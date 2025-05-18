Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City will spend big to make sure they land Florian Wirtz and Tijjani Reijnders, while Marcus Rashford is hopeful of joining Barcelona after he returns to Manchester United in the summer and is prepared to take a lower salary. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Madrid confirm Huijsen signing; to play in CWC

- Bradley signs new Liverpool deal

- Sources: Frimpong set for Liverpool medical

Florian Wirtz is tracked by many of Europe's top clubs. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester City will revamp their midfield by spending £180 million to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan, reports the Sunday Mirror. City, fresh from their FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace (stream a replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.), will end the season trophyless and boss Pep Guardiola wants key new signings to make the team competitive again. Wirtz, 22, is strongly linked with Bayern Munich, and City could offer James McAtee as a makeweight in a £100m+ deal. Milan, meanwhile, have told City they will have to break the Serie A club's transfer record -- the €57m Real Madrid paid for Kaka -- to sign Netherlands international Reijnders, 26.

- Talks are ongoing between Barcelona and the representatives of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 27-year-old, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa, is looking to push forward with a switch to the Camp Nou, and negotiations are reportedly surrounding a potential loan deal that would include a clause for the move to become permanent. Previous reports have indicated that the Red Devils would be willing to accept an offer of £40 million to let him leave Old Trafford. Rashford earns around £315,000 per week which Barca cannot afford, and the striker is ready to come to an arrangement.

- Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Thomas Müller is expected to continue his career despite suggestions he could retire, reports Florian Plettenberg. Müller, 35, is reportedly "highly likely" to keep playing, and he is evaluating offers from teams in MLS. Müller played his final match for the Bundesliga champions on Saturday in the 4-0 win over Hoffenheim, in what was his 43rd appearance of the season across all competitions.

- Inter Miami are lining up a move to sign Benfica winger Ángel Di María, reports TEAMtalk. The club have kept close tabs on the 37-year-old this season, and they are keen to sign him on a free transfer to allow him to link up with compatriot Lionel Messi. Talks are reportedly being held before July 24, which is when the MLS secondary transfer market opens. Di María, who has made 25 league appearances this season, has previously been linked with a move back to Argentina.

- Forward Benjamin Sesko and attacking midfielder Xavi Simons are both expected to leave RB Leipzig in the next transfer window, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Bundesliga club's failure to qualify for Europe is said to be one of the key factors in both looking to leave, with teams in the Premier League watching their situation. Sesko, 21, has been linked with Arsenal lately, while 22-year-old Simons has reportedly been on Manchester United's radar.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:30 Laurens: Man City signing Wirtz would be really bad news for Foden Gab & Juls discuss Phil Foden's form for Man City and their links with Florian Wirtz.

OTHER RUMORS

- AC Milan are open to offers for goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Contract talks with the 29-year-old have stalled, and the Rossoneri would listen to proposals worth in the region of €30m. (Calciomercato)

- Liverpool face competition from Real Madrid in the race to sign Stuttgart and Germany midfielder Angelo Stiller. (Ekrem Konur)

- Inter Milan have approached Manchester United with a proposal to sign Joshua Zirkzee on loan with the option to make it permanent. (TMW)

- Napoli want to sign defender Jakub Kiwior from Arsenal but want the Gunners to lower their £30m transfer demand. (Calciomercato)

- Newcastle United ready to spend £150m in the summer transfer window as they prepare for a return to European football. (Newcastle Chronicle)

- Cesc Fabregas is still considering an offer to replace Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen and, contrary to other reports, has not yet committed to staying at Como. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Napoli are €3m short in their contract offer to Kevin De Bruyne. The Manchester City midfielder, who will leave on a free in July, is looking for €10m per season. (Calciomercato)

- Luka Modric, who will be 40 in September, doesn't yet know what his future holds, and is waiting on a conversation with Florentino Perez to find out if Real Madrid want him to continue for another season. (Marca)

- Barcelona are ready to offer a new contract to Eric Garcia after his impressive form in the second half of the season. (Diario Sport)

- Inter Milan have made significant progress in their pursuit of Lille striker Jonathan David. The Canada international is set a free agent in July, and has been linked with a host of European clubs. Napoli have also approached David, while a side from the Saudi Pro League recently joined the race. (TEAMtalk)

- Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo will decide his future in the coming days. The 40-year-old has several offers on the table, and he is intent on playing football for another two seasons. Ronaldo has been at Al Nassr since 2023, where he has scored 72 league goals in 75 matches. (Nicolo Schira)

- Representatives from Atletico Madrid and Villarreal are set to meet early next week to discuss the proposed transfer of Álex Baena. Atletico are very interested in signing the Spain international, who has 15 goal involvements in LaLiga this season. (Relevo)

- Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal could go toe-to-toe for Brighton forward João Pedro. The Brazil international is expected to command a fee in the region of £70m, having netted 10 goals in 30 Premier League games this season. (Football Insider)

- Ashley Young has been approached by several clubs at home and abroad following the news that Everton won't be extending his contract. The 39-year-old has no plans to retire from football. (Sky Sports News)

- Chelsea are keeping tabs on 17-year-old River Plate sensation Franco Mastantuono, who has also been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. (TEAMtalk)

- Luis Henrique is one step away from joining Inter Milan after agreeing personal terms with the Serie A giants. (Nicolo Schira)

- Fabian Reese is set to become Hertha Berlin's highest earner after signing a contract extension with the club until 2030. (Patrick Berger)