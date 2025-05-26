Open Extended Reactions

The Premier League is over. Liverpool were worthy champions, while the previous Big Six of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all had mixed seasons for one reason or another. Some worse than others ...

To get an insight into which players performed well and which struggled, we've given the top 20 stars from each squad a rating out of 10, based on minutes played in the league.

As ever, 10 equals the best, and any player who didn't manage enough minutes to break into their top 20 -- through injury, January transfer, or managerial decision -- doesn't get a rating.

ARSENAL (4-3-3)

GK: David Raya (8)

RB: Jurriën Timber (7) | CB: William Saliba (7) | CB: Gabriel Magalhães (9) | LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly (8)

CM: Thomas Partey (7) | CM: Declan Rice (9) | CM: Martin Ødegaard (5)

FW: Bukayo Saka (7) | ST: Kai Havertz (6) | FW: Leandro Trossard (6)

MANAGER: Mikel Arteta (7)

SUBS: RB: Ben White (6) | LB: Riccardo Calafiori (6) | CB: Jakub Kiwior (6) | CM: Jorginho (5) | CM/ST: Mikel Merino (7) | FW: Raheem Sterling (3) | FW: Gabriel Martinelli (6) | FW: Ethan Nwaneri (7) | ST: Gabriel Jesus (4)

Arsenal's campaign provided some unforgettable moments for their supporters. After finishing third in the new Champions League group stage, Declan Rice's incredible free kicks vs. Real Madrid helped the club to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2009, while a 5-1 humiliation of defending champions Manchester City in February was the tip of a Premier League iceberg that included a 15-game unbeaten run.

However, Arsenal failed to deliver in the defining moments. They never led the league and weren't really close to reining in Liverpool's lead in the second half of the season, were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round by struggling Manchester United on penalties, were soundly beaten by Newcastle United (2-0 both home and away) in the Carabao Cup semifinal, and were outclassed by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. In the end, a season that showed so much promise fizzled out without a trophy and ended in a tight race to finish second behind Liverpool.

play 1:54 Will Arsenal's stars endure many more trophy-less seasons? Mark Ogden questions whether Bukayo Saka and William Saliba will stay at Arsenal or attempt to leave the club.

The league's meanest defense (34 goals conceded) was stable throughout, with goalkeeper David Raya (8) standing out and William Saliba and Jurriën Timber earning ratings of 7 out of 10 for their performances at the back, while teenage midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly (8) shocked everyone by usurping the likes of Riccardo Calafiori (6) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (not enough minutes for a rating) to claim the left-back spot. But the standout performer, before his season-ending injury saw him replaced by Jakub Kiwior (6), was Gabriel Magalhães (9), who was indomitable at the heart of the defense and equally domineering in the air at set-pieces in the opposition box.

While Arsenal's defensive solidity and threat from set-pieces undoubtedly offered reasons for encouragement, there was a lack of attacking creativity that cost them dearly -- ensuring they dropped key points from 14 draws and four defeats. In midfield, Rice (9) was excellent when given the freedom to get forward with Thomas Partey (7) or Jorginho (5) mopping up behind him, but he was often left to do everything himself as captain Martin Ødegaard (5) struggled to hit the heights of last season.

Injuries certainly played their part, with Ben White (6), Bukayo Saka (7), Kai Havertz (6) and Gabriel Jesus (4) all out of action for long periods -- it meant that unlikely frontman Mikel Merino (7), who is usually a central midfielder, had to offer a makeshift solution up front. But while teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri (7) provided some moments of quality and helped to mitigate the three-month loss of Saka, there were too many uninspiring performances from the likes of Leandro Trossard (6) and Gabriel Martinelli (6). Meanwhile, even from off the bench, Raheem Sterling (3) rarely got on the pitch due his complete lack of form.

