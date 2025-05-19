MLS Power Rankings: Miami sliding as Philly reeling in Caps

Julien Laurens says Javier Mascherano deserves to be under pressure as Inter Miami manager with the club making a poor start to the season. (0:51)

The 2025 MLS season is now firmly underway, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 14 to come up with this week's order of all 30 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

The Caps made the trip to Texas and came back with a point after a 0-0 draw with Austin. With just two shots on target, it wasn't a performance that screamed "best team in the league," but Vancouver has been good enough this year to enjoy the benefit of the doubt.

Previous ranking: 3

The Union needed a Tai Baribo penalty but got a 1-0 win over Atlanta on Saturday. Their last defeat was more than a month ago, and next up after a midweek Open Cup fixture is a home date with a reeling Inter Miami.

Previous ranking: 6

Minnesota knows what it wants to do and can do it well, as evidenced by a 3-0 victory over St. Louis City in which the Loons deployed what is now their classic formula. Win the possession battle? No, thank you. They'd much rather win the game ... convincingly.

Previous ranking: 2

The Crew are getting into a nasty habit of settling for draws, rallying for a 1-1 result in the Hell is Real match against Cincinnati this weekend. It's the third straight tie for the Crew, and while they get credit for their enthusiastic fightback against a rival, these are games we're used to seeing Wilfried Nancy's club find a way to win.

Previous ranking: 7

Cincinnati opened the scoring early with a goal from Kévin Denkey but was unable to get a rivalry win in a 1-1 stalemate with Columbus. Still, Cincy has just one loss in its past ten, and with Evander fit and assisting, the ceiling is high.

Previous ranking: 4

Inter Miami's defensive struggles continued, and Lionel Messi was unable to bail them out in attack with the Herons falling 3-0 to Orlando. After starting the campaign with eight matches undefeated, this three-match winless skid and Concacaf Champions Cup elimination bring up plenty of questions about how Javier Mascherano guides his group out of this.

Previous ranking: 8

Nashville wasn't able to find the back of the net in a 0-0 draw with D.C. at Geodis Park on Saturday -- even after manager B.J. Callaghan brought in some of his regulars who didn't start. Two wins earlier in the homestand, though, mean Nashville is undefeated in its past five.

Previous ranking: 14

Orlando traveled to Florida rivals Inter Miami and made a case that it's the top team in the state with a 3-0 victory. It's the third match in a row in which Orlando scored three and the 12th in a row in which the Lions have avoided defeat.

play 1:56 Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC, 05/18/2025

Previous ranking: 5

Albert Rusnák opened the scoring, but the Sounders had to settle for a point with a 1-1 draw against Portland. It was a bounce-back opportunity after a 4-0 loss to LAFC on the road during the week that ended what had been a good stretch of four wins in their previous five.

Previous ranking: 9

San Diego was the better team but couldn't find the decisive goal in a 0-0 draw with Kansas City. Still, things are clicking in America's Finest City, with that result ending a three-match winning run.

Previous ranking: 11

Despite a strong effort from their El Tráfico rival, LAFC was able to earn a 2-2 draw with the Galaxy. That will take a bit of the shine off a 4-0 midweek win over Seattle in which the Club World Cup aspirants looked ready for international competition.

Previous ranking: 12

The Timbers found an immediate response after conceding in a Cascadia Cup contest, with Santi Moreno scoring in the 36th minute of a 1-1 draw with Seattle. David Da Costa's assist makes it seven on the season along with a pair of goals.

Previous ranking: 13

The Red Bulls went across town and fell 2-0 to NYCFC at Citi Field. Did they use all the goals last weekend against the Galaxy? After that seven-score explosion, they fell 2-1 to Nashville in midweek and were shut out Saturday.

play 1:57 New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 05/17/2025

Previous ranking: 10

Charlotte took a thrashing in front of its home crowd, falling 4-1 to Chicago. It's the fifth consecutive defeat to an Eastern Conference rival and the fourth straight match conceding more than one goal.

