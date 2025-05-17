Open Extended Reactions

Conor Bradley has signed a new Liverpool contract. Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has signed a new contract at Anfield, the club has confirmed.

The 21-year old joined the club from Dungannon United in September 2019 and has since established himself as a key member of the first-team squad, making his breakthrough last season under Jurgen Klopp.

Bradley has made 27 appearances for the club this season and is expected to feature more for Arne Slot's side next season following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Sources have told ESPN the right-back's new deal will run until June 2029, representing a significant commitment to a player who is rated highly by the Anfield hierarchy.