Transfer rumors, news: Rashford keen on Barcelona move

Marcus Rashford is hopeful of joining Barcelona after he returns to Manchester United in the summer, while Thomas Müller is evaluating offers from MLS. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Where will Marcus Rashford end up next season? (Photo by Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Talks are ongoing between Barcelona and the representatives of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, reports Diario Sport. It is believed that the 27-year-old, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa, is looking to push forward with a switch to the Camp Nou, and negotiations are reportedly surrounding a potential loan deal that would include a clause for the move to become permanent. Previous reports have indicated that the Red Devils would be willing to accept an offer of £40 million to let him leave Old Trafford.

- Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Thomas Müller is expected to continue his career despite suggestions he could retire, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Müller, 35, is reportedly "highly likely" to keep playing, and he is currently evaluating offers from MLS. Müller played his final match for the Bundesliga champions on Saturday in the 4-0 win over Hoffenheim, in what was his 43rd appearance of the season across all competitions.

- Inter Miami are lining up a move to sign Benfica winger Ángel Di María, reports TEAMtalk. The club are believed to have kept close tabs on the 37-year-old this season, and they are keen to sign him on a free transfer to allow him to join up with Argentine compatriot Lionel Messi. Talks are reportedly being held before July 24, which is when the MLS transfer market opens. Di María, who has made 25 league appearances this season, has previously been linked with a move back to Argentina.

- Forward Benjamin Šeško and attacking midfielder Xavi Simons are both expected to leave RB Leipzig in the next transfer window, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Bundesliga club's failure to qualify for Europe is said to be one of the key factors in both looking to leave, with teams in the Premier League watching their situation. Šeško, 21, has been linked with Arsenal lately, while 22-year-old Simons has reportedly been on Manchester United's radar.

- AC Milan are open to considering offers for goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the summer, reports Calciomercato. Contract talks with the 29-year-old are believed to have stalled recently, and the latest indicates that the Rossoneri would be prepared to listen to proposals worth in the region of €30m. The Serie A club are also braced to receive offers for winger Rafael Leão from clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Arabia.