, 25

What makes him special: A World Cup winner and Atlético's new icon, successor to Antoine Griezmann.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): Unranked

One key stat: He scored 29 goals this season in all competitions, the most goals by an Atlético Madrid player in his first season for the club since Radamel Falcao scored 36 in 2011-12.

Why he's on the list: At the start of this season, €75 million felt like a lot of money to sign Álvarez. Now, it looks like a bargain. Twenty-nine goals in all competitions is an impressive record, but more than that, Álvarez has carried the burden of leading the line at Atlético, adapting to coach Simeone's demanding, team-first philosophy while also providing countless moments of joyous skill and invention. He has looked like the complete forward: selfless and diligent off the ball, clinical and single-minded on it.

Atlético's season ended in disappointment, but that was in no way down to Álvarez. It was a cruel twist that perhaps his most high-profile moment was terrible luck: slipping as he stepped up to take a penalty in the Champions League shootout with Real Madrid, touching the ball twice -- at least according to the refereeing team and UEFA -- to contribute to Atlético's elimination from the competition. Next season, he'll be out to put that right.

What he says: "I don't know. ... I might have, but I don't know." -- Álvarez to teammates, on whether he touched the ball twice for his penalty vs. Real Madrid

What they say: "He's different, like Luis Suárez was, like [David] Villa, they have a gift. They make the difference." -- Simeone

What's next: He'll play for Atlético at the Club World Cup, and then -- established as the team's leading star -- help them fight for next season's LaLiga title. -- Alex Kirkland

What makes him special: A lethal finisher with both feet.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 18

One key stat: He scored the second-most goals in the Premier League this season (23), with his average of 120.4 minutes per goal also second best of any player in the competition.

Why he's on the list: With a genuine shortage of world-class center forwards in the global game right now, Newcastle have one of the hottest in football with Isak -- a young, prolific, proven goal scorer who is performing in one of the world's top leagues. The Sweden international's goals have already helped Newcastle end a 70-year wait for their first major trophy this season, toppling Liverpool 2-1 in February to claim the Carabao Cup, and only the Reds' Mohamed Salah has scored more than Isak's 23 goals in the Premier League this term. With so many clubs looking for a top striker, Isak's value at Newcastle has rocketed.

What he says: "As I have said many times, I don't really look too much or think too much about my future. I have said I am happy here and we are contenders for titles, which is what you want to win as a football player."

What they say: "I feel that Isak has put himself into the 'world-class' category now, with his performances for Newcastle over the past two seasons. Along with Mohamed Salah at Liverpool and Manchester City's Erling Haaland, he is one of the three standout forwards we have got in the Premier League. He's like an assassin, the way he puts chances away." -- former Newcastle United and England striker Alan Shearer

What's next: The big question hovering over Isak is where he will be next season and whether Newcastle can hold onto the former Real Sociedad forward. The Magpies want to hand Isak a new contract -- his deal runs until 2028 -- but Liverpool and Arsenal are two clubs hot on his tail. Newcastle will have to show they have the ambition to chase the biggest trophies to stave off interest in their star player. -- Mark Ogden

5. Lautaro MARTINEZ, Inter Milan/Argentina, 27

What makes him special: A consistent and prolific goal scorer.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 12

One key stat: He scored nine goals this season in the Champions League, tied for the most in a UCL campaign by an Inter player (with 2002-03 Hernán Crespo).

Why he's on the list: Martínez ticks a lot of boxes when you're talking about the world's best strikers. He has averaged nearly a goal every two games across seven seasons at Inter, leading the team to a number of notable successes. He has helped them win two Serie A titles and another five domestic trophies, and was part of the team that reached the 2023 Champions League final, even scoring nine goals in 13 games in this season's competition to set up a final against Paris Saint-Germain in Munich. A World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022, he scored 11 international goals in 16 games in 2024.

What he says: "I like some players, but I don't have any idols. I especially watched [Radamel] Falcao at River for his movements. I see myself as similar to him in the way he attacks the goal, but he's not a player who comes to maneuver even a few meters back like I do at Inter or like I did at Racing."

What they say: "Lautaro is spectacular, impressive -- he'll become a great player and he's already showing signs of that. He is clinical in one-on-one situations, scores lots of goals and has great movement in the box. He has bags of quality and he's a complete striker. He has a lot in common with Luis Suárez." -- Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi

What's next: He has been followed by Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea for a number of years, but he has a long contract at Inter. The biggest aim on the horizon is to help Argentina defend the World Cup in 2026. -- Gab Marcotti

4. Erling HAALAND, Manchester City/Norway, 24

What makes him special: Simply put, he's one of the best goal scorers in the world.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 3

One key stat: Haaland leads the Premier League with 85 goals since 2022-23; no other player has more than 66 in that span (Salah has 66).

Why he's on the list: It says everything about Haaland's quality that, in what is being considered as a mediocre season, he managed scored 30 goals in 40 games. He missed out on a third successive Premier League title after Manchester City slipped way off the pace in the league, but for the third year in a row, Haaland has reached 20 league goals and 30 in all competitions.

You can argue all day about possible limitations in his all-around game, but what's not up for debate is his ability to put the ball in the net. He's one of only a few players who can score almost any type of goal. He's confident one-on-one or poaching in the box. He scores headers and acrobatic volleys. It's the type of scoring return that makes him Man City's MVP.

What he says: "First I'm looking at myself. I haven't been doing things good enough, I haven't been scoring my chances. I have to do better. I haven't been good enough. Of course, our confidence is not the best. We know how important confidence is, and you can see that it affects every human being. That is how it is. We have to continue and stay positive even though it is difficult."

