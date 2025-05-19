Open Extended Reactions

Fenerbahce coach José Mourinho has denied reports he has held talks with Portugal's Football Federation executives to become national team manager.

Reports in Turkey claimed that Mourinho would leave Fenerbahce at the end of the season and replace Portugal coach Roberto Martinez after the UEFA Nations League finals in June.

Mourinho, who joined Fenerbahce on a two-year contract last summer, has not confirmed if he will continue in Turkey next season but said on Sunday: "Yes, I can deny that I had any meeting with the Portuguese Football Federation. I am a loyal person.

"The only time I had direct contact with a club I informed Fenerbahce. It wasn't now, it was in January. I had a meeting with the [unnamed] club. I didn't accept the offer. But I informed my club even before the meeting."

José Mourinho has only managed at club level. Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu via Getty Images

Fenerbahce president Ali Koç recently revealed that Mourinho had received a €36 million ($40.6m) offer in the middle of the season to leave Fenerbahce but had turned it down.

Mourinho, meanwhile, took a swipe at city rivals Galatasaray, who won their third consecutive Super Lig title on Sunday with two games to spare.

Galatasaray won 3-0 over Kayserispor to maintain their eight-point advantage over Fenerbahce.

Mourinho felt it was in poor taste late in the contest for Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera to take a penalty and convert it to start the team's title celebrations.

"In relation with the way Galatasaray celebrates the title, I think when you celebrate something grey, it shows your human dimension," Mourinho said. "They celebrate the title with one episode that reflects exactly what they are which is when winning 2-0 and [then] having the goalkeeper [Muslera] taking a penalty in the 90th minute. I think that is a perfect image of what they are."

Mourinho has been very critical of the standard of Turkish officiating throughout the season and claimed that Galatasaray received special treatment from referees.

"On the pitch, we didn't lose the title," the former Chelsea manager said. " We were not successful but it's a competition when you finish second, you know that you are the champion of the second league because there is one league and then there is another. But no, I'm not happy, I could do better, we could do better, so I'm not obviously happy."

Fenerbahce won 2-1 against Eyüpspor on Sunday and have already guaranteed a second-place finish.