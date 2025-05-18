Open Extended Reactions

Jamie Vardy will be a free agent this summer after signalling an end to his infamous Leicester City career. George Wood/Getty Images

Jamie Vardy scored his 200th goal for Leicester City on his final appearance for the club in Sunday's Premier League clash against Ipswich Town.

Vardy produced a tidy finish from a James Justin setback to score on his 500th and final appearance for the club, coming exactly 13 years to the day since he joined from Fleetwood Town.

Leicester described Vardy as their "greatest-ever player" when he announced he would become a free agent at the end of the season, signalling an end to an incredible career at the King Power Stadium.

The former England international played a memorable role in the club's unprecedented Premier League title triumph in 2016, as well as their maiden FA Cup title victory in 2021.

Vardy insisted in an interview with Sky Sports earlier this month that he can still perform at a high level.

"No [I have no doubts], but that's just me," he said. ""Football is a crazy world. You never know what's going to happen. I'll keep going until my legs tell me I need to stop. My legs are fine."