What they say: "In the past when we scored goals and Erling was so prolific and helping us, it was because of the team. But when you have problems at the back and middle, it is all about the team. Not just one player. If it's just one player, it would be easy to see the reason why. It's not about that. Erling is so important for us, will be important for us, and we need to use him better." -- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

What's next: Haaland has committed his future to the club for the next 10 years, so he's set to be at the center of whatever rebuild takes place. -- Rob Dawson

What makes him special: He has been one of the best forwards in the sport for 10-plus years, and he has dropped no hint of slowing down. He got his first trophy, a Bundesliga title, too!

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 2

Key stats: Kane averaged a goal every 94.2 minutes in league, domestic and European competitions this season, the second best of any player in the Bundesliga. He also finished as the Bundesliga's top scorer with 26 goals, the fifth time in his career that he has won the Golden Boot in a league.

Why he's on the list: After a legendary decade-plus at Tottenham Hotspur, Kane left England in the summer of 2023 to start a new act. Seems like it was a pretty good decision. In two seasons with Bayern Munich, the 31-year-old has scored 82 goals with 23 assists, and while injuries limited his minutes a bit in 2024-25, he still scored 38 goals for the Bundesliga champions.

His game is pretty well-known at this point: He can take part in link-up play if you want, and he's a more willing presser than a lot of elite forwards, but his strength is simple: He's going to get his shots. He was first in the Bundesliga in goals (26) and shots on goal (54), and he was second in shot attempts (114). He creates space himself, he gets on the end of crosses, and he puts the ball in the net. Those are pretty useful things to be great at.

What he says: "It feels good to be a champion. It's been a long time coming, a lot of hard work. I feel really happy."

What they say: "I know Harry now as a top, top professional who does what is asked of him and he does it now with Bayern Munich." -- England manager Thomas Tuchel

What's next: Kane's Bayern contract expires in 2027, though he has given no indication that he's considering moving on after that. Regardless, we know what's probably in store for the next two seasons: He's going to score a lot of goals, win another few trophies and, assuming good health, start up top for England at another World Cup. -- Bill Connelly

What makes him special: One of the best finishers of his generation is still having a major impact at the top level of the game 20 years after his professional debut. He's also one of just three players (along with Messi and Jan Oblak) to appear in all nine editions of our annual ranking.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 26

Key stats: His seven goals in LaLiga are third most in Europe's top five leagues this season. He reached 34 goals in the Champions League knockout stage, tied with Karim Benzema for the third-most UCL knockout stage goals (Ronaldo 67, Messi 49).

Why he's on the list: At 36, Lewandowski just had his best season for Barça yet. The Polish striker's 40 goals helped the Catalan club end the campaign with a domestic treble. Sandwiched between wide men Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, he found himself closer to goal and with more chances than he did in his first two years in Spain. There were some vintage Lewandowski moments, too: His brace against Real Madrid in LaLiga in October and a superb strike against Atlético Madrid in Barça's comeback win in March were pivotal moments in the title race.

What he says: "People talk about my age, but I feel great physically and there is no difference between my data from a few years ago and now. I want to keep playing at the highest level for a few more years yet."

What they say: "To play at this level at his age, it of course takes a special talent, but you also have to be very professional. He takes great care of himself, like Cristiano Ronaldo, and has great physique and fitness. He shows every day what a professional he is and focuses on controlling every little detail to be at his best." -- Barça coach Hansi Flick

What's next: Lewandowski has one more year to run on his contract at Barça, but his position will likely come under more threat next season as he turns 37. His challenge is to keep his place by doing what he has always done: finding the back of the net. -- Sam Marsden

1. Kylian MBAPPÉ, Real Madrid/France, 26

What makes him special: The perfect combination of pace and skill, with goals galore added to his output since moving to Madrid.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 1

Key stats: His 43 goals this season in all competitions are the most all time by a Real Madrid player in his debut season, and the most by a player in Europe's top five leagues. Also, he managed 31 goals in LaLiga this season, making him the fourth player in LaLiga history to score 30-plus goals in his first season in the league, and most since Ronaldo Nazário (34 goals) in 1996-97 with Barcelona.

Why he's on the list: He is the best forward in the world. He has broken plenty of records in his first season at Real Madrid, scoring in all the finals he played -- along with hat tricks in El Clásico and against Manchester City in the Champions League -- despite playing in a dysfunctional team. The list of his career achievements so far is incredible, even if a Champions League title remains elusive.

Whether he plays coming in from the left or as a No. 9, he is ahead of everyone else in terms of stats at his age after becoming the youngest at pretty much everything in France, including scoring in the final and winning the World Cup as a teenager.

For a first season in Madrid, even though the campaign ended with only a UEFA Super Cup and an Intercontinental Cup, Mbappé can be proud of what he did. He scored more goals in a debut season at the Bernabéu than any player in the club's history. He has been carrying a team with big flaws all season. There is no other player like Mbappé right now in soccer, and he has not even reached his peak.

What he says: "I've been scoring a lot for years. So for people, it's become the norm. I've never complained that my performances could be normalized. Whoever you have me play with, whatever shirt I'm wearing, wherever I am, whatever the year, I will never be satisfied -- even more so in the case of a trophy I haven't won, with the Champions League."

What they say: "I can only let Mbappé be and expect that he will achieve as much as Cristiano Ronaldo did at Real Madrid. Can he do it? Yes, I think he can, and he will probably become a Real Madrid legend like [Cristiano] Ronaldo is." -- former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

What's next: He knows he could have done more for club and country, and he will have his eyes on much more next year under a new manager (Xabi Alonso) and as a leader of a team that should be much better. Targeting victory with France at this summer's UEFA Nations League finals, and next summer's World Cup, also tops his to-do list. -- Julien Laurens

