Stats: Crystal Palace's historic first, Kane is Bundesliga's best, Manchester United sink to new low

It was a historic weekend at Wembley Stadium, as Crystal Palace crowned themselves the new FA Cup winners with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final. The Premier League's weekend results ensured that the race for three remaining UEFA Champions League spots with go down to the last weekend, with five clubs still in the hunt for those remaining three spots.

LaLiga champions Barcelona lost at home, while Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid won, and Villarreal confirmed their place in next season's UEFA Champions League. The Serie A title race, meanwhile, is on a knife's edge and will go down to the final weekend.

The Bundesliga and Ligue 1 seasons came to a close this weekend, as Harry Kane once again crowned himself the best footballer in Germany's top-flight.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best stats from the weekend's football matches:

1

This is Crystal Palace's first major trophy in the club's history, since it was founded in 1861. Palace have also qualified for next season's UEFA Europa League, which will be the first time they take part in European competition in their history.

2

The win in the final was the second time Crystal Palace had beaten Manchester City in the FA Cup, with the previous win coming in 1921.

4

Manchester City's loss in the FA Cup final was Pep Guardiola's fourth career loss in a major final - the previous three came against Real Madrid in the 2011 Copa del Rey final, Manchester United in the 2024 FA Cup final, and Chelsea in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final.

This was Erling Haaland's fourth major final for Manchester City. He has failed to score in any of them so far.

Erling Haaland has failed to register a goal or assist in any of the four finals he's played in for Man City (3 FA Cup, 1 UCL) �� pic.twitter.com/trZqkozbHm - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 17, 2025

8

Manchester United have now gone eight Premier League games without a win, their longest such streak in their history.

10

Chelsea have an unbeaten record at Stamford Bridge in the calendar year 2025, with the win over Manchester United being their eighth at home in 2025, in addition to two draws.

25

Tottenham Hotspur now have 25 defeats in all competitions this season, equaliing their most in a single season in their history (level with 1991-92).

200, 500

Jamie Vardy scored his 200th goal for Leicester City in his 500th appearance for the club in all competitions.

5

Lamine Yamal's five goals from outside the penalty area are tied for the most in Europe's top 5 leagues this season, alongside Kylian Mbappé, Federico Valverde, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha.

13

The win against Sevilla continued Real Madrid's unbeaten streak vs Sevilla in LaLiga (11 wins and 2 draws), with the last loss coming in 2018.

14

This was Real Madrid's 14th win with a clean sheet in LaLiga this season. That is tied with Atlético Madrid for the most in LALIGA this season, and also tied for the 4th-most among teams from Europe's Top 5 Leagues this season. Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Napoli have 15 such wins.

16

The 3-2 loss to Villarreal was Barcelona's first home loss in 2025 in all competitions, snapping a 16-game unbeaten home streak, which was the club's longest in all competitions since a 42-game run between 2018 and 2020.

17

The 3-2 loss to Villarreal was Barcelona's second loss of the season when leading at any point, and the first since December 21, 2024 against Atlético Madrid, when they lost 2-1. The loss to Villarreal snapped a streak of 17 straight LaLiga games unbeaten when leading at any point.

23

Barcelona have 23 goals from outside the penalty area this season in all competitions, their most in a season since 2018-19 (also 23).

29

Kylian Mbappe has scored 29 LaLiga goals this season, and leads the race for the Pichichi Award. It's also the fourth best debut LaLiga season for a Real Madrid player.

1

One point separates Napoli and Inter Milan heading into the final day of the season next week. Napoli will face Cagliari at home, while Inter play Como away.

2

Just two points separate Juventus in fourth from Lazio in sixth, with Roma sandwiched in between them. Either of the three have an opportunity to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, based on their results next week. Juventus travel to Venezia, Roma travel to Torino, and Lazio host Lecce.

4

This was Patrik Schick's fourth multi-goal game in Bundesliga this season, tied for second most by any player. Only Harry Kane (6) has more such matches this season in the Bundesliga.

5

Harry Kane finished as the Bundesliga top scorer with 26 goals. It is the 5th time in his career that he has won the Golden Boot in a league. Kane is the first player to be the top scorer in back-to-back Bundesliga seasons since Robert Lewandowski did it 5 straight seasons between 2017-18 and 2021-22.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

21

Serhou Guirassy has scored 21 goals in this Bundesliga season, a new club record for a player in his first Bundesliga season at Borussia Dortmund.

22

Borussia Dortmund picked up 22 points in their last eight games to finally finish fourth in the Bundesliga, and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Dortmund are one of seven teams to now have ten consecutive qualifications for the UEFA Champions League. The others are Manchester City, Atlético Madrid, PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona).

90+9'

Le Havre scored in the 99th minute of the match against Strasbourg to save themselves from relegation, with Stade de Reims being relegated instead.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

3

Inter Miami's 3-0 loss at home to Orlando City FC equalled Lionel Messi's largest margin of defeat in a home game throughout his club career.

