Sir Jim Ratcliffe was present for the men's Premier League game at Chelsea on Friday. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was not present at Wembley to watch the women's side play in the FA Cup final on Sunday, missing the match for a second straight year.

Co-chairman Avie Glazer, chief executive Omar Berrada -- who was present last year -- and technical director Jason Wilcox were all present in the royal box.

When approached for comment by ESPN, United said Ratcliffe's absence was a matter for INEOS rather than the football club.

The INEOS chief did not show up for the women's team last season in their 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and failed to show again, as the holders faced Chelsea.

He was present at Stamford Bridge for the men's 1-0 loss to The Blues, which was originally scheduled to clash with the Women's FA Cup final but was moved to allow fans to attend both games. It is the first time a Premier League fixture has been rescheduled to accommodate a women's match.

Ratcliffe has faced heavy criticism over his treatment of the women's team, coming under fire for a lack of commitment to the team.

Chelsea's most recent investor, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who purchased a reported 8-10% stake in the women's club for around £20 million ($26m) was also present to support the Women 's Super League winners alongside his wife, tennis legend Serena Williams and their daughter.

Information from ESPN's Mark Ogden contributed to this report.