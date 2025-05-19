Gab Marcotti and Mark Ogden discuss Rodri's return to fitness and if he can recapture his Ballon d'Or winning form. (1:15)

Manchester City are backing away from the race to sign Florian Wirtz, a source has told ESPN.

The Germany midfielder had been earmarked as a possible replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who will leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

But after conversations with Wirtz's club, Bayer Leverkusen, and his representatives in Manchester last week, City are turning their attention to other targets.

A source has told ESPN that club bosses believe the finances that would be involved are not workable and that Wirtz is destined for a summer move to Bayern Munich.

City have other options to strengthen their midfield including Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White.

Wirtz has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, where Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong had a medical on Monday. However, while he has admirers at Anfield, a source has told ESPN the expectation on Merseyside is also that he will join Bayern.

The Germany international, widely regarded as one of the most talented young players in Europe, was a key part of Xabi Alonso's side when they helped Leverkusen to break Bayern's hold over the Bundesliga title last season.

This term, Wirtz has 16 goals and 15 assists in 41 games across all competitions.