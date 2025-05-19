Transfer rumors, news: Brazil clubs eye Ronaldo for Club World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo could yet make a headline appearance at the Club World Cup, while Barcelona and Manchester United are reportedly battling to sign Emiliano Martínez. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be suiting up at the Club World Cup in June? Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer from a Brazilian club ahead of the Club World Cup, according to Marca. While it is unclear which side has made the bid for the Portugal veteran, it is reportedly a major offer including significant contributions from outside investors. The four Brazilian clubs who are taking part in next month's inaugural expanded tournament in the United States are Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense and Botafogo. Ronaldo's current club Al Nassr have endured a difficult season with no titles and a failure to qualify for next season's Asian Champions League. The 40-year-old forward has scored 97 goals in 109 games since joining the Saudi club in 2023.

- Barcelona and Manchester United have both made offers for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, according to DSports, an Argentine TV station. The Argentina international, 32, was visibly emotional after Villa's final home game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday and could be let go as Villa look to keep in line with Premier League's PSR rules. Martinez wants to continue playing UEFA Champions League football after reaching the quarterfinals with Villa this season, and if United win the Europa League final on Wednesday then both potential destinations could offer this.

- Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are going head-to-head for Spanish attacking midfielder Gabri Veiga, according to Ekrem Konur. The 22-year-old is currently plying his trade in Saudi Arabia for Al Ahli but only has one year left on his contract. Veiga played for Celta Vigo before moving to the Saudi Pro League in 2023, and has since played for them 61 times, scoring 11 goals. He also has 19 Spain under-21 caps.

- Real Madrid want to sign Álvaro Carreras from Benfica, but an interesting dynamic has emerged involving Manchester United. The Daily Star reports that the Premier League side have a clause which allows them to re-sign the left-back for £15 million. Real want United to trigger this clause before striking a deal of their own with the Red Devils. However, United boss Ruben Amorim may be interested in invoking the clause but keeping the Spain under-21 international, 22, in Manchester rather than letting him go to Madrid.

- Serie A table toppers Napoli are considering moves for Liverpool's Darwin Núñez and Lille's Jonathan David this summer, according to Calciomercato. The Serie A giants are in the market for a new striker and both Nunez and David are available. Canada international David is out of contract with Lille after scoring 109 goals in 232 games across five years with the French club. Meanwhile, Liverpool are expected to allow Uruguay's Nunez to leave after 40 goals in 141 games across three years.