Manager Mikel Arteta (7) gave it everything, claiming the Gunners were "the best team in the Champions League," but not signing a striker in January clearly hurt his side. A good summer in the transfer market will be hugely important, as he will want to prove to everyone that his side can get over the line and fulfill their obvious promise by winning a trophy. This season was another "nearly" effort that just proved not to be good enough. -- Danny Lewis

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1)

GK: Robert Sánchez (6)

RB: Malo Gusto (7) | CB: Tosin Adarabioyo (6) | CB: Levi Colwill (8) | LB: Marc Cucurella (7)

CM: Moisés Caicedo (9) | CM: Enzo Fernández (8)

FW: Pedro Neto (6) | AM: Cole Palmer (8) | FW: Noni Madueke (7)

ST: Nicolas Jackson (7)

MANAGER: Enzo Maresca (8)

SUBS: GK: Filip Jørgensen (5) | RB: Reece James (6) | CB: Wesley Fofana (7) | CB: Trevoh Chalobah (7) | CM: Romeo Lavia (6) | CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (5) | FW: Christopher Nkunku (5) | FW: João Félix (4) | FW: Jadon Sancho (6)

In time, Chelsea's 2024-25 campaign might best be remembered as one of transition, away from the transient model of old, toward something more sustainable and, above all else, successful. After two turbulent seasons marked by managerial changes, bloated squads, €1.6 billion of spending and lackluster displays on the pitch, the Blues have found their feet again under manager Enzo Maresca (8).

While hopes of a Premier League title run proved to be premature, the side shook off a dip in form to finish fourth and sneak into the UEFA Champions League places this term, and return to Europe's premier competition for the first time since 2023, while also landing a place in the Conference League final where they will face Real Betis on Wednesday.

Coming into this season, one of Maresca's biggest challenges was to restructure Chelsea's porous defense. The Blues shipped 63 goals last season en route to finishing sixth in the Premier League -- conceding only four fewer than 17th-place Nottingham Forest. But barring the odd wobble from goalkeeper Robert Sánchez (6), Chelsea have looked fairly assured at the back, recording 11 clean sheets in all competitions since the end of February. Levi Colwill (8) and Trevoh Chalobah (7) struck up an impressive partnership in the heart of the defense, as Benoît Badiashile didn't do enough to get a rating, while Malo Gusto (7), Reece James (6) and Marc Cucurella (7) demonstrated their worth as two-way full-backs.

play 2:05 Why Chelsea 'deserve a lot of credit' for UCL qualification Steve Nicol talks about Chelsea's Premier League season after finishing fourth to secure their spot in the Champions League.

In midfield, Enzo Fernández (8) and Moisés Caicedo (9), two of the side's best performers, started to show why Chelsea paid a combined €240m for their services. They, alongside Romeo Lavia (6) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (5) on occasion, provided the energy, pressing and ball retention needed to make Maresca's all-encompassing system function.

On the wings, Noni Madueke (7) provided excitement with direct running and goals, while Jadon Sancho (6) and Pedro Neto (6) also had their moments as Mykhailo Mudryk was suspended by the league after a failed drug test. Elsewhere, Cobham graduate Tyrique George (not enough minutes for a rating) benefited from João Félix's (4) mid-season loan exit to AC Milan, enjoying a breakout campaign with eye-catching performances in Europe and the FA Cup.

In attack, the Blues were a bit reliant on the creative genius of Cole Palmer (8), whose star shone brightest in the first half of the season before his form dipped. Striker Nicolas Jackson (7) was Chelsea's second top goal scorer this term, notching 10 in the Premier League and, while the 23-year-old's finishing left much to be desired at times, his pace, intelligent movement and link-up play saw him emerge as Maresca's clear preference in the No. 9 position -- much to Christopher Nkunku's (5) chagrin.

Overall, Maresca deserves credit for giving Chelsea a defined style of play and a clear identity -- something that Mauricio Pochettino failed to instill during his time at Stamford Bridge. Imposing a possession-based style, Maresca's tactical setup used the pace at his disposal and provided Palmer with the creative freedom to unlock opposition defenses.

