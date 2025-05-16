Open Extended Reactions

Brazil football federation (CBF) interim president Fernando Sarney on Friday set a date of May 25 for elections after Ednaldo Rodrigues was removed from his presidential post on Thursday by a judge.

Sarney, who had asked the court to unseat Rodrigues, was tasked by the Rio de Janeiro judge with holding elections "as soon as possible."

The date is one week before new Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti must announce his first list of players for June CONMEBOL qualifiers vs. Ecuador and Paraguay.

Sarney told O Globo on Thursday he will not touch Brazil's deal with Ancelotti.

"The management of the electoral process will be under the responsibility of an independent electoral commission," Sarney said in a statement.

Rodrigues had won re-election in March to remain on the job until 2030. But the validity of the election was called into question over the alleged forgery of former CBF president Antonio Carlos Nunes de Lima's signature on an agreement with Rodrigues earlier this year.

Rodrigues lost an appeal to the Supreme Court on Thursday as the judge ruled the agreement that validated Rodrigues' first term was null and void -- and that without it, Rodrigues should not have been eligible for his second term.

No candidates have formally come forth to run for the top post. However, sources have told ESPN Brasil that the president of the São Paulo Football Federation, Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, is considering running for the job.

The CBF election will also include eight vice president positions.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.