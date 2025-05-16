Open Extended Reactions

Internazionale have stepped up their pursuit for Lille and Canada international striker Jonathan David amid competition from multiple clubs in Europe, while Napoli are considering a move to sign Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

- Multiple clubs in Europe could challenge Internazionale for the signature of Lille forward Jonathan David, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Set to become a free agent next month, the 25-year-old Canada international is said to have already received a pre-contract agreement offer from the Nerazzurri worth "slightly lower" than his request for €5 million per season, but he is yet to accept their proposal. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly among the sides keeping close tabs on his situation.

- Liverpool have received an inquiry from Napoli regarding a move for striker Darwin Núñez, according to Fabrizio Romano on the "Here We Go" podcast. It is reported that the 25-year-old Uruguay international is likely to leave Anfield this summer after interest in his signature surfaced in January, with clubs from the Saudi Pro League also expected to join the race for him. Núñez has scored five goals in 28 Premier League matches this season.

- Newcastle are exploring a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané, reports Bild's Christian Falk. The 29-year-old is said to have completed a contract U-turn by allowing the Bundesliga champions' deadline to pass regarding a decision on a new deal. He is reportedly eyeing a return back to the Premier League after not getting offered the improved terms he was looking for. Sané has played an important role in Bayern's title-winning campaign this season, with 11 goals and five assists in 29 league appearances.

- A move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is under consideration by Atlético Madrid, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The LaLiga club is believed to be one of the clubs at the front of the queue for the 25-year-old Serbia international, who is expected to be moved on from the Bianconeri in the summer. On-loan Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly been placed at the top of their shortlist as a replacement, with a move being prepared for when he returns to Napoli.

- Chelsea are interested in signing Leicester City defender Ben Nelson, according to the Telegraph. Nelson, 21, previously starred for Blues boss Enzo Maresca during his time at the King Power Stadium, with the former Foxes head coach an admirer of him following an impressive spell while on loan with Oxford United in the Championship this season. Nelson also represents England at youth international level.