Even amid all the recent spending, transfer upgrades are still needed to challenge for major honors next season, and if reports are to be believed, a defensive leader and a proven goal scorer will be targeted when the window opens. Should they get their recruitment right in the months that follow, Chelsea might finally be poised to rejoin the elite. -- Tom Fenton

LIVERPOOL (4-2-1-3)

GK: Alisson (8)

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (6) | CB: Virgil van Dijk (9) | CB: Ibrahima Konaté (9) | LB: Andrew Robertson (6)

CM: Ryan Gravenberch (8) | CM: Alexis Mac Allister (8)

FW: Mohamed Salah (10) | AM: Dominik Szoboszlai (7) | FW: Cody Gakpo (7)

FW: Luis Díaz (8)

MANAGER: Arne Slot (9)

SUBS: GK: Caoimhín Kelleher (8) | LB: Kostas Tsimikas (6) | RB: Conor Bradley (6) | CB: Jarell Quansah (5) | CB: Joe Gomez (5) | CM: Wataru Endo (7) | CM: Curtis Jones (6) | ST: Darwin Núñez (5) | ST: Diogo Jota (5)

Liverpool ended the season with just their second Premier League title since 1990, after a convincing combination of consistency and swashbuckling attacking play amid Arne Slot's historic first campaign.

Mohamed Salah's sublime form puts the Reds' talisman in line to become the first Ballon d'Or winner from Africa since George Weah in 1995. Yet despite earning a 20th league crown at a canter, Liverpool will be hopeful of better future results in the cup competitions next season. A disappointing FA Cup fourth-round exit to Plymouth Argyle (1-0) raised questions of the quality of the fringe players, before they crashed out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain and then fell 2-1 against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final inside a week.

Much of Liverpool's success in the Premier League began with impressive performances from the ever-consistent Alisson (8), and Caoimhin Kelleher (8) between the posts. The Republic of Ireland international deputized remarkably when called upon, denying Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé from the penalty spot in their 2-0 Champions League win, during an otherwise flawless spell outside of a late error in December's 3-3 league draw at St. James' Park.

No player in the Premier League contributed to more clean sheets than Virgil van Dijk (9), who was imperious in central defense alongside Ibrahima Konaté (9), while Andy Robertson (6) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (6) struggled a bit, but contributed in less-advanced roles than they played last season.

play 1:25 Nicol 'absolutely disgusted' by Liverpool fans booing Alexander-Arnold Steve Nicol reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold being booed at Anfield during Liverpool's draw with Arsenal.

A mixed campaign for Jarell Quansah (5) saw him impress against Wolves and Paris Saint-Germain, but there is a feeling that his performance levels have dropped since Klopp's departure. Meanwhile, Conor Bradley (6) and Kostas Tsimikas (6) offered cover in the absence of Slot's preferred starters at full-back, but unfortunate luck with injuries overshadowed some early-season promise for Joe Gomez (5).

In midfield, Slot tailored a solution for the holding role through Ryan Gravenberch (8), with Alexis Mac Allister (8) impressing at both ends of the pitch, and Dominik Szoboszlai (7) providing a vital cog in Liverpool's midfield engine. Wataru Endo (7) was frequently relied upon to close games out, while Curtis Jones (6) continued form that saw him called up to the England squad. The fact that Harvey Elliott did not earn enough minutes for a ranking, despite being one of the standouts in preseason, is telling.

Mohamed Salah earns the only 10 out of 10 rating after becoming the club's third all-time top scorer amid a record-breaking campaign, with Luis Diaz (8) and Cody Gakpo (7) also contributing strongly across the season. Darwin Nunez (5) and Diogo Jota (5) both had individual moments of brilliance, but their disappointing overall output outlines the need for greater consistency and Federico Chiesa also did not accumulate enough minutes to get a rating.

