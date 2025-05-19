Open Extended Reactions

Kevin De Bruyne has cast doubt over whether he will play at the Club World Cup because he fears getting injured before he leaves Manchester City.

De Bruyne is out of contract at the end of the season and will become a free agent but there is the potential he could sign a short-term extension that would enable to him to play in the newly expanded Club World Cup in June and July.

De Bruyne's Premier League seasons Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20) is tied with Thierry Henry (2002-03) for the most assists registered in a single Premier League campaign (20). GP G A 2023-24 18 4 10 2022-23 32 7 16 2021-22 30 15 8 2020-21 25 6 12 2019-20 35 13 20 2018-19 19 2 2 2017-18 37 8 16 2016-17 36 6 18 2015-16 25 7 9 2013-14 3 0 1

"I think in a way I have to take care of myself because if I get injured in the Club World Cup, what am I going to do?" De Bruyne said.

"Nobody's going to take care of me at that point. So there's a big chance probably I won't play it, but I don't know, maybe yes."

De Bruyne will leave City after 10 years and 14 major trophies after the Premier League club decided not to offer him a new deal.

At the age of 33, he is now considering his options, but says there has been uncertainty over whether City wants him to be part of its squad for the Club World Cup in United States.

With two games left to go this season, he said he had to consider what is best for his own career as he prepares for his next move.

"I have to take care of my family. I've got three kids, my wife, it's not an easy process at this time," he said.

Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City as a six-time Premier League winner. Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The timing of the Club World Cup, which has been expanded from seven teams to 32, has led to FIFA introducing a short-term transfer window to enable players whose contracts expire on June 30 to move to clubs participating in the tournament.

It also allows players like De Bruyne to sign short-term deals purely to take part before moving on as free agents.

But that brings with it the risk of him suffering a serious injury that would jeopardise a future transfer.

If he doesn't play at the Club World Cup, De Bruyne will leave City empty-handed after Saturday's FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

City also surrendered the Premier League title this season after winning an unprecedented four in a row.

"This year has just not gone the way we wanted it to. You have to accept it. You have to move on and work hard and go again," De Bruyne said.

"It's alright. This doesn't change anything that's happened in the past 10 years." De Bruyne said he has yet to decide on his next move would and whether he would look to join another Premier League team."