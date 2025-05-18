Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was happy to write off his team's first league defeat since December as the newly crowned LaLiga champions lost 3-2 at home to Villarreal on Sunday.

Canada international Tajon Buchanan struck the winner in the 80th-minute as Villarreal came from 2-1 down to end Barça's 17-match unbeaten streak, qualifying for next season's Champions League in the process.

The last time Barcelona lost in LaLiga before Sunday was a 2-1 defeat to Atlético Madrid on Dec. 21.

The game came just three days after Barça clinched the title with a win at city rivals Espanyol on Thursday, which was followed by an open-top bus tour on Friday attended by over 600,000 people.

"I'm fine with it," Flick said in a news conference when asked if he could accept the loss given the players had been partying for two days in the build-up.

"Today it's time to celebrate. The team, the players, they make an unbelievable job the last five months. I always so no excuses, but we played Thursday, we celebrate Thursday night and also on Friday.

"I am still happy how we played. We had chances to win. But today, the most important thing is that the players and fans are proud of what they have done during this fantastic season."

Ayoze Pérez gave Villarreal a surprise fourth-minute lead at the Olympic Stadium, but Barça fought back to lead by the break.

Lamine Yamal's fourth goal in his last six appearances drew them level, another superb left-footed strike cutting in from the right, with Fermín López nudging them ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Santi Comesaña restored parity in the 50th-minute with a dinked finish over Marc-André ter Stegen, setting the stage for substitute Buchanan to seal the points late on.

After the match, Barça were presented with the LaLiga trophy as fireworks filled the sky above the stadium to mark 28th time they have been crowned Spanish champions.

The players then embarked on a lap of honour with the three trophies they have lifted this season -- they also won the Spanish Supercopa and the Copa del Rey -- before their friends and families joined the celebrations on the pitch.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick waves to the home fans ahead of their LaLiga match against Villarreal. Getty Images

Flick said the message to the supporters is that this is just the start of the journey, adding that he is aware improvements are needed next season and of the responsibility now the bar has been set high.

"I saw thew happy faces [of the fans on the parade] and also some people crying because of the success and performances from the players," he said.

"This is a great thing but it's also a responsibility for the next year. We have just started with our journey. Next season we have to improve many things, but I know we have potential for this.

"We will work hard from the beginning of the season. This is what I can say to the fans. The same as this year. Never give up. We always try to win a match. This is the attitude, the mentality."

ESPN reported earlier this week the club are already looking ahead to the summer, with a centre-back, a full-back and another winger all being eyed when the transfer window opens.

Flick confirmed he knows where he wants to improves his squad next season, but for now wants to focus on what the current crop of players have given him in his first season in charge.

"Of course," he said when asked if he has decided where reinforcements are needed. "[Sporting director] Deco and I, we will speak about that. Now it's time to speak and of course we take this time.

"For me, [right now] the most important thing is the team. We have players with unbelievable strength, Lamine, Pedri, Frenkie [de Jong], also today when you see [Pau] Cubarsí, how he plays aged 18, Raphinha is on the highest level... a lot of players.

"Iñigo [Martínez] for me is an unbelievable leader. His mentality is unbelievable; it's special. He is very important in the dressing room; also [he is] well connected with the players."

Barça still have one game to go, away at Athletic Club next Sunday, before a lengthy break this summer as they are not among the teams competing in the Club World Cup in the United States.