Things couldn't have gone much better for Slot (9), who succeeded one of Liverpool's most iconic managers, Jurgen Klopp, before delivering a memorable debut campaign that only fell short in the cup competitions. This summer's focus must now be on adding the extra depth required to sustain their success on all fronts and defend the Premier League title next season. -- Adam Brown

MAN CITY (4-2-3-1)

GK: Éderson (6)

RB: Rico Lewis (6) | CB: Rúben Dias (7) | CB: Manuel Akanji (5) | LB: Joško Gvardiol (8)

CM: Mateo Kovacic (7) | CM: İlkay Gündoğan (5)

FW: Phil Foden (5) | CM: Bernardo Silva (6) | FW: Savinho (7)

ST: Erling Haaland (8)

MANAGER: Pep Guardiola (6)

SUBS: GK: Stefan Ortega (6) | RB: Matheus Nunes (5) | CB: Nathan Aké (6) | CB: John Stones (5) | CM: Nico Gonzalez (6) | CM: Kevin De Bruyne (5) | FW: Jéremy Doku (7) | FW: Jack Grealish (5) | FW: Omar Marmoush (8)

Man City's 2024-25 season represented a stark departure from their recent dominance. After four consecutive Premier League titles and an historic treble in 2022-23, City concluded this campaign without silverware beyond the Community Shield -- a first in eight years. The season was marred by injuries (namely to Ballon d'Or winner Rodri), tactical missteps and underwhelming performances, culminating in a shock FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace.

City struggled for consistency in all competitions and had a run of six Premier League defeats in nine games before Christmas that left them way off the pace. Even spending more than €150m to sign five new players in January didn't help that much, though the club would probably have taken a third-place finish when they were struggling in seventh spot midway through the campaign.

Pep Guardiola's chopping and changing between the sticks was symptomatic of the side's struggles, as neither Ederson (6) nor Stefan Ortega (6) made the goalkeeper position their own. It was a similar story in defense, as only Rúben Dias (7) avoided drastic dips in form throughout the campaign, with Nathan Aké (6) and John Stones (5) struggling, and Matheus Nunes (5) alternating at right-back with Rico Lewis (6) and Manuel Akanji (5) after Kyle Walker's January exit.

Joško Gvardiol's (8) recent efforts at centre-back, and the potential of 21-year-old Abdukodir Khusanov (not enough minutes for a rating), should allay some concerns in the long term at least. And one silver lining was the rise of young Nico O'Reilly (not enough minutes for a rating) at left-back, as he helped drag City to the FA Cup final with Man of the Match displays against Plymouth and Bournemouth.

play 1:48 Should Phil Foden think about leaving Man City? Mark Ogden discusses how Phil Foden's future could possibly be away from Manchester City

In midfield, one very notable absence loomed large over the Etihad: the unravelling of City's season can be traced back to the cruciate ligament injury sustained by Rodri in September. Without him, Kevin De Bruyne (5) and Bernardo Silva (6) were often left exposed centrally, and Nico González's arrival from Porto for €60m in January did little to solve the issue as he didn't play enough minutes for a rating. Mateo Kovacic (7), who was primarily deployed as a deep-lying playmaker, was the pick of City's central midfielders.

One player who massively struggled to hit the heights of recent seasons was 2023-24 PFA Player of the Year Phil Foden (5) as his confidence mysteriously dissipated as the season wore on. Out wide, Jack Grealish (5) also failed to provide the necessary spark for the most part, while Jérémy Doku (7) and Savinho (7) did at least get fans out of their seats with occasional flashes of brilliance.

Up front, Erling Haaland (8) scored 31 goals in all competitions but continued to struggle in crucial matches, going another cup final without scoring. His decision to allow Omar Marmoush (8) to take a penalty at Wembley against Palace, which was subsequently saved, drew criticism. Marmoush, signed for €70m in January, showed moments of brilliance in the Premier League, which included a hat trick against Newcastle, although questions remain over how he and Haaland will fit into the same system next season.

