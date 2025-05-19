Open Extended Reactions

The BBC has announced that Gary Lineker will step down from his presenting role following the final episode of this season's Match of the Day on Sunday.

The broadcaster has also confirmed he will not front it's coverage of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico or next season's FA Cup coverage.

The 64-year-old's exit comes after he apologised for sharing a social media post about Zionism that contained an image of a rat. The rodent has historically been used as an antisemitic insult.

Lineker, who is listed as the BBC's highest-paid presenter, deleted the post in the face of heavy criticism, saying that he would never knowingly share antisemitic content.

"Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember -- both on the pitch and in the studio," Lineker said in a statement on Monday.

"I care deeply about the game, and about the work I've done with the BBC over many years. As I've said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic -- it goes against everything I stand for.

"However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action."

It is not the first time that the former England forward's activity on social media has been criticised.

Gary Lineker has stepped down from the BBC, 26 years after he replaced Des Lynam as the broadcaster's leading football presenter. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

In March 2023, Lineker was suspended from the BBC following comments he made on social media, criticising the then-government's immigration policy.

Lineker called a government asylum policy "immeasurably cruel," and said the language used was "not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the '30s."

"Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season," BBC director-general Tim Davie said.

"Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond. We want to thank him for the contribution he has made."

In November 2024, Lineker announced his upcoming departure from the broadcaster's flagship football programme, but said he would remain with the BBC to host it's FA Cup and World Cup coverage.

Speaking to the BBC last month, Lineker said he felt the broadcaster wanted him to leave Match of the Day when he was negotiating a new contract.

Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan will front the show from the start of next season.