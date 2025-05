Open Extended Reactions

Gary Lineker will present his final Match of the Day episode on Sunday. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The BBC has announced that Gary Lineker will step down from his presenting role following the final episode of this season's Match of the Day on Sunday -- ESPN provided live reaction to the news.

The 64-year-old's exit comes after he apologised for sharing a social media post about Zionism that contained an image of a rat. The rodent has historically been used as an antisemitic insult.