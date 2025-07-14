Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Real Madrid's signing of Dean Huijsen and speaks about Kylian Mbappe. (0:49)

Real Madrid have signed Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras for €50 million ($58.44m), it was announced on Monday.

Carreras, 22, spent three years at Madrid's academy before moving to Manchester United in 2020.

The defender is Madrid's latest defensive recruit -- the club already confirmed the arrival of centre-back Dean Huijsen and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold -- as they look to build a new-look back line ahead of this summer's Club World Cup in which they lost in the semifinal to Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid ended the season without a major trophy for the first time since 2021, after finishing as runners-up to Barcelona in LaLiga, losing the Copa del Rey final and being eliminated in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Álvaro Carreras has joined Real Madrid from Benfica. Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Carreras was Madrid's preferred candidate to strengthen at left-back, where neither Ferland Mendy, who has frequently suffered from injuries, nor Fran García have convinced last season.

He was a teammate of another Madrid youngster, Raúl Asencio, in his time at the club's academy, before opting to join United.

After four years in Manchester, including loans at Preston North End and Granada, he joined Benfica on an initial loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

The Spain under-21 international had an outstanding 2024-25 season, making 32 appearances in Portugal's Primeira Liga, as well as playing 10 times in the Champions League.