With the title race out of reach, the second half of the season presented Guardiola with the opportunity to experiment tactically, integrate his new signings and reward academy talent. Indeed, after a dreadful midseason run, he steadied the ship admirably, and a spot in the FA Cup final and Champions League next season is impressive. The 2024-25 season could ultimately prove to be a temporary blip in an otherwise flawless City epoch, or the end of the club's dizzyingly successful cycle under Guardiola. Rivals will be hoping it's the latter, although the 54-year-old's recent contract extension suggests he's still very much up for the fight. -- TF

MAN UNITED (3-4-2-1)

GK: André Onana (4)

CB: Matthijs de Ligt (5) | CB: Harry Maguire (6) | CB: Lisandro Martínez (5)

RWB: Noussair Mazraoui (6) | CM: Manuel Ugarte (5) | CM: Bruno Fernandes (8) | LWB: Diogo Dalot (5)

CAM: Alejandro Garnacho (6) | CAM: Amad Diallo (7)

ST: Rasmus Højlund (4)

MANAGER: Ruben Amorim (3)

SUBS: CB: Leny Yoro (6) | CB: Victor Lindelöf (4) | LWB: Patrick Dorgu (6) | CM: Casemiro (5) | CM: Christian Eriksen (4) | CM: Kobbie Mainoo (5) | CAM: Mason Mount (5) | ST: Joshua Zirkzee (5) | ST: Marcus Rashford (5)

Describing Manchester United's league season as a disaster seems like an understatement. Whether under Erik ten Hag or Ruben Amorim, things have been miserable for the Red Devils, who recorded a club-low 42 points (their previous record in the Premier League era was 58) and position of 15th (the previous record was eighth).

The domestic cup competitions provided some relief at times, with highlights including a penalty shootout win over Arsenal in the FA Cup and a 7-0 demolition of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, though they were eventually defeated by Fulham and Tottenham in those respective competitions. A dramatic run to the UEFA Europa League final meant they had a chance to seal a surprise place in the Champions League with a win, but they lost 1-0 to Spurs at Estadio de San Mames in a terrible match.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana (4) was put under the spotlight due to his costly mistakes, which were part of the reason the club only narrowly avoided their worst-ever league record of 58 goals conceded (54).

Young centre-back Leny Yoro (6) showed promising signs, but struggled with injuries, while Noussair Mazraoui (6) offered some consistency and veteran defender Harry Maguire (6) came up with some big moments in the Europa League -- including playing as a makeshift striker. However, the likes of Matthijs de Ligt (5), Lisandro Martinez (5), Diogo Dalot (5) and Victor Lindelof (4) did not perform to expectations, while Marcus Rashford somehow played more matches than left-back Luke Shaw (who did not qualify for a rating) despite going out on loan in January. But January arrival Patrick Dorgu (6) showed signs of promise and is expected to play a larger part of Amorim's plan for 2025-26.

play 2:48 How Manchester United can recruit for the rebuild Mark Ogden talks about Manchester United's recruitment approach to improve the squad for next season under Ruben Amorim.

Finding balance in midfield has been a struggle, though captain Bruno Fernandes (8) stood up when those around him faltered. In recent weeks, he has had more support from Casemiro (5), though the Brazilian had a very disappointing start to the season. Manuel Ugarte (5) has saved his best performances for Europe, while Christian Eriksen (4), Kobbie Mainoo (5) and Mason Mount (5) haven't contributed as much as would be hoped.

Amad Diallo (7) was a leading light in attack, most notably winning a penalty and scoring in United's comeback win over Manchester City. Alejandro Garnacho (6) got into brilliant positions but did not always made the most of them, although the main attacking issue in a side that will record the club's worst goal-scoring season in the Premier League (44 -- the previous worst was 49) comes from those leading the line. Joshua Zirkzee (5) and Rasmus Højlund (4) both put in a host of forgettable performances in front of goal and will want to move on from this season quickly.

In terms of the manager, Amorim (3) replaced Ten Hag in November and brought his 3-4-2-1 system to England, but it hasn't worked out. The club will want to give him time, but despite reaching the Europa League final, he still contrived to lose 16 and draw 10 of his 42 games in charge. An upcoming transfer window and further time to implement his plans will offer hope that things can improve next season, but he might not be around long if things don't change quickly. -- DL

TOTTENHAM (4-3-3)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario (6)

RB: Pedro Porro (7) | CB: Archie Gray (4) | CB: Cristian Romero (5) | LB: Destiny Udogie (6)

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur (5) | CM: Pape Matar Sarr (4) | CM: Dejan Kulusevski (6)

RW: Brennan Johnson (5) | ST: Dominic Solanke (5) | FW: Son Heung-min (5)

MANAGER: Ange Postecoglou (3)

SUBS: GK: Fraser Forster (3) | RB: Djed Spence (7) | CB: Ben Davies (4) | CB: Radu Dragusin (3) | CB: Micky van de Ven (5) | CM: Lucas Bergvall (6) | CM: Yves Bissouma (4) | CM: James Maddison (7) | FW: Mathys Tel (4)

A domestic season to forget for Tottenham saw them record their lowest Premier League finish (17th) of all time and worst top-flight finish since 1977. Spurs fared better in the Carabao Cup as they reached the semifinals, where they were eventually beaten by runners-up Liverpool, but they required extra time in the FA Cup third-round victory over non-league Tamworth and then lost 2-1 to Aston Villa. Winning the Europa League -- the club's first piece of silverware since the League Cup in 2008 -- was some salvation as Ange Postecoglou (3) made good on his "second-season trophy" declaration, as they beat Manchester United to seal an unlikely place in the Champions League.

Relentless injury issues forced manager Postecoglou into lots of tactical reshuffling as several key players battled for fitness throughout the campaign. Indeed, defensive instability left Spurs ranked among the Premier League's worst for both goals and shots conceded. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario (6) was busy between the posts, but delivered some of his best performances during wins over both Manchester clubs. His backup, Fraser Forster (3), was uncertain when stepping in, making too many mistakes with just two clean sheets in 13 appearances.

Injuries to both center-backs Cristian Romero (5) and Micky van de Ven (5) meant Postecoglou was without his preferred pairing for the majority of matches, while Ben Davies (4) and the inexperienced duo of Radu Dragusin (3) and Archie Gray (4) struggled with errors, though Gray showcased his versatility in over four different positions. Djed Spence (7) and Pedro Porro (7) put in some encouraging performances at right-back, with Destiny Udogie (6) also one of Spurs' brighter defenders on the opposite flank.

play 1:58 Laurens: I lost faith and patience with Postecoglou Gab and Juls discuss whether or not Agne Postecoglou should continue as Tottenham manager despite winning the Europa League.

The industrious Lucas Bergvall (6) adapted swiftly to life in the Premier League after making his first start against Southampton in December and was one of Spurs' most promising players of the campaign. The 19-year-old midfielder outperformed both Rodrigo Bentancur (5) and Yves Bissouma (4), whose levels dropped from last season, while Pape Matar Sarr (5) provided flashes of quality without consistency. In fact, all Spurs' deeper midfielders struggled at times as Postecoglou's system often saw them stuck in wide areas.

Dejan Kulusevski (5) started the season well when used in multiple positions, but despite enjoying a run scoring in five straight matches in December, he endured a drought of three months without finding the net before he was ruled out for the season in May. Kulusevski's injury came just a week after Spurs lost their richest source of midfield goals in James Maddison (7), who scored 12 times while providing 10 assists in 45 matches across all competitions.

Tottenham captain Son Heung-Min (5) produced his lowest-scoring season in the Premier League since he arrived at the club in 2015, while both Dominic Solanke (5) and Brennan Johnson (5) get ratings which underline their underwhelming levels of play, despite scoring some decisive goals. Bayern Munich loanee Mathys Tel (4) failed to ignite the Spurs attack after joining on loan in January.

Postecoglou (4) gets some credit for having to manage serious injury problems and still bringing home the Europa League title. But Spurs' league form didn't improve after they made signings in January and there were tactical issues abound as Postecoglou's high-line system appeared to have been found out. When the dust from the trophy parade settles, it is imperative the Australian manager re-establishes his side among the Premier League's top eight next season ... if he's given the chance. -- AB