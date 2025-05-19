Open Extended Reactions

A quarter of Serie A coaches will be missing from the dugout for their teams' final matches of the season, including title hopefuls Antonio Conte and Simone Inzaghi.

Napoli coach Conte and Inter Milan counterpart Inzaghi will have to watch from the stands as their teams fight for the Serie A title on Friday.

Napoli has a one-point lead over Inter and hosts Cagliari in the final round, while defending champion Inter visits Como. If they finish level on points, a playoff will be needed to decide the destination of the league title.

Serie A announced on Monday that the two games would be played on Friday instead of Sunday, ostensibly to allow time for Inter to recuperate ahead of their Champions League final on May 31.

Conte was shown a red card in the final minute of Napoli's 0-0 draw at Parma on Sunday after he angrily confronted the opposition bench. Parma coach Cristian Chivu was also sent off for his reaction.

"I was annoyed by Parma's obstruction today, as I was used to English football, where there aren't all these stops for cramp, injuries, pretending to be injured, so it irritated me and that's why I was sent off," Conte said on Sunday after the game.

"It irritates me, because you work all year to have a decisive match. I trust the staff and these lads, I above all trust the crowd at the Stadio Maradona."

Inzaghi and Lazio coach Marco Baroni were shown red cards two minutes from the end of Inter's 2-2 draw against Lazio for dissent.

AC Milan coach Sérgio Conceição was also dismissed right at the end of his side's 3-1 loss at Roma and will miss what could be his last match in charge.

The Lega Serie A confirmed on Monday that all five coaches have been handed a one-match ban. All of them apart from Chivu have also been fined €5,000 ($5,600).

If Napoli and Inter end level on points, the playoff could be played on May 26. The six remaining matches in Serie A will be played on Sunday, deciding the European places and relegation.

