Ajax's 2-0 win over FC Twente on Sunday was not enough to save an unprecedented title collapse. Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands -- Ajax manager Francesco Farioli has said he has no regrets despite his side finishing as runners-up in the Eredivisie in one of the biggest title collapses in history.

Ajax ended their winless run with a 2-0 home victory against FC Twente on Sunday, although it was not enough to stop rivals PSV Eindhoven, who won 3-1 against Sparta Rotterdam ending up Eredivisie champions.

The result gave Ajax an unwanted record in European football history -- never has a side failed to win the league when having a nine-point lead with five matches left.

Farioli, 36, was visibly emotional afterwards in the post-match news conference and had to pause several times to collect himself as he tried to pick through the contrasting emotions of how this season played out.

"It's a really hard lesson to learn and it is what it is. I don't have any type of regrets," Farioli said. "I'm good at seeing the storm before it comes, it's one of my main qualities. I always avoid speaking about things very far before they happen. I know who we are and how much it costs."

Farioli arrived at Ajax in last June and picked up the side after they finished fifth in the 2023-24 season. They were clear favourites to secure their 37th Eredivisie title with that vast lead heading into the final five matches of the campaign, but only picked up two points from their next four games, which allowed PSV back in.

"Let's start to congratulate PSV," Farioli added. "They definitely deserved to be where we are, where they are -- we tried our best to compete and we gave everything that was in our capabilities.

"I am so thankful for this group of players that made us dream. Eleven months ago the walls were white and not with a lot of life. We asked to repaint and put some colours there. Today is complicated to understand what we have inside but in a few weeks everything will be a bit more clear."

Farioli would not commit his future to Ajax. He has two years left on his contract but has been linked with jobs in Serie A.

When asked about his future, Farioli said: "Today is about this group of players. There will be no discussion about anything taking over."

Farioli said he was proud of the players as they finished second in the Eredivisie and pushed PSV so close.

He was asked what the scene was like in the Ajax changing room and said: "Emotions, a lot of emotions, as you can imagine. There's sadness and that gives perspective to what we have done.

"Eleven months ago when we had our first press conference to have the feeling we could arrive at the last game of the season and compete with a team 30 points ahead of us, that would be incredible. If we watch with a cold mind, it's been a great season.

"One year ago, Ajax was in some difficulties and today this group of players brought back some faith."

Farioli was visibly emotional as he walked around the Johan Cruyff Arena at full-time. He said they were the emotions of a "person first of all" and a person "who tried to give everything that I have inside with love and dedication."

He added: "I felt with all the people with me, the staff and payers, there is nothing left that we could give. Today I feel the tank is empty. I asked the players to leave everything on the pitch. We tried everything and sometimes everything is not enough."