After a long eight months out with injury, Washington Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune said she is gradually making her way back into form but told ESPN that she is still not at full fitness.

Bethune, 24, who was part of the United States women's gold medal team in Paris 2024, tore her meniscus while throwing the ceremonial first pitch at MLB team Washington Nationals' game in late August, and only returned to action in late April.

"I do feel like I am about 90%," she told ESPN. "I had a hip slash quad situation. I feel like that gave me a little more time to get stronger for my knee and just make sure I am overall 100% so I feel about 90, 95% at this time."

If this is less than full power, Croix Bethune is going to be a menace to NWSL opponents when at full fitness again. Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Last season's NWSL Rookie of the Year told ESPN spent nearly a year out, during which time she watched her team finish runners-up in the NWSL final to Orlando Pride.

She said she is now happy to be back and to focus on what is in front of her.

"I am just excited to be back out there,," she said. "Eight months is a long time. So I am just excited and staying prepared for every time I have the chance to go out there.

"It's not my first go around with injuries, so that is kind of a benefit for me. It's happened before so I kind of know how the process is going to go. I know I can get through it, just focusing on the light at the end of the tunnel."

In just 17 games last season, Bethune proved herself one of the most outstanding rookies in NWSL history. She notched five goals and weighed in with 10 assists, to tie the league's single season assists record held by Tobin Heath from 2016.

Those numbers -- and her performances -- saw her named the NWSL's Rookie of the Month four times before being named the Rookie of the Year. She was also named to the league's Best XI of the Month three times, and capped the season by being named the NWSL's inaugural Midfielder of the Year.

But that injury meant she watched the Spirit's run to the NWSL final from the sidelines.

It was not until March that Bethune was taken off the SEI (season-ending injury) list, but she had to wait until late April to begin her season, subbing in for newcomer Gift Monday to get a 10-minute run in the 0-3 home loss to Gotham FC on a rain-swept night at Audi Field.

Despite Bethune's return, Washington's abysmal home form has continued, with consecutive losses to Gotham FC followed by a nail-biting 3-4 loss to Angel City FC the very next game.

The Spirit began the season with a league-high 13 players sidelined, including Bethune and star forward Trinity Rodman, who is now passed fit.

As it stands, 10 players are still out of action, including defensive anchor Casey Krueger, midfield engine Andi Sullivan on maternity leave, and dynamic forward Ouleye Sarr out for the season with a back injury.

The absences have forced rotations and possibly disrupted chemistry, particularly in high-pressure home matches.

Spirit assistant coach Adrian Gonzalez said he is pleased to see Bethune back.

"It is so positive that Croix is getting minutes. She's training good, she's getting more confident and that's positive," he said.

"We are working to bring players from injuries and now we can have more options. Croix needs to keep working because it's been awhile out of the team and we don't like to have the same starting XI every week.

"So players need to be aware they need to be able to help the team in different positions. We are going to continue changing the shape, changing the formation according to what we feel or what we see during the training sessions. All of them need to be ready."