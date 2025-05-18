Brilliant Bompastor guides Chelsea to FA Cup glory vs. Man United

Take a look at the numbers behind Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Manchester United to secure the Women's FA Cup trophy and another domestic treble. (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Even Sonia Bompastor didn't think this would happen. The Chelsea head coach, a serial winner as both a player and a manager with Lyon, did not foresee such a stunning debut campaign in west London.

"If I am honest, when I first came to Chelsea, I was not expecting as much success as we've had," Bompastor told club media ahead of Sunday's Women's FA Cup final, which saw Chelsea beat Manchester United 3-0 at Wembley Stadium. (Stream the replay on ESPN+, U.S. only)

"Even though I am very ambitious, the club is ambitious, and we are a good match. This summer's transition was huge. Emma [Hayes] was the coach for 12 years, and I had big shoes to fill."

Indeed, following on from Hayes, who left the club last summer to take charge of the United States national team after a trophy-laden spell at Kingsmeadow, seemed an ominous task. The departure of a storied manager can often prompt a period of transition and turmoil, particularly at clubs like Chelsea, where success is not a choice but a condition of tenure.

However, Bompastor has taken the challenge in her stride, guiding the Blues to a domestic treble of the FA Cup, League Cup and the Women's Super League (WSL) title. It is a feat even Hayes managed only once, in 2020-21, and so for Bompastor to accomplish a domestic clean sweep at the first time of asking is hugely impressive.

Millie Bright and Sonia Bompastor celebrate Chelsea's FA Cup win. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Of course, cynics will point to Chelsea's financial might as a means of devaluing their ruthless monopoly on English football's biggest prizes. The club spent over £1.5 million during the January transfer window, signing defender Naomi Girma -- the first $1m player in the women's game -- and England international Keira Walsh.

This came a year after they broke the then-world record fee to sign Colombia striker Mayra Ramírez. But the travails of the Chelsea men's team in recent years have shown that money does not always equal trophies, and it takes a blend of hard work, talent and tactical nous to turn victory in the boardroom into triumph on the pitch.

All three of those qualities underpinned Chelsea's emphatic win over United -- who were the holders, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in last year's final. Bompastor's side had 61% of the possession and 13 shots compared to their opponents' seven and, from the outset at Wembley, it was Chelsea who bent the game to their will.

play 0:45 Sandy Baltimore's brace earns Chelsea the FA Cup trophy Sandy Baltimore fires home her second goal during Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Manchester United to win the Women's FA Cup final.

Their dominance was eventually rewarded when Sandy Baltimore slotted home a penalty, awarded for a foul by Celin Bizet on Erin Cuthbert shortly before half-time. United, bidding to avenge their 2023 FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea, introduced midfielder Ella Toone after the break, but while the England international forced Hannah Hampton into a decent save early in the second half, her quality and experience was not enough to inspire a turnaround.

Instead, it was fellow substitute Catarina Macario who made the difference, nodding home Chelsea's second from an inch-perfect Baltimore cross six minutes from time.

Baltimore then added further gloss to the score line with a superb finish past Phallon Tullis-Joyce in stoppage time. As well as delighting the tens of thousands of Chelsea fans who had made the trip to Wembley, the Blues' clinical display was also celebrated in the directors' box, which played host to American businessman Alexis Ohanian, who this week purchased a 10% stake in the women's team.

Sandy Baltimore celebrates after scoring one of her two goals at Wembley. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The Reddit co-founder, who is also the husband of tennis great Serena Williams, is thought to have invested somewhere in the region of £20m, citing a desire to make Chelsea "the next global women's sports brand."

His presence on Sunday was a powerful reminder, if one were needed, that Chelsea's will to win shows no signs of waning. Of course, the Champions League is still the holy grail for the Blues, and this season's bruising semifinal exit at the hands of Barcelona serves as a reminder that this team is still not the finished article.

"It feels really great to be dominant in England, but when you think about it, we didn't win the Champions league and I think our goal and our ambition is to make sure we compete against the best team in Europe," Bompastor said. "Barcelona for sure, but also teams like Lyon.

"So when you think about it, everyone is saying maybe Chelsea will run away from the pack in the league in England, but our goal for us is to compete against the best teams in Europe. It's nice to have this domestic treble, but again, we want to make sure in the future and hopefully next season we are able to compete against the best."

That Bompastor is not content resting on her laurels is reflective of her relentless nature. But it was the Chelsea boss' choice of postmatch attire that perhaps offered the best insight into the mentality that has underpinned her team's memorable season.

Bompastor arrived in the media suite at Wembley draped in a flag adorned with the word: "Unrivalled." Certainly, after the season Chelsea have had, it is hard to argue with that.