Previous ranking: 19

Brian Gutiérrez scored twice and the Fire rolled to a 4-1 road win over Charlotte. Since that embarrassing 7-2 loss to Nashville on April 26, Gregg Berhalter's side has won a pair of league games, drawn the other and advanced in the U.S. Open Cup.

Previous ranking: 16

Just a few days after scoring three goals in a draw with Miami, the Quakes failed to score in a 0-0 stalemate with New England. They had the bulk of the chances on the road, however, and continue to be one of the league's most dynamic teams going forward.

Previous ranking: 15

The Revs weren't able to find a breakthrough goal in a scoreless draw with San Jose but did extend their unbeaten run to seven contests across all competitions.

Previous ranking: 17

Djordje Mihailovic punished a sloppy RSL in the box to lift the Rapids to a 1-0 victory over their Rocky Mountain rivals. It snapped not only a three-match winless skid but also a six-half scoring drought.

Previous ranking: 20

Alonso Martínez had a goal and an assist to help NYCFC past the Red Bulls in a 2-0 Hudson River Derby success. Consistency remains frustratingly elusive for the Pigeons, but there are nights when they put everything together.

Previous ranking: 21

Austin dominated the No. 1 team in the league but couldn't get the ball over the line, settling for a 0-0 draw with Vancouver. That came off the back of a home draw with Atlanta. The metrics say the team should be getting results, which only makes their struggles to actually earn victories more frustrating.

Previous ranking: 23

It was a great week for the Dynamo, who got their first victory over rival Dallas at Toyota Stadium since 2011 with a 2-0 win Saturday, just days after beating Minnesota 2-0 in Houston. The offseason move for Jack McGlynn continues to pay dividends.

Previous ranking: 24

Pity isn't supposed to be a thing during rivalry week, and Toronto was merciless in a 6-1 victory over Montréal. Doubles from Federico Bernardeschi and Theo Corbeanu helped fans move on from the Canadian Championship loss to their rivals and start to feel a bit better about TFC's playoff prospects.

Previous ranking: 18

Dallas is struggling to find its identity, losing 2-0 to Houston on Saturday in its first home loss to the Texas Derby rival in more than a decade. That came after a home draw with an RSL side that was down to 10 men. A jolt is needed.

play 1:56 FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo, 05/17/2025

Previous ranking: 22

It's now four in a row without tasting victory for Salt Lake, falling 1-0 to Rocky Mountain Cup adversary Colorado. While RSL registered a dozen shots, none were all that dangerous, and it's nearly 250 minutes without a goal.

Previous ranking: 25

D.C. didn't create a lot but still earned a point in a scoreless draw with Nashville, its second straight 0-0 result as Christian Benteke copes with an ankle injury.

Previous ranking: 26

The Five Stripes' winless skid continues, reaching eight games after a midweek draw with Austin and a 1-0 defeat to Philadelphia this weekend. Manager Ronny Deila benched big-money acquisition Emmanuel Latte Lath for the latter contest, but it didn't yield any more pep in front of goal.

Previous ranking: 29/p>

Despite the home side getting better chances, SKC goalkeeper John Pulskamp kept the clean sheet to send Kansas City home with a point after a scoreless draw with San Diego. It's the second draw in a row and third match getting points in the past four.

Previous ranking: 27

Coming off a draw with Missouri rival Sporting KC, St. Louis failed to answer the bell and fell 3-0 to Minnesota. That last MLS win back in March is feeling further and further away.

Previous ranking: 28

After securing four points in its past two matches, Montréal was smashed 6-1 at home by Canadian rival Toronto. Joel Waterman's 21st-minute red card didn't help matters, but the Quebec squad already was down when that incident took place.

Previous ranking: 30

A double from Marco Reus meant the Galaxy were able to earn a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with LAFC. The wait for that first victory, though, is still dragging on.