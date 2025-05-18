Open Extended Reactions

Fernando Muslera scored a penalty in one of his final games at Galatasaray after a 14-year career at the club. Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera scored from the penalty spot to help his club to a crucial 3-0 win over Kayserispor on Sunday, clinching the Turkish Super Lig title in the process.

Muslera performed the rare sight of a goalkeeper stepping up to the opposition area in the 89th minute. However, he stroked the penalty home and started the side's title celebrations.

Per ESPN Global Research, it is just the second time this season that a goalkeeper has scored a penalty outside of a shootout in Europe this season. The other instance came in December when Dynamo Moscu's Igor Leshchuk netted from the spot vs. Akhmat Grozny in Russian Premier League.

The result moved Galatsaray to 89 points after 34 games, enough for an unassailable eight-point lead over Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce side with two games remaining.

Incredibly, Sunday's goal was not Muslera's first for the club. He scored a penalty in 2012 against Manisaspor in the final game of his debut season at the club.

He is expected to call time on his 14-year stay at the club with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.