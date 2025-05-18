Open Extended Reactions

Zakaria Eddahchouri joined Deportivo La Coruña in January. Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/JAR Sport Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Deportivo La Coruña forward Zakaria Eddahchouri is "under observation" in hospital with "minor injuries," the club said on Sunday, after falling from the city's seaside promenade while trying to take a selfie.

Local media reported that firefighters and an ambulance were called to deal with the incident overnight, after receiving reports of a person who had fallen onto rocks.

He was rescued using a ladder, before being taken to hospital.

"RC Deportivo confirms that player Zakaria Eddahchouri is under observation at a hospital in A Coruña after a setback suffered yesterday," the club said in a statement. "After the first examination, the footballer has minor injuries and is being treated by the corresponding medical team.

"The club would like to publicly thank the emergency services for their rapid intervention. RC Deportivo will continue to report on Zakaria Eddahchouri's progress."

Eddahchouri, 25, joined Depor in January and has scored four goals in 16 appearances in Spain's second division.

He played 90 minutes in the club's 3-2 home defeat to Granada at their Riazor Stadium on Saturday.

A Coruña is a port city in Galicia, northern Spain, with a long seaside promenade with views of the